Rare Garmin Forerunner 165 bargain saves you $50 at Amazon

Don't waste time and save $50 on this well-rounded timepiece before it's too late.

Looking for a cheap wearable with all sorts of useful runner-specific extras and a long battery life? Seek no further — the Garmin Forerunner 165 is down under $200 on Amazon, making it simply impossible to resist.

Forerunner 165 (Standard Edition): now $50 off

$50 off (20%)
The Garmin Forerunner 165 gives you all the essential health and wellness features you could possibly need. Even better, the wearable is now $50 off its original price on Amazon, making it a much more affordable choice.
Buy at Amazon

Forerunner 165 (Music Edition): save $50

$50 off (17%)
Want music on your wrist? The Garmin Forerunner 165 Music Edition is the one for you. This wearable is also on sale right now, and you can get it with a rare $50 price cut. Grab yours and save before this Amazon promo expires.
Buy at Amazon
 

For a limited time, the wearable is available for $50 off in its Standard and Music Editions, which brings both variants to their lowest price in months. And let us tell you right here: this Garmin watch packs a punch.

What’s so good about it? First off, it’s ultra-lighweight, so wearing it all day long is no issue whatsoever. It’s also equipped with a beautiful 1.2-inch OLED display, as well as five physical buttons for navigation. All of that makes it look quite high-end for the price.

And its features are just as impressive: you’re getting 25+ built-in acitvity profiles, training effect, recovery time estimates, morning reports, HRV status updates, and more. There’s even Garmin Coach on deck, helping you reach your race goals and improve your overall endurance.

Factor in the continuous heart rate measurements and the sleep tracking, and you’ve got a very well-rounded wrist companion. The best part of it all? The timepiece offers a solid 11-day battery life. That’s obviously significantly more than what more popular (and pricier) options like the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Apple Watch 11 bring to the table.

Of course, Garmin had to trim some extras to keep the price tag so affordable. For instance, it doesn’t support triathlons or dual-band GPS. Would we call that a dealbreaker? Not at all — in fact, as emphasized in our Garmin Forerunner 165 review, it has a pretty good GPS accuracy.

All things considered, the Forerunner 165 isn’t half bad at all. Sure, it lacks some nice extras, but it’s still solid for the most part. If you’ve been waiting for a solid discount, now’s definitely the time to save big!

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless