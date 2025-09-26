The brand-new Apple Watch Series 11 is on sale at its first Amazon discount
It ain't much, but it's honest (bargain-hunting) work.
Who's ready to save big on the just-released Apple Watch Series 11? Unfortunately, that's obviously not possible yet, but with less than two weeks ahead of its Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon is slashing the price of Apple's latest "mainstream" smartwatch by 10 bucks in a number of different models, which is... better than nothing.
Despite improving the battery life, durability, and most importantly, the health monitoring skills of its 2024-released predecessor, this year's Apple Watch Series 11 normally starts at an unchanged price of $399, which makes this $10 discount... well, not exactly substantial, but nothing to be ignored either.
You're actually looking at the second product unveiled by Apple a couple of weeks back that's already sold at a discount by a major US retailer with no strings attached, and if the first-ever AirPods Pro 3 deal is anything to go by, you probably don't have a lot of time to save... small on the Series 11.
In fact, this exact same deal popped up on Amazon a few days ago, managing to fly under my radar for a few hours and then disappearing without a trace... until earlier today. So, yeah, if you care about every penny you spend on your gadgets (especially with the holiday season right around the corner), you might want to hurry and choose your favorite (discounted) Apple Watch Series 11 version.
If you're fast, you can go, for instance, for a GPS-only unit with a small 42mm case in jet black, rose gold, or silver and a basic sport band in black, light blush, and purple fog colors respectively. Only the latter two chromatic combinations are available for $10 under a $429 list price in a 46mm size without 4G LTE or 5G speeds, while cellular addicts can pick from a much wider variety of devices as far as both case sizes are concerned.
Aren't you curious to monitor your sleep score? | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
In addition to looking about as handsome as its forerunners on the outside, the Apple Watch Series 11 has a whole lot going for it on the inside in terms of helping you live a better, healthier, and longer life, detecting hypertension signs, keeping a closer eye on your sleep, and making it easier to customize your workouts. In short, this is probably the best smartwatch an iPhone user... who can't afford the Apple Watch Ultra 3 can get right now, so I'm sure that some of you will welcome Amazon's first discount with open arms.
