New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 teaser says it’s “the thinnest, lightest” foldable

The next foldable smartphone from Samsung will be its most advanced to date, but will it surpass its rivals?

By
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 teaser
We’re probably one month away from the official reveal of Samsung’s new foldables, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the South Korean company has already kicked off the marketing campaign.

After releasing a really confusing teaser last week that made us believe a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra is coming next month, Samsung is now focusing on what actually matters when it comes to foldable phones: size and weight.

While we definitely don’t get the exact dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung makes some bold claims in its latest teaser for the upcoming flagship foldable.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is “the thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet.” The smartphone manufacturer also says that its engineers and designers “are refining each generation of the Galaxy Z series to be thinner, lighter and more durable than the last.”

If we read these two phrases in a different order it basically means that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be Samsung’s thinnest and lightest foldable to date. I think it’s safe to assume that Samsung’s statement is 100 percent accurate and in line with the most recent reports claiming the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be thinner and lighter.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be Samsung's thinnest foldable

The rest of the blog post is just marketing stuff that has nothing to do with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, so let’s just do a quick recap of what we know about Samsung’s foldable so far.

First off, the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s internal display is said to be the same size as the Z Fold 6 Special Edition. If the claim proves to be accurate, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could boast a large 8.2-inch internal panel.

As far as dimensions go, the last report we have dates from May and claims the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could measure just 4.54mm when unfolded and 9mm when folded (0.1mm thicker than the Find N5, the world's thinnest foldable). The rest of the phone’s measurements look like this: 158.43 x 143.14mm.

Finally, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to pack a 4,000 mAh battery and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Both Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be officially introduced in July.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
