New Galaxy Z Fold 7 Geekbench leak all but seals the deal – it's Elite and overclocked

Korean variant hits Geekbench with overclocked Snapdragon chip, adding weight to global single-chip rumors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Render of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on a black background.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has appeared on Geekbench once again. The listing strengthens the case that we may not see a dual-chip strategy for the Fold, unlike the Flip. 

Much has leaked about Samsung's yet-announced foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. To the disappointment of a part of the world, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is said to come with an Exynos chip in some markets and Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite in others. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is almost unanimously rumored to only come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite. 

And this new leak – the phone's Geekbench result – seemingly confirms it once again, almost to etch it in stone. We've seen a listing previously, but this one gives the single-core and multi-core results the Galaxy Z Fold 7 managed. 

The listing corroborates earlier rumors that the foldable will come with the special Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. This is an overclocked chip specifically made for Samsung. This is the config appearing in the Geekbench listing. 

The model here is SM-F966N, which is the Korean variant. The leaked version from earlier was the U.S. version. Now, the Z Fold 7 appears with two major cores clocked at 4.47GHz. This pretty much indicates we are looking at the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, the same chip powering the Galaxy S25 series. 



Before you get confused by the results, though, there's something worth mentioning here. These numbers may not be exact to how the chip actually performs. We are seeing here lower-than-expected results, which indicate that the unit tested may not have been a final product. The phone managed 2,617 in single-core and 9,369 in multi-core, and both are expected to be higher on the final build. 

The numbers for the final build of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy should resemble those of the Galaxy S25 Ultra:

Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra3137
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra2187
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max3331
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL1967
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra9769
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra6669
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max8106
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL4775
3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra6208
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra4960
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max4567
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL2569
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra2981
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra2710
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max3009
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL2044
View all


Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may come with a dual-chip strategy, and in some markets, it may come equipped with the Exynos 2500. From all that's rumored thus far, the Exynos chip is expected to be inferior to Qualcomm's processor. So, the good news is that the Fold 7 seems to be slated to sport Qualcomm's chip globally. 

Recommended Stories
As for when we're going to see both the Flip and the Fold, the latest rumors are Samsung is planning an 'early July' announcement. Possibly, we'll also see a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (or Xe, or Flip FE, however it ends up being named). Also, we may see a glance at the company's first tri-fold phone, reportedly sporting the rather mundane name of Galaxy G Fold (for some reason). 

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will face the world's thinnest foldable, Oppo Find N5, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and potentially an Honor Magic V5 for the title of the best foldable phone. In the meantime, Apple is said to be cooking its own version of a foldable – it's first – but this bad boy is not expected before the end of 2026. 

Apart from that, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is said to rock a similar design to its predecessor with some refinements. We may see a less prominent display crease, very thin bezels for the folding screen, and a slightly more useful display aspect ratio when folded

Recently, the phone leaked in a real-life image in a folded state, and the slight differences observed in the design indicate Samsung may equip it with a premium titanium backplate (and we also see a possible color it may rock, Icyblue). The foldable is likely to adopt a 200MP main camera, One UI 8 (its beta is now starting ahead of time), and a more modest 4,400mAh battery. 
