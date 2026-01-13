Samsung just solved the foldable crease, but Apple's solution might be different

Galaxy Z Fold 8

foldable phone

Why structural support matters in foldable displays





The most fierce competition in the foldable world this year









It would be interesting to see if there are any visible differences in the crease and sturdiness between Apple's foldable and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 once both are out.





While both foldables are said to launch in the second half of 2026, Samsung will most likely beat Apple to the finish line. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to launch sometime in July, while Apple will probably launch its foldable iPhone sometime in September.

Foldable OLED panels rely on multiple layers working together to handle thousands of folds without cracking, wrinkling, or leaving a visible crease.Most foldable displays use a plastic support layer, which is what helps them be flexible. The issue is that this layer also deforms over time, which is one of the main reasons creases become more visible as time passes.Samsung Display’s newer approach replaces that plastic support with a thin metal reinforcing plate. Metal is less likely to permanently deform, helping the display return to its original shape after each fold. This improves the display's durability and makes the crease less noticeable even after using the phone.Apple is reportedly taking a different route, though. Instead of metal, it is said to be using glass as the structural support material. Glass can distribute pressure more evenly across the panel, but it also requires tighter tolerances and more complex engineering to remain flexible.