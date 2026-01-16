Amazon is making the OnePlus 15R a bargain hunter's dream while still on pre-order





That's right, Amazon.com pre-orders come with a $100-worth freebie now, which essentially means you'll be slashing a cool Benjamin off a regular (combined) price of $799.99 if you hurry. While this particular OnePlus 15R launch deal doesn't have an expiration date listed anywhere, the 6.83-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 powerhouse is scheduled to start shipping at the end of the month, so you probably have until then to score the complimentary gift card. That's right, Amazon.com pre-orders come with a $100-worth freebie now, which essentially means you'll be slashing a cool Benjamin off a regular (combined) price of $799.99 if you hurry. While this particular OnePlus 15R launch deal doesn't have an expiration date listed anywhere, the 6.83-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 powerhouse is scheduled to start shipping at the end of the month, so you probably have until then to score the complimentary gift card.

OnePlus 15R $100 off (13%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.83-Inch AMOLED Display with 2800 x 1272 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,400mAh Battery with 80W Charging Technology, Mint Breeze and Charcoal Black Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Pre-order at Amazon Gift OnePlus 15R $699 99 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.83-Inch AMOLED Display with 2800 x 1272 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,400mAh Battery with 80W Charging Technology, Mint Breeze and Charcoal Black Color Options, Free OnePlus Buds 4 Included Buy at OnePlus Gift OnePlus 15R $799 99 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.83-Inch AMOLED Display with 2800 x 1272 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,400mAh Battery with 80W Charging Technology, Charcoal Black Color, Free OnePlus Buds 4 Included Buy at OnePlus Recommended For You





Alternatively, of course, you could get the new phone directly from its manufacturer, in which case nationwide delivery kicks off a little earlier and your deal sweetener is either a $24.99-worth sandstone magnetic case or a pair of OnePlus Buds 4 (valued at $129.99).





Clearly, the latter gift is a much smarter choice, but if you're a frequent Amazon.com shopper (and who isn't?), a $100 voucher for anything on the e-commerce platform is likely to feel way more valuable.









OnePlus 15 The OnePlus 15R itself is a pretty valuable device, naturally falling short of the's industry-leading raw power and camera capabilities while packing an absolutely mind-blowing 7,400mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 80W charging technology.





The AMOLED screen is both overwhelmingly imposing and remarkably sharp, sporting a resolution of 2800 x 1272 pixels and 165Hz refresh rate capabilities, and even in an entry-level configuration, the handset pairs a hefty 12GB RAM count with a respectable 256 gigs of internal storage space. That's actually the only variant available on Amazon (at least for the time being), with the official US OnePlus Store taking orders for a model with 512GB storage and 12GB RAM as well ahead of a January 22 rollout.