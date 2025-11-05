It's not too late to grab the LTE-ready Google Pixel Watch 3 for $130 off
The Pixel Watch 3 is still available at an irresistible price on Amazon.
Are you looking to complete your Google ecosystem ahead of Black Friday? Now's the perfect time to do it. The 45mm Pixel Watch 3 with LTE is 33% off at Amazon right now, slashing it to just under $270. Just a heads-up: the deal is only available on the model with a Porcelain band.
Right off the bat, we should point out that this promo didn’t just go live. Actually, it’s been around for over two weeks. But if you missed your first chance to save, this is still a deal you don’t want to pass up. It has been available for over two weeks.
Beyond the superb design, the wearable offers multiple advanced features. With accurate heart rate measurements, sleep tracking, and advanced workout extras, it’s a proper high-end smartwatch for Android lovers. Among others, the unit lets you create customized workouts. It also gives you readiness scores, so you can quickly determine when to push yourself and when it’s better to rest.
What about battery life? Google claims you can get up to 36 hours of use per charge, as long as you enable the Battery Saver feature. Sure, the Pixel Watch 4 boasts much more impressive two-day battery life, but it also costs quite a bit more.
If you’re after the perfect balance between an intuitive interface, a lightweight design, many features, and an affordable price, the Pixel Watch 3 is the one to get. Hurry up and save $130 with this impressive Amazon deal before it expires.
The Pixel Watch 3 may not be the latest model, but it still packs a punch to this day. Featuring a refined design, a large OLED touchscreen, and a lightweight form factor, this fella is incredibly comfortable to wear, day and night.
Since this is an LTE-ready version, you can also manage phone calls right on your wrist without having to constantly bring your phone along. Sure, some users might not really need this feature, but it’s nice to know you’ve got it.
