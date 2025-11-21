Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
One of Garmin's best entry-level watches is suddenly way cheaper – and runners are taking notice

Ready to upgrade your running sessions? Take advantage of this hot Black Friday deal on the Forerunner 55 by Garmin at Amazon while it lasts.

One of Garmin's best entry-level watches is suddenly way cheaper – and runners are taking notice
Black Friday's technically next week, but in the past couple of years, retailers have gotten the habit of launching many deals early. And that's just better for bargain hunters, as you won't have to impatiently wait for the last Friday of November to hunt for a great deal. 

Garmin smartwatches are seeing quite a lot of epic discounts right now at Amazon. If you've been looking for the moment to upgrade from a basic fitness tracker or finally invest in a dedicated running watch, now is your time.

Garmin Forerunner 55

$50 off (25%)
Garmin Forerunner 55: The perfect entry-level GPS running watch is now 25% off! It offers built-in GPS, suggested daily workouts, and an excellent battery life to simplify your training. Don't miss this Amazon deal to train smarter and track your progress accurately.
Buy at Amazon


The Garmin Forerunner 55, which is a trusted entry-level GPS running watch, is currently 25% off on Amazon. This is probably one of the best value-for-money deals in the fitness space.

Who is the Garmin Forerunner 55 for? 


This smartwatch is an ideal choice for beginner, casual, or intermediate runners. It's great for you if you prioritize core running metrics and coaching over fancy features. It will give you a simple, accurate date without you having to decipher complex training loads. 

It comes with built-in GPS, wrist-based heart rate, and an impressive battery life (up to two weeks in smartwatch mode!). It covers all the basics with accuracy and simplicity. 

It also comes with some smart training features inherited from Garmin's premium models. For example, you can take advantage of the powerful PacePro feature, which gives you guidance for specific courses. It helps you run your race day strategy perfectly. 

There are plenty of other Black Friday smartwatch deals out right now, so if you want something more sophisticated from Garmin or from another brand, you can check these out as well. Amazon has launched deals on Apple Watches, Galaxy Watches, and other Garmin models as well, so the choices you have right now to save some money while still getting a new device are huge. 

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless