Hefty new discount makes the Garmin Vivoactive 5 probably the best budget smartwatch to get today

This was never what you'd call an extravagant smartwatch, mind you, originally fetching $299.99, and despite its advanced age and the existence of a new and improved Vivoactive 6 edition, its excellent value and mass appeal are largely intact... at 38 percent off that list price.

Garmin Vivoactive 5 $115 off (38%) GPS, Bluetooth, 42mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Anodized Aluminum Bezel, Silicone Strap, Gorilla Glass 3 Lens, 1.2-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with Optional Always-On Mode and 390 x 390 Pixel Resolution, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Pulse Ox Sensor, Stress Tracking, Personalized Sleep Coaching, Nap Detection, Wheelchair Mode, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life, Ivory Color Buy at Amazon









Because it's not labeled as an early Black Friday 2025 offer , this could well go away in a matter of hours and not return tomorrow or even later in the holiday season. If that sounds unlikely to you, I should probably point out that the only model marked down by a new record high $115 is the "ivory" one, with slate, orchid, and navy colorways costing $100 less than usual, which might be the Vivoactive 5's actual Black Friday deal this year.

So, yes, it's entirely possible that you're looking at a better-than-Black-Friday promo here on an Android and iOS-compatible timepiece with an epic battery life rating of up to 11 days, and believe it or not, a high-quality AMOLED touchscreen also in tow.













The Vivoactive 6 is (a little) better at a few things, but the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is still one of the best smartwatches available this Christmas, especially in terms of value for money... if you hurry.





