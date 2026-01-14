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AT&T and T-Mobile aren't down, but customers may face issues due to the Verizon outage

AT&T and T-Mobile customers don't need to worry.

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Verizon, T-Mobile AT&T down
Update [2] from Jan 14, 2026:

T-Mobile's network is also up and running. The company has attributed any problems its customers may be facing to the outage at Verizon, which is preventing T-Mobile customers from reaching some of their contacts.

T-Mobile’s network is keeping our customers connected, and we’ve confirmed that our network is operating normally and as expected. However, due to Verizon’s reported outage, our customers may not be able to reach someone with Verizon service at this time.
T-Mobile spokesperson, January 2025

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Update [1] from Jan 14, 2026:

AT&T tells us that there is no outage on its end. Customers may experience issues when contacting Verizon users, since that network is down.

Our network is operating normally at this time.
AT&T spokesperson, January 2025

The original story follows below:

It looks like Verizon isn't the only network that's down today, with outage-tracking website Downdetector also showing a spike in complaints for AT&T and T-Mobile.

While AT&T's and T-Mobile's services haven't been as impacted as Verizon's, the two carriers started experiencing issues at around 11:30 AM ET, roughly the same time Verizon's outage started.

Verizon's outage is causing spillover effects


As of 13:17 ET, 1,572 complaints have been logged by T-Mobile customers, with almost 50 percent of the customers saying they have no signal. For AT&T, the number of complaints stands at 1,724, and 55 percent of impacted customers have no signal.

US Cellular, which has been acquired by T-Mobile, is also witnessing service disruptions.

It is not yet known if there is a common cause for these outages, or if AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular customers simply perceive an issue because they are unable to reach Verizon users. 

Verizon has acknowledged the issue, which has impacted both voice and data services, and is working to fix it.

Which network is down for you or your household?
AT&T
6.67%
T-Mobile
6.67%
Verizon
66.88%
US Cellular
0.43%
Other
0.65%
None
18.71%
465 Votes

This story is still developing. We will update the article with more information as soon as possible.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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