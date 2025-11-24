Black Friday makes the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 an epic bargain

iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Close-up of the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 display.
Black Friday smartwatch deals are crazy-good this year. Take the Apple Watch Ultra 2, for example. Now down by 25% and at its best price ever, it’s a superb pick for iOS users. What if you’re after a Garmin model that’s just as impressive as Apple’s high-end timepiece? You’re in luck — the Epix Pro Gen 2 has been slashed to an unbeatable price for the shopping season.

Believe it or not, you can now grab this high-end wearable for a whopping 51% off, saving you a massive $560. For context, the 51mm Sapphire Edition usually costs nearly $1,100. But now, you can grab it for less than $540. This is an all-time low, by the way — previous deals have never exceeded $500.

Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2, 51mm, Sapphire: $560 OFF!

$560 off (51%)
The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 with a 51mm case is quite expensive usually, but not this Black Friday. Right now, you can get the Sapphire Edition of this premium wearable for a massive 51% off. That slashes the timepiece to its best price, by the way. Don't miss out.
Aside from that ultra-generous price cut, what exactly makes this Garmin watch a solid pick in my book? For starters, it completely crushes the competition on the battery life front, promising up to 31 days on a single charge. It’s also equipped with a superb AMOLED display and packs a handy flashlight, making nighttime adventures less challenging.

It’s no slouch when it comes to tracking your activities, either. You’re getting everything from endurance scores and daily readiness insights to HIIT, ski, snowboard, and MTB activity tracking. But that’s not all — with an ECG app on deck, wrist-based heart rate, hydration monitoring, and sleep tracking, it takes the guesswork out of your life.

Let’s not forget about the advanced positioning features. The timepiece comes with multi-band GPS support, as well as built-in maps to guide you anywhere you go.

All things considered, the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 is a fantastic Apple Watch Ultra 2 alternative. And while it’s undeniably expensive at its standard price, it’s definitely a solid bargain this Black Friday. Grab yours and save $560 at Amazon while this epic deal lasts.

