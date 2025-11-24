Black Friday makes the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 an epic bargain
Can you believe this premium wearable is $560 off for Black Friday?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Watch Ultra 2, for example. Now down by 25% and at its best price ever, it’s a superb pick for iOS users. What if you’re after a Garmin model that’s just as impressive as Apple’s high-end timepiece? You’re in luck — the Epix Pro Gen 2 has been slashed to an unbeatable price for the shopping season.Black Friday smartwatch deals are crazy-good this year. Take the
Believe it or not, you can now grab this high-end wearable for a whopping 51% off, saving you a massive $560. For context, the 51mm Sapphire Edition usually costs nearly $1,100. But now, you can grab it for less than $540. This is an all-time low, by the way — previous deals have never exceeded $500.
Other sizzling smartwatch offers to consider
Aside from that ultra-generous price cut, what exactly makes this Garmin watch a solid pick in my book? For starters, it completely crushes the competition on the battery life front, promising up to 31 days on a single charge. It’s also equipped with a superb AMOLED display and packs a handy flashlight, making nighttime adventures less challenging.
It’s no slouch when it comes to tracking your activities, either. You’re getting everything from endurance scores and daily readiness insights to HIIT, ski, snowboard, and MTB activity tracking. But that’s not all — with an ECG app on deck, wrist-based heart rate, hydration monitoring, and sleep tracking, it takes the guesswork out of your life.
All things considered, the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 is a fantastic Apple Watch Ultra 2 alternative. And while it’s undeniably expensive at its standard price, it’s definitely a solid bargain this Black Friday. Grab yours and save $560 at Amazon while this epic deal lasts.
Aside from that ultra-generous price cut, what exactly makes this Garmin watch a solid pick in my book? For starters, it completely crushes the competition on the battery life front, promising up to 31 days on a single charge. It’s also equipped with a superb AMOLED display and packs a handy flashlight, making nighttime adventures less challenging.
Let’s not forget about the advanced positioning features. The timepiece comes with multi-band GPS support, as well as built-in maps to guide you anywhere you go.
All things considered, the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 is a fantastic Apple Watch Ultra 2 alternative. And while it’s undeniably expensive at its standard price, it’s definitely a solid bargain this Black Friday. Grab yours and save $560 at Amazon while this epic deal lasts.
Follow us on Google News
24 Nov, 2025Black Friday makes the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 an epic bargain
19 Nov, 2025Hefty new discount makes the Garmin Vivoactive 5 probably the best budget smartwatch to get today
15 Nov, 2025The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
13 Nov, 2025The Garmin Instinct 3 is a rugged gem you won't want to miss at its best price Garmin's Forerunner 265 is a total bestseller at $150 off
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: