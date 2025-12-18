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You can score a free Motorola phone before Christmas – here's what Total Wireless is offering

Free and heavily discounted Motorola phones are up for grabs right now — but you’ll need to act fast.

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You can score a free Motorola phone before Christmas – here's what Total Wireless is offering
Just in time for the last Christmas shopping (because it's never too late until it's the 25th), Verizon's Total Wireless is offering new discounts on quite a lot of hot Motorola phones. The MVNO is now offering excellent deals on the Motorola G Stylus, the Moto G, the Motorola Edge from 2025, and the Motorola G Power. 

Total Wireless has huge discounts on Motorola phones right now 


Motorola Edge (2025): now just $49.99 at Total Wireless

$49 99
$199 99
$150 off (75%)
Total Wireless is currently offering the Motorola Edge (2025) for as low as $49.99. To get this great offer, you just need to bundle the device with a 2-month 5G plan or higher, with prices starting at $110 for two months.
Buy at Total Wireless

Moto G Stylus (2025): now on Total Wireless!

$0
$199 99
$200 off (100%)
Switch to Total Wireless, provide ID verification, and you can get the Moto G Stylus (2025) for free! The prepaid device with 128GB can be purchased with any Total Wireless plan.
Buy at Total Wireless

Motorola Edge (2024): FREE at Total Wireless

$0
$249 99
$250 off (100%)
Total Wireless makes the Motorola Edge (2024) a no-brainer with its latest offer. Right now, you can get the device for free when you activate a Total 5G+ Unlimited plan ($65/mo) or higher
Buy at Total Wireless

Moto G Power 5G (2024): get for free at Total!

$0
$149 99
$150 off (100%)
Believe it or not, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) can be yours free of charge right now. Total Wireless is offering a great offer on the device, allowing you to get it for free when you switch and purchase any phone plan.
Buy at Total Wireless

Moto G (2026): $79.99 at Total Wireless

$79 99
You can now get a prepaid Moto G (2026) at Total Wireless for just $79.99. You can also bundle the device with eligible plans, with prices starting at $40/mo.
Buy at Total Wireless

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At the moment, you can get the Motorola G Stylus with any phone plan for free. The offer will end on January 7, or when stocks run out. The promotion requires you to activate any phone plan. Keep in mind that this deal is available exclusively for online purchases. 

Meanwhile, the Moto G 2026 can be yours for $99.99 with any phone plan. The Motorola Edge from 2025 can be yours for $49.99 with a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ Unlimited plan. 

But that's not all! You can have the Motorola Edge from 2024 for free with the Total 5G+ Unlimited plan or any plan that's higher than this one, while the Motorola G Power 5G from 2024 can be yours for free with any phone plan. 

Motorola phones for everyone at affordable prices 


Love taking notes or doodling? The Moto G Stylus comes with a built-in stylus so you can jot down ideas anytime. It has a smooth 120Hz display, a solid 50MP camera, and fast charging to keep you going. Perfect for students or creative types who want a phone that doubles as a digital notepad.


The Moto G 2026 is your basic, reliable 5G phone that won't break the bank. It's got a nice big screen, decent battery life, and enough power for scrolling social media and watching videos. If you just need a phone that works okay for everyday stuff, this one's a winner.

The Motorola Edge 2025 brings some serious style with its curved display and premium design. You get three cameras for versatility, super-fast 68W charging, and it's even waterproof. Great for people who want their phone to look good and take great photos without spending flagship money.

The Motorola Edge 2024 has a curved screen and a vegan leather back that makes it feel more expensive than it is. It's got plenty of storage, a great camera, and charges fast. A solid pick if you want something that looks and feels premium without the premium price tag.

Meanwhile, if you suffer from battery anxiety, or you're prone to it, you'll want to check the Motorola G Power 5G out. This phone is built to last all day and then some. It's also got a nice display, a good camera, and even wireless charging. If you're tired of your phone dying before dinner, this one is your answer.

Would you grab a Motorola phone from Total Wireless at these prices?
Yes — a free phone is hard to say no to
100%
Maybe — depends on the plan
0%
No — I’d rather buy unlocked
0%
I’m waiting for post-holiday deals
0%
3 Votes

Total Wireless is making it really easy to grab a solid Motorola phone


I have to say, these Total Wireless deals are pretty impressive. Getting a phone like the Moto G Stylus or the G Power 5G for free with any plan is hard to beat, especially when you consider these are actually decent phones and not some outdated models carriers are trying to get rid of. 

The fact that you can snag the Motorola Edge 2024 for free with a higher-tier plan is even better if you're looking for something with a bit more style.

What I really like about this promotion is that there's something for everyone here. Students can grab the G Stylus for note-taking, budget shoppers can get the Moto G 2026 for under $100, and people who want a phone that looks premium can go for either of the Edge models. 

Sure, these aren't flagship phones, but for the prices Total Wireless is offering, you're getting way more value than you'd expect. If you've been putting off getting a new phone, now's a pretty good time to jump on one of these deals before they disappear.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
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