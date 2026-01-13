Samsung just solved the foldable crease, but Apple's solution might be different
The real battle is happening under the display, not on the surface.
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A week ago, Samsung showcased its first creaseless display at CES 2026. According to a new report, this new type of foldable display will be used in the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8, making it the first Galaxy foldable without a crease. Despite earlier rumors, however, Apple’s first foldable iPhone will rely on a structurally different solution.
According to ZDNet Korea, the crease-less OLED panel demonstrated by Samsung Display at CES 2026 is confirmed for the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
While the OLED layer itself is said to be identical between the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the upcoming foldable iPhone, the two companies are reinforcing it in different ways.
Modern foldable OLED panels consist of several layers, including a polyimide substrate, backplate, OLED layer, touch sensor, and ultra-thin glass.
Samsung Display has also modified the optical clear adhesive (OCA) layer between components. The new formulation is less stiff, allowing better cushioning during folding. This helps prevent wrinkles from forming, which is a major contributor to visible creases on foldable phones.
Foldable OLED panels rely on multiple layers working together to handle thousands of folds without cracking, wrinkling, or leaving a visible crease.
Samsung Display’s newer approach replaces that plastic support with a thin metal reinforcing plate. Metal is less likely to permanently deform, helping the display return to its original shape after each fold. This improves the display's durability and makes the crease less noticeable even after using the phone.
Apple is reportedly taking a different route, though. Instead of metal, it is said to be using glass as the structural support material. Glass can distribute pressure more evenly across the panel, but it also requires tighter tolerances and more complex engineering to remain flexible.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 gets the CES 2026 panel
Crease-less Galaxy Z Fold on the right compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 on the left. | Image credit – ZDNet Korea
According to ZDNet Korea, the crease-less OLED panel demonstrated by Samsung Display at CES 2026 is confirmed for the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
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Earlier, we were led to believe that Apple would use the same panel for its first foldable phone, but that now seems rather unlikely. The latest rumors say that Apple and Samsung’s mobile divisions have chosen different materials to reinforce their foldable displays.
Same OLED, different structural support
The difference is even more visible when viewed from a sharper side angle. | Image credit – UniverseIce
While the OLED layer itself is said to be identical between the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the upcoming foldable iPhone, the two companies are reinforcing it in different ways.
Samsung has replaced the traditional PET support layer with a metal reinforcing plate, improving rigidity and durability. Apple, on the other hand, is said to be using glass as its supporting material.
How important is a truly crease-less display to you on a foldable phone?
Dealbreaker, I won’t buy without it
29.73%
Very important, but not everything
27.08%
Nice bonus, not essential
33.62%
I don’t notice creases anyway
9.58%
Modern foldable OLED panels consist of several layers, including a polyimide substrate, backplate, OLED layer, touch sensor, and ultra-thin glass.
Samsung Display has also modified the optical clear adhesive (OCA) layer between components. The new formulation is less stiff, allowing better cushioning during folding. This helps prevent wrinkles from forming, which is a major contributor to visible creases on foldable phones.
Why structural support matters in foldable displays
Foldable OLED panels rely on multiple layers working together to handle thousands of folds without cracking, wrinkling, or leaving a visible crease.
Most foldable displays use a plastic support layer, which is what helps them be flexible. The issue is that this layer also deforms over time, which is one of the main reasons creases become more visible as time passes.
Samsung Display’s newer approach replaces that plastic support with a thin metal reinforcing plate. Metal is less likely to permanently deform, helping the display return to its original shape after each fold. This improves the display's durability and makes the crease less noticeable even after using the phone.
Apple is reportedly taking a different route, though. Instead of metal, it is said to be using glass as the structural support material. Glass can distribute pressure more evenly across the panel, but it also requires tighter tolerances and more complex engineering to remain flexible.
The most fierce competition in the foldable world this year
A visual concept of the upcoming foldable iPhone. | Image credit – AppleInsider.
It would be interesting to see if there are any visible differences in the crease and sturdiness between Apple's foldable and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 once both are out.
While both foldables are said to launch in the second half of 2026, Samsung will most likely beat Apple to the finish line. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to launch sometime in July, while Apple will probably launch its foldable iPhone sometime in September.
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