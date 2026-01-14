AT&T and T-Mobile aren't down, but customers may face issues due to the Verizon outage
AT&T and T-Mobile customers don't need to worry.
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Update [2] from Jan 14, 2026:
T-Mobile's network is also up and running. The company has attributed any problems its customers may be facing to the outage at Verizon, which is preventing T-Mobile customers from reaching some of their contacts.
T-Mobile’s network is keeping our customers connected, and we’ve confirmed that our network is operating normally and as expected. However, due to Verizon’s reported outage, our customers may not be able to reach someone with Verizon service at this time.
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Update [1] from Jan 14, 2026:
AT&T tells us that there is no outage on its end. Customers may experience issues when contacting Verizon users, since that network is down.
Our network is operating normally at this time.
The original story follows below:
It looks like Verizon isn't the only network that's down today, with outage-tracking website Downdetector also showing a spike in complaints for AT&T and T-Mobile.
While AT&T's and T-Mobile's services haven't been as impacted as Verizon's, the two carriers started experiencing issues at around 11:30 AM ET, roughly the same time Verizon's outage started.
Verizon's outage is causing spillover effects
As of 13:17 ET, 1,572 complaints have been logged by T-Mobile customers, with almost 50 percent of the customers saying they have no signal. For AT&T, the number of complaints stands at 1,724, and 55 percent of impacted customers have no signal.
US Cellular, which has been acquired by T-Mobile, is also witnessing service disruptions.
It is not yet known if there is a common cause for these outages, or if AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular customers simply perceive an issue because they are unable to reach Verizon users.
Verizon has acknowledged the issue, which has impacted both voice and data services, and is working to fix it.
Which network is down for you or your household?
AT&T
6.67%
T-Mobile
6.67%
Verizon
66.88%
US Cellular
0.43%
Other
0.65%
None
18.71%
This story is still developing. We will update the article with more information as soon as possible.
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