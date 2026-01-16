Many of the most important iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro, and 18 Pro Max specs might be out of the bag





But the iPhone Fold will not see daylight on its own in September, and if you have lingering questions about the and But thewill not see daylight on its own in September, and if you have lingering questions about the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max , a bunch of answers are also provided today by a generally reliable source.

Is this the game-changing foldable you've all been waiting for?





7.8-inch primary display;

5.3-inch secondary screen;

Apple A20 Pro processor;

Apple N2 wireless networking chip;

Apple C2 modem;

12GB RAM;

48MP + 48MP dual rear-facing camera system;

18MP front-facing camera;

18MP cover camera;

Touch ID;

Titanium + aluminum construction.



Before rushing to answer my question with a clear and definitive no, you should try to remember that Apple typically avoids playing the "numbers game", often falling behind many of its competitors in terms of specifications (at least at first glance) while performing remarkably well in day-to-day use time and time again.



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iPhone Fold Otherwise put, you probably shouldn't judge thetoo harshly before you get a chance to see it in action in the fall, or better yet, before you can take its (potentially creaseless) display, uber-powerful chipset, and cameras for a spin out in the real world.





I know, those two rear-facing snappers sound disappointing, especially when you consider the 200 + 10 + 12MP triple camera setup on the back of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 , but at the same time, the two 18MP selfie cams are very likely to be better than what many of the best foldables around offer in the same department.





Are you happy with these rumored iPhone Fold specs? Very much so 32.61% Relatively happy 31.52% No, the cameras don't sound good enough 9.78% No, Touch ID is a dealbreaker for me 2.17% No, the entire spec sheet sounds off 23.91% Vote 92 Votes





iPhone Fold buyers are expected to make is do without the Face ID technology hardcore Apple fans have undoubtedly grown fond of over the last few years. While there's obviously nothing inherently wrong with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, Perhaps the biggest compromise futurebuyers are expected to make is do without the Face ID technology hardcore Apple fans have undoubtedly grown fond of over the last few years. While there's obviously nothing inherently wrong with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, the product's rumored price point strongly suggested no (important) corners would be cut in this bad boy's manufacturing process.

Will you "settle" for an iPhone 18 Pro or 18 Pro Max instead?





6.9-inch display - Pro Max / 6.3-inch screen - 18 Pro;

Apple A20 Pro processor;

Apple N2 wireless networking chip;

Apple C2 modem;

12GB RAM;

48 + 48 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera system;

18MP front-facing camera;

Face ID with smaller Dynamic Island;

Aluminum construction.



If you're not entirely sold on foldable devices just yet or simply don't think you'll want to cough up more than $2,000 for a first-gen product, it's probably going to make a lot of sense for a lot of people to play it safe with a new non-foldable Apple flagship this fall.





That's especially true if you have no intention to give up your trusty facial recognition system or if you'd rather get the best possible cameras than all that screen real estate promised by the iPhone Fold .





iPhone 18 In case you're wondering why I'm not bringing you any information on the "vanilla", that's because Apple is widely expected to revise its product launch schedule and only bring that non-Pro handset out next spring, followed by a potentially revolutionary iPhone 20 family in the fall of 2027.

Remember that nothing is certain until it's certain













Apple's answer for the increasingly popular (and refined) Galaxy Z Fold roster has been postponed so many times over the years that I definitely wouldn't be surprised if the company ends up making that decision again and pushing it back to 2027 to get it "just right."





savior breath of fresh air. But hey, if Apple does decide to delay the iPhone Fold again, maybe the biometric recognition and cameras will be reconsidered and upgraded, offering... those of you who are willing to wait everything you ever wished for. Of course, achieving the perfect design in today's mobile industry is simply not possible, so that would clearly be an unwise call when the global foldable market is in such a desperate need for abreath of fresh air. But hey, if Apple does decide to delay theagain, maybe the biometric recognition and cameras will be reconsidered and upgraded, offering... those of you who are willing to wait everything you ever wished for.

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