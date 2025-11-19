Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Headphones 35% OFF!
Trending:
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
The wait is over, our new coffee table book "Iconic Phones" is finally here! Get your copy today and relive the magic of the devices that changed the world. Order now while quantities last!

Hefty new discount makes the Garmin Vivoactive 5 probably the best budget smartwatch to get today

If all you want for Christmas is an affordable wearable with stellar battery life, this is the device for you.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Garmin Vivoactive 5
Are you looking forward to Amazon's undoubtedly spectacular Black Friday Week sale, which is technically scheduled to kick off tomorrow, November 20? While I would normally advise you to exercise patience before you're completely sure you've found the perfect Christmas gift (at the perfect price) for that special someone in your life, it feels really hard to believe that the e-commerce giant will run a better deal on a better device than the Garmin Vivoactive 5 promotion currently saving you 115 bucks.

This was never what you'd call an extravagant smartwatch, mind you, originally fetching $299.99, and despite its advanced age and the existence of a new and improved Vivoactive 6 edition, its excellent value and mass appeal are largely intact... at 38 percent off that list price.

Garmin Vivoactive 5

$115 off (38%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 42mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Anodized Aluminum Bezel, Silicone Strap, Gorilla Glass 3 Lens, 1.2-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with Optional Always-On Mode and 390 x 390 Pixel Resolution, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Pulse Ox Sensor, Stress Tracking, Personalized Sleep Coaching, Nap Detection, Wheelchair Mode, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life, Ivory Color
Buy at Amazon


Because it's not labeled as an early Black Friday 2025 offer, this could well go away in a matter of hours and not return tomorrow or even later in the holiday season. If that sounds unlikely to you, I should probably point out that the only model marked down by a new record high $115 is the "ivory" one, with slate, orchid, and navy colorways costing $100 less than usual, which might be the Vivoactive 5's actual Black Friday deal this year.

So, yes, it's entirely possible that you're looking at a better-than-Black-Friday promo here on an Android and iOS-compatible timepiece with an epic battery life rating of up to 11 days, and believe it or not, a high-quality AMOLED touchscreen also in tow.


As improbable as it may seem when looking at your Apple Watches, Galaxy Watches, and Pixel Watches out there today, you can have both those things in one wearable device, which also offers incredibly detailed (and reliable) health and wellness insights.

The Vivoactive 6 is (a little) better at a few things, but the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is still one of the best smartwatches available this Christmas, especially in terms of value for money... if you hurry.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15242 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Garmin Smartwatches - Deals History
151 stories
19 Nov, 2025
Hefty new discount makes the Garmin Vivoactive 5 probably the best budget smartwatch to get today
15 Nov, 2025
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
13 Nov, 2025
The Garmin Instinct 3 is a rugged gem you won't want to miss at its best price Garmin's Forerunner 265 is a total bestseller at $150 off
09 Oct, 2025
Brilliant Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition dives to an unheard-of low on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless