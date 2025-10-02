Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Amazon slashes the Garmin Vivoactive 6 to its best price

The Garmin Vivoactive 6 is finally on sale at a tempting discount! Act fast and save while it lasts.

Attention — the first major Garmin Vivoactive 6 price cut is finally here! Right now, Amazon lets you grab the Vivoactive 5 successor for a sweet $50 off its original price, knocking it just under $250. Even better, the bargain spreads across all color options. So, if you’ve been waiting for a solid discount on this timepiece with an impressive 11-day battery life in smartwatch mode, now’s your chance.

The Garmin Vivoactive 6 is $50 off

$50 off (17%)
Amazon just dropped the best Garmin Vivoactive 6 promo we've ever seen. Right now, the device with an AMOLED touchscreen and a 42mm case can be yours for $50 off, which knocks it to its best price ever. The sale is available on all colors, but there are limited quantities left.
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is 25% off

$74 off (25%)
If Amazon's generous bargain expires before you can take advantage, consider its predecessor. The Vivoactive 5 is now available for 25% off in select colors, making it the perfect Vivoactive 6 alternative. Get yours and save before it's too late.
This bad boy has been on the shelves for months, but we haven’t seen any discounts until now. That makes it one of the hottest Garmin deals before Prime Day. But keep in mind that there are limited quantities left in stock.

Right off the bat, we should point out the new Vivoactive 6 isn’t a dramatic upgrade over its predecessor. For one thing, both devices offer an 11-day battery life or five days with an always-on display. Case size is also the same on both devices — 42mm.

However, this Garmin watch packs twice as much memory (8GB vs 4GB), plus it comes with some pro-grade fitness features. Runners will love PacePro, which gives optimized guidance tailored to your preferences and elevation. The wearable also measures your running dynamics and running power.

Beyond those, you’re getting highly accurate heart rate and sleep tracking, over 80 built-in sports apps to choose from, body battery energy monitoring, and many more. And with its bright AMOLED touchscreen, it looks and feels like a solid alternative to popular options from Samsung and Apple.

And sure — this buddy doesn’t have a built-in microphone, so you can’t exactly handle phone calls on your wrist. But it makes up for it with advanced health and wellness features, long battery life, and a lightweight design. Even better, now that it’s down to its best price ever, it’s an even smarter buy. Just remember to act fast — Amazon says quantities are limited, so this impressive bargain could vanish any minute.

