Amazon is making the OnePlus 15R a bargain hunter's dream while still on pre-order
Android power users on relatively tight budgets should pounce on this deal while they can.
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What's better than an ultra-high-end OnePlus 15 with a $100 Amazon gift card included in its list price mere weeks after a (delayed) US commercial debut? If you're on a tight budget, a slightly humbler OnePlus 15R with... a $100 Amazon gift card bundled in before the handset is technically released stateside.
That's right, Amazon.com pre-orders come with a $100-worth freebie now, which essentially means you'll be slashing a cool Benjamin off a regular (combined) price of $799.99 if you hurry. While this particular OnePlus 15R launch deal doesn't have an expiration date listed anywhere, the 6.83-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 powerhouse is scheduled to start shipping at the end of the month, so you probably have until then to score the complimentary gift card.
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Alternatively, of course, you could get the new phone directly from its manufacturer, in which case nationwide delivery kicks off a little earlier and your deal sweetener is either a $24.99-worth sandstone magnetic case or a pair of OnePlus Buds 4 (valued at $129.99).
Clearly, the latter gift is a much smarter choice, but if you're a frequent Amazon.com shopper (and who isn't?), a $100 voucher for anything on the e-commerce platform is likely to feel way more valuable.
That imposing (and very high-quality) display is just one of the big reasons why you should consider a OnePlus 15R purchase right now. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
The OnePlus 15R itself is a pretty valuable device, naturally falling short of the OnePlus 15's industry-leading raw power and camera capabilities while packing an absolutely mind-blowing 7,400mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 80W charging technology.
The AMOLED screen is both overwhelmingly imposing and remarkably sharp, sporting a resolution of 2800 x 1272 pixels and 165Hz refresh rate capabilities, and even in an entry-level configuration, the handset pairs a hefty 12GB RAM count with a respectable 256 gigs of internal storage space. That's actually the only variant available on Amazon (at least for the time being), with the official US OnePlus Store taking orders for a model with 512GB storage and 12GB RAM as well ahead of a January 22 rollout.
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