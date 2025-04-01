Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

The Garmin Vivoactive 6 is here with a refined design, expanded running tools, and more

Well, that was fast. It was only yesterday that I advised you to expect a new Garmin product announcement to happen soon, and lo and behold, the Vivoactive 6 is already official and officially scheduled for a commercial release this Friday, April 4.

As the name suggests, this decidedly feature-packed and reasonably stylish "fitness smartwatch" follows in the footsteps of the 2023-released Vivoactive 5, and at first glance, you might have a hard time identifying the differences (cosmetic or otherwise) between the two.

Thinner profile, brighter display, better running features, same stellar battery life


Just like its predecessor, the Garmin Vivoactive 6 will only be available in one 42mm case size, which is not too big and not too small but also unlikely to please all types of prospective buyers and fans of product diversity in general.

At 10.9mm, the latest addition to the popular Vivoactive family is a bit thinner than the Vivoactive 5, but that doesn't result in a lower weight number as well. Still, the Vivoactive 6 is by no means bulky, tipping the scales at 23 grams by itself and 36 grams with its included silicone band factored in, especially for a wearable device purportedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to 11 days on a single charge.


That's the exact same top-notch battery life claim as on the Vivoactive 5, which obviously goes down to no more than 5 days with the AMOLED touchscreen kept on its always-on mode and a maximum of 21 hours with GPS connectivity continuously switched on.

Naturally, all of those figures put the best smartwatches from industry-leading brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google to shame, and they do so despite the Vivoactive 6 apparently sporting an "even brighter AMOLED display" than before. Curiously enough, Garmin is not backing that claim with any relevant numbers, merely confirming that the 1.2-inch screen size and 390 x 390 pixel resolution are unchanged from the Vivoactive 5.

What's most definitely not unchanged is the smartwatch's fitness and especially running monitoring arsenal, which now includes state-of-the-art PacePro technology and key indicators like Running Dynamics and Running Power too. That means the Vivoactive 6 should help you "understand your body better", and to that end, Garmin is also adding smart wake alarm functionality for users who want to be treated more gently by their intelligent timepiece in the morning.

Is $299.99 a fair price point?


You'll obviously have to decide that for yourself, but even though the Garmin Vivoactive 6 is clearly not radically different from the Vivoactive 5, it's hard to argue with its value equation and list of capabilities right now.

Said list of capabilities includes an all-knowing sleep coach, body battery energy monitoring, blood oxygen sensor, women's health tracking, nap detection, all-day stress tracking, and of course, continuous heart rate monitoring in addition to the upgraded and expanded features detailed above.

Video Thumbnail

The Vivoactive 5 typically costs, you guessed it, $299.99, and compared to its predecessor, the Vivoactive 6 also improves its location tracking muscle with QZSS and Beidou support on top of standard GPS, Glonass, and Galileo technology. One of the physical buttons on the side looks different too, which will probably make it easier to perform certain actions, and as far as chromatic diversity goes, Garmin scores decent enough marks with slate, lunar gold, green, and "pink dawn" cases paired with matching straps.

Recommended Stories
At $299.99, the Garmin Vivoactive 6 undercuts the likes of the Apple Watch Series 10 and Google Pixel Watch 3 (which is of course nice) while going directly up against the fashionable and powerful but also small and not-at-all-impressive-from-a-battery-life-standpoint 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. In short, the price seems right, and the target audience will likely welcome the Vivoactive 6 with open arms later this week.
