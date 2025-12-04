Rare Garmin Forerunner 165 bargain saves you $50 at Amazon
Don't waste time and save $50 on this well-rounded timepiece before it's too late.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Garmin Forerunner 165 is down under $200 on Amazon, making it simply impossible to resist.Looking for a cheap wearable with all sorts of useful runner-specific extras and a long battery life? Seek no further — the
For a limited time, the wearable is available for $50 off in its Standard and Music Editions, which brings both variants to their lowest price in months. And let us tell you right here: this Garmin watch packs a punch.
What’s so good about it? First off, it’s ultra-lighweight, so wearing it all day long is no issue whatsoever. It’s also equipped with a beautiful 1.2-inch OLED display, as well as five physical buttons for navigation. All of that makes it look quite high-end for the price.
Factor in the continuous heart rate measurements and the sleep tracking, and you’ve got a very well-rounded wrist companion. The best part of it all? The timepiece offers a solid 11-day battery life. That’s obviously significantly more than what more popular (and pricier) options like the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Apple Watch 11 bring to the table.
All things considered, the Forerunner 165 isn’t half bad at all. Sure, it lacks some nice extras, but it’s still solid for the most part. If you’ve been waiting for a solid discount, now’s definitely the time to save big!
For a limited time, the wearable is available for $50 off in its Standard and Music Editions, which brings both variants to their lowest price in months. And let us tell you right here: this Garmin watch packs a punch.
What’s so good about it? First off, it’s ultra-lighweight, so wearing it all day long is no issue whatsoever. It’s also equipped with a beautiful 1.2-inch OLED display, as well as five physical buttons for navigation. All of that makes it look quite high-end for the price.
And its features are just as impressive: you’re getting 25+ built-in acitvity profiles, training effect, recovery time estimates, morning reports, HRV status updates, and more. There’s even Garmin Coach on deck, helping you reach your race goals and improve your overall endurance.
Of course, Garmin had to trim some extras to keep the price tag so affordable. For instance, it doesn’t support triathlons or dual-band GPS. Would we call that a dealbreaker? Not at all — in fact, as emphasized in our Garmin Forerunner 165 review, it has a pretty good GPS accuracy.
All things considered, the Forerunner 165 isn’t half bad at all. Sure, it lacks some nice extras, but it’s still solid for the most part. If you’ve been waiting for a solid discount, now’s definitely the time to save big!
Follow us on Google News
04 Dec, 2025Rare Garmin Forerunner 165 bargain saves you $50 at Amazon
02 Dec, 2025I'm definitely recommending the Garmin Vivoactive 6 — grab it at its best price
24 Nov, 2025Black Friday makes the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 an epic bargain
19 Nov, 2025Hefty new discount makes the Garmin Vivoactive 5 probably the best budget smartwatch to get today
15 Nov, 2025The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: