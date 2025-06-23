Galaxy Z Fold 7's S Pen story just got complicated
A new leak hints at unexpected production trouble with a mysterious stylus – and it's raising questions ahead of launch.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7's official event is getting closer and closer. With the approaching timeframe, more details are leaking, completing a very-detailed-already picture of what we might expect that leaks started painting months ago.
Now, a new rumor is giving us some slightly concerning information – reportedly, Samsung has run into production issues with an "unknown" S Pen.
This "unknown" S Pen may be the new one that Samsung is working on for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The rumor doesn't say specifically what production issues the company has run into though, but it indicates the company has stopped making the specific type of S Pen.
It's not clear whether this "unknown" S Pen is the one designed to work with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, we've heard from rumors that Samsung may have had to remove the S Pen digitizer from the Galaxy Z Fold 7, aiming for a slimmer device (which is the latest fad). So, in order for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to still support the stylus, Samsung would've needed to go the Apple route.
The rumor comes from tipster @PandaFlashPro, who has a mixed track record when it comes to leaks. Nevertheless, if they are right, this could indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may launch without an S Pen available for it right away, and users who'd like to take advantage of a stylus may have to wait for some time after the Fold's release for the new S Pen.
Why a new S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold 7? Well, as we already mentioned, Samsung may have had (according to rumors) to remove the digitizer on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for slimming purposes. That would mean a new way of registering stylus input on the display would have been needed. So a new S Pen would also need to be produced.The tipster's post on X. | Screenshot By – PhoneArena
Samsung's Fold phones have supported the S Pen for a couple of years already. Unlike the Galaxy S Ultra models, the S Pen doesn't have a dedicated slot in the foldable phone and it doesn't ship in the phone's box. People wanting to use the S Pen with the Fold need to purchase the stylus separately, and if they want to carry it around with the phone all the time, they need a special case for it.
Fortunately, though, Samsung's next Unpacked event is now getting closer than ever, likely to happen on July 9 in New York City, according to prominent and reputable leaker Evan Blass. So, as you can see, we don't have to wait for too long to find out the Galaxy Z Fold 7's S Pen situation.
Recommended StoriesSo far, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has leaked almost entirely ahead of its official unveiling. Recently, a dummy hands-on video showed what could very well be the Galaxy Z Fold 7 next to its predecessor. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 seems to be noticeably slimmer (just 9mm folded in comparison to 12mm on its predecessor) and looks way more modern, making the Fold 6 look, well, ancient.
The phone also recently leaked in fresh renders and may ditch the under-display camera. Samsung's almighty flagship foldable may rock the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, which is the chip currently in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely be introduced alongside its clamshell sibling, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, and a couple of new Galaxy Watch models: the Galaxy Watch 8 series. All in all, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may come with plenty of little improvements here and there, but nothing exceptional is expected this year, apart from maybe the thin design that Samsung itself teased.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will battle the Oppo Find N5, the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and others for the title of the best foldable phone. Meanwhile, Apple is yet to release its first foldable iPhone, rumored for the end of 2026.
