Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The brand-new Apple Watch Series 11 is on sale at its first Amazon discount

It ain't much, but it's honest (bargain-hunting) work.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Deals Wearables Apple Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Watch Series 11
Who's ready to save big on the just-released Apple Watch Series 11? Unfortunately, that's obviously not possible yet, but with less than two weeks ahead of its Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon is slashing the price of Apple's latest "mainstream"  smartwatch by 10 bucks in a number of different models, which is... better than nothing.

Despite improving the battery life, durability, and most importantly, the health monitoring skills of its 2024-released predecessor, this year's Apple Watch Series 11 normally starts at an unchanged price of $399, which makes this $10 discount... well, not exactly substantial, but nothing to be ignored either.

Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm)

$10 off (3%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm)

$9 off (2%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm)

$9 off (2%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE + 5G Connectivity, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm)

$9 off (2%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE + 5G Connectivity, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

You're actually looking at the second product unveiled by Apple a couple of weeks back that's already sold at a discount by a major US retailer with no strings attached, and if the first-ever AirPods Pro 3 deal is anything to go by, you probably don't have a lot of time to save... small on the Series 11.

In fact, this exact same deal popped up on Amazon a few days ago, managing to fly under my radar for a few hours and then disappearing without a trace... until earlier today. So, yeah, if you care about every penny you spend on your gadgets (especially with the holiday season right around the corner), you might want to hurry and choose your favorite (discounted) Apple Watch Series 11 version.

If you're fast, you can go, for instance, for a GPS-only unit with a small 42mm case in jet black, rose gold, or silver and a basic sport band in black, light blush, and purple fog colors respectively. Only the latter two chromatic combinations are available for $10 under a $429 list price in a 46mm size without 4G LTE or 5G speeds, while cellular addicts can pick from a much wider variety of devices as far as both case sizes are concerned.


In addition to looking about as handsome as its forerunners on the outside, the Apple Watch Series 11 has a whole lot going for it on the inside in terms of helping you live a better, healthier, and longer life, detecting hypertension signs, keeping a closer eye on your sleep, and making it easier to customize your workouts. In short, this is probably the best smartwatch an iPhone user... who can't afford the Apple Watch Ultra 3 can get right now, so I'm sure that some of you will welcome Amazon's first discount with open arms.

The brand-new Apple Watch Series 11 is on sale at its first Amazon discount

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

Recommended Stories

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Apple Watch - Deals History
75 stories
26 Sep, 2025
The brand-new Apple Watch Series 11 is on sale at its first Amazon discount
26 Aug, 2025
I wouldn't miss this Apple Watch Series 10 deal at Amazon — and you shouldn’t either
14 Aug, 2025
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
28 Jul, 2025
Huge new Amazon sale drastically reduces the prices of a bunch of Apple Watch Ultra 2 models
14 Jul, 2025
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 2

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented

Latest News

The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless