Galaxy Z Flip 7 case leak supports the upgrade everyone wanted - and Fold 7 accessories are here too
A reliable tipster has now shared a protective film for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, alongside two cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 which corroborate a much-needed design improvement for the clamshell.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 are Samsung's upcoming premium foldables, and we've heard quite a lot about them already from leaks and rumors. Now, a new leak is showing us some accessories for the two foldables, and the case for the Flip corroborates a very welcome change that's been previously rumored for the clamshell foldable.
The protective film for the Fold doesn't reveal pretty much anything, but the Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases are more interesting. They corroborate earlier rumors about the extenal screen expanding much like the Motorola Razr Plus'. In the beginning, rumors indicated not much would be different when it comes to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 design, but these cases make the much-needed rumored cover screen growth almost etched in stone.
Previous leaks have indicated that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may be a bit bigger than its predecessor, sporting slightly larger dimensions.
Meanwhile, the expectations for the two upcoming foldables are a mixed bag. Leaked specs suggest not much may be different from their predecessors, but rumors also hint at some cooler upgrades planned for the book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7. We likely won't see charging upgrades this year, but the Galaxy Z Flip 7may get a battery size bump.
The Z Flip 7 may be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500, meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to rock the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and may come with a 200MP camera.
The two foldables are facing tough competition from Chinese makers. For one, we have the world's thinnest foldable, the Oppo Find N5, challenged by Honor looking to reclaim its title. Huawei, on the other hand, has recently launched a tri-fold foldable to impress us all. Apple, the one big maker who hasn't released a foldable phone yet, is rumored to plan a crease-less foldable iPhone, but it may come late to the party, reportedly towards the end of 2026.
