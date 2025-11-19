Hefty new discount makes the Garmin Vivoactive 5 probably the best budget smartwatch to get today
If all you want for Christmas is an affordable wearable with stellar battery life, this is the device for you.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you looking forward to Amazon's undoubtedly spectacular Black Friday Week sale, which is technically scheduled to kick off tomorrow, November 20? While I would normally advise you to exercise patience before you're completely sure you've found the perfect Christmas gift (at the perfect price) for that special someone in your life, it feels really hard to believe that the e-commerce giant will run a better deal on a better device than the Garmin Vivoactive 5 promotion currently saving you 115 bucks.
This was never what you'd call an extravagant smartwatch, mind you, originally fetching $299.99, and despite its advanced age and the existence of a new and improved Vivoactive 6 edition, its excellent value and mass appeal are largely intact... at 38 percent off that list price.
Because it's not labeled as an early Black Friday 2025 offer, this could well go away in a matter of hours and not return tomorrow or even later in the holiday season. If that sounds unlikely to you, I should probably point out that the only model marked down by a new record high $115 is the "ivory" one, with slate, orchid, and navy colorways costing $100 less than usual, which might be the Vivoactive 5's actual Black Friday deal this year.
So, yes, it's entirely possible that you're looking at a better-than-Black-Friday promo here on an Android and iOS-compatible timepiece with an epic battery life rating of up to 11 days, and believe it or not, a high-quality AMOLED touchscreen also in tow.
You can obviously track all sorts of activities on the ultra-affordable Vivoactive 5. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
As improbable as it may seem when looking at your Apple Watches, Galaxy Watches, and Pixel Watches out there today, you can have both those things in one wearable device, which also offers incredibly detailed (and reliable) health and wellness insights.
The Vivoactive 6 is (a little) better at a few things, but the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is still one of the best smartwatches available this Christmas, especially in terms of value for money... if you hurry.
Follow us on Google News
19 Nov, 2025Hefty new discount makes the Garmin Vivoactive 5 probably the best budget smartwatch to get today
15 Nov, 2025The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
13 Nov, 2025The Garmin Instinct 3 is a rugged gem you won't want to miss at its best price Garmin's Forerunner 265 is a total bestseller at $150 off
09 Oct, 2025Brilliant Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition dives to an unheard-of low on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: