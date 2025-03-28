Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
You can still snatch great Amazon Spring Sale deals on Samsung, Google, and more!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
You can still snatch great Amazon Spring Sale deals on Samsung, Google, and more!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Galaxy Z Flip 7 case leak supports the upgrade everyone wanted - and Fold 7 accessories are here too

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
A render of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on a black background.
A reliable tipster has now shared a protective film for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, alongside two cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 which corroborate a much-needed design improvement for the clamshell.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 are Samsung's upcoming premium foldables, and we've heard quite a lot about them already from leaks and rumors. Now, a new leak is showing us some accessories for the two foldables, and the case for the Flip corroborates a very welcome change that's been previously rumored for the clamshell foldable.

The latest leak comes from reputable tipster IceUniverse, who shared four images with Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 accessories on X. The tipster has shown two images of a protective film for the Fold and two Z Flip 7 cases: a transparent one and a black one.


The protective film for the Fold doesn't reveal pretty much anything, but the Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases are more interesting. They corroborate earlier rumors about the extenal screen expanding much like the Motorola Razr Plus'. In the beginning, rumors indicated not much would be different when it comes to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 design, but these cases make the much-needed rumored cover screen growth almost etched in stone.

Also, the case suggests we can expect thinner bezels, which is always a good thing in my book.

In the meantime, IceUniverse also shared a bunch of colorful case designs on their account on the Chinese social media website Weibo.


Previous leaks have indicated that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may be a bit bigger than its predecessor, sporting slightly larger dimensions.

Meanwhile, the expectations for the two upcoming foldables are a mixed bag. Leaked specs suggest not much may be different from their predecessors, but rumors also hint at some cooler upgrades planned for the book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7. We likely won't see charging upgrades this year, but the Galaxy Z Flip 7may get a battery size bump.

The Z Flip 7 may be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500, meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to rock the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and may come with a 200MP camera.

The two foldables are facing tough competition from Chinese makers. For one, we have the world's thinnest foldable, the Oppo Find N5, challenged by Honor looking to reclaim its title. Huawei, on the other hand, has recently launched a tri-fold foldable to impress us all. Apple, the one big maker who hasn't released a foldable phone yet, is rumored to plan a crease-less foldable iPhone, but it may come late to the party, reportedly towards the end of 2026.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile found the perfect distraction from price hikes: giving away millions
T-Mobile found the perfect distraction from price hikes: giving away millions

Latest News

Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless