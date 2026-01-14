Galaxy S26: 9 cool upgrades coming this February

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

New design for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, camera island for S26 and Plus





Galaxy S26 Ultra

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Galaxy S26

S26

Galaxy S26 Ultra privacy display

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Previously, if you wanted this, you had to buy a specific screen protector, and those protectors usually made the screen less vibrant or bright as a result. If the screen itself can hide its contents from prying eyes, you will keep the benefit of enjoying its normal vividness and brightness.





Bump in display sizes for Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus



The two smaller phones from Samsung may be getting a slight bump in display sizes. Rumor has it that the Galaxy S26 is going to rock a slightly bigger display – around 6.3 inches. The



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Also, rumor has it that the Galaxy S26 is also getting improved brightness of up to 3,000 nits. That's 400 nits more than the Galaxy S25 's max brightness. Reportedly, this is due to a new material being used for the OLED panels. However, reports on this are contradictory, so we'll have to wait and see if it's true.



For the Galaxy S26 Ultra , rumors are more unanimous that it's going to sport a new type of OLED, an M14 panel. The new tech should allow for a more power-efficient display that's also brighter. The two smaller phones from Samsung may be getting a slight bump in display sizes. Rumor has it that theis going to rock a slightly bigger display – around 6.3 inches. The Galaxy S25 rocked a 6.2-inch screen. Some rumors indicate that the Plus is also getting a bigger screen – 6.9 inches, up from 6.7 inches.Also, rumor has it that theis also getting improved brightness of up to 3,000 nits. That's 400 nits more than the's max brightness. Reportedly, this is due to a new material being used for the OLED panels. However, reports on this are contradictory, so we'll have to wait and see if it's true.For the, rumors are more unanimous that it's going to sport a new type of OLED, an M14 panel. The new tech should allow for a more power-efficient display that's also brighter.

Wider aperture on the Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Exynos/Snapdragon processor regional split

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Battery upgrades and faster charging

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26

Improvements in thickness for Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S25

S26

February 25 launch

Conflicting rumors on pricing

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