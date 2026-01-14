AT&T and T-Mobile aren't down, but customers may face issues due to the Verizon outage

Update [2] from Jan 14, 2026:





T-Mobile 's network is also up and running. The company has attributed any problems its customers may be facing to the outage at Verizon , which is preventing T-Mobile customers from reaching some of their contacts.









Recommended For You Update [1] from Jan 14, 2026:





AT&T tells us that there is no outage on its end. Customers may experience issues when contacting Verizon users, since that network is down.









The original story follows below:





AT&T's

T-Mobile

Verizon's

Verizon

Verizon's outage is causing spillover effects





As of 13:17 ET, 1,572 complaints have been logged by T-Mobile customers, with almost 50 percent of the customers saying they have no signal. For AT&T , the number of complaints stands at 1,724, and 55 percent of impacted customers have no signal.





T-Mobile , is also witnessing US Cellular, which has been acquired by, is also witnessing service disruptions





It is not yet known if there is a common cause for these outages, or if AT&T , T-Mobile , and US Cellular customers simply perceive an issue because they are unable to reach Verizon users.



Verizon has acknowledged the issue, which has impacted both voice and data services, and is working to fix it.





Which network is down for you or your household? AT&T 6.67% T-Mobile 6.67% Verizon 66.88% US Cellular 0.43% Other 0.65% None 18.71% Vote 465 Votes

This story is still developing. We will update the article with more information as soon as possible.

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