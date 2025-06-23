Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Galaxy Z Fold 7's S Pen story just got complicated

A new leak hints at unexpected production trouble with a mysterious stylus – and it's raising questions ahead of launch.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Galaxy Z Fold 7's S Pen story just got complicated
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7's official event is getting closer and closer. With the approaching timeframe, more details are leaking, completing a very-detailed-already picture of what we might expect that leaks started painting months ago. 

Now, a new rumor is giving us some slightly concerning information – reportedly, Samsung has run into production issues with an "unknown" S Pen.

It's not clear whether this "unknown" S Pen is the one designed to work with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, we've heard from rumors that Samsung may have had to remove the S Pen digitizer from the Galaxy Z Fold 7, aiming for a slimmer device (which is the latest fad). So, in order for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to still support the stylus, Samsung would've needed to go the Apple route. 

This "unknown" S Pen may be the new one that Samsung is working on for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The rumor doesn't say specifically what production issues the company has run into though, but it indicates the company has stopped making the specific type of S Pen. 

The rumor comes from tipster @PandaFlashPro, who has a mixed track record when it comes to leaks. Nevertheless, if they are right, this could indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may launch without an S Pen available for it right away, and users who'd like to take advantage of a stylus may have to wait for some time after the Fold's release for the new S Pen. 

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 1

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2

Why aren't more people buying foldables?

by Rad Slavov • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like

Latest News

The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless