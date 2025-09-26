The brand-new Apple Watch Series 11 is on sale at its first Amazon discount





Despite improving the battery life, durability, and most importantly, the health monitoring skills of its Apple Watch Series 11 normally starts at an unchanged price of $399, which makes this $10 discount... well, not exactly substantial, but nothing to be ignored either. Despite improving the battery life, durability, and most importantly, the health monitoring skills of its 2024-released predecessor , this year'snormally starts at an unchanged price of $399, which makes this $10 discount... well, not exactly substantial, but nothing to be ignored either.

Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm) $10 off (3%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm) $9 off (2%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm) $9 off (2%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE + 5G Connectivity, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm) $9 off (2%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE + 5G Connectivity, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options Buy at Amazon





You're actually looking at the second product unveiled by Apple a couple of weeks back that's already sold at a discount by a major US retailer with no strings attached, and if the first-ever AirPods Pro 3 deal is anything to go by, you probably don't have a lot of time to save... small on the Series 11.





In fact, this exact same deal popped up on Amazon a few days ago, managing to fly under my radar for a few hours and then disappearing without a trace... until earlier today. So, yeah, if you care about every penny you spend on your gadgets (especially with the holiday season right around the corner), you might want to hurry and choose your favorite (discounted) Apple Watch Series 11 version.

If you're fast, you can go, for instance, for a GPS-only unit with a small 42mm case in jet black, rose gold, or silver and a basic sport band in black, light blush, and purple fog colors respectively. Only the latter two chromatic combinations are available for $10 under a $429 list price in a 46mm size without 4G LTE or 5G speeds, while cellular addicts can pick from a much wider variety of devices as far as both case sizes are concerned.









Apple Watch Series 11 has a whole lot going for it on the inside in terms of helping you live a better, healthier, and longer life, In addition to looking about as handsome as its forerunners on the outside, thehas a whole lot going for it on the inside in terms of helping you live a better, healthier, and longer life, detecting hypertension signs , keeping a closer eye on your sleep, and making it easier to customize your workouts. In short, this is probably the best smartwatch an iPhone user... who can't afford the Apple Watch Ultra 3 can get right now, so I'm sure that some of you will welcome Amazon's first discount with open arms.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!



Recommended Stories

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!