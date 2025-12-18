You can score a free Motorola phone before Christmas – here's what Total Wireless is offering

Total Wireless has huge discounts on Motorola phones right now





Motorola Edge (2025): now just $49.99 at Total Wireless $49 99 $199 99 $150 off (75%) Total Wireless is currently offering the Motorola Edge (2025) for as low as $49.99. To get this great offer, you just need to bundle the device with a 2-month 5G plan or higher, with prices starting at $110 for two months. Buy at Total Wireless Moto G Stylus (2025): now on Total Wireless! $0 $199 99 $200 off (100%) Switch to Total Wireless, provide ID verification, and you can get the Moto G Stylus (2025) for free! The prepaid device with 128GB can be purchased with any Total Wireless plan. Buy at Total Wireless Motorola Edge (2024): FREE at Total Wireless $0 $249 99 $250 off (100%) Total Wireless makes the Motorola Edge (2024) a no-brainer with its latest offer. Right now, you can get the device for free when you activate a Total 5G+ Unlimited plan ($65/mo) or higher Buy at Total Wireless Moto G Power 5G (2024): get for free at Total! $0 $149 99 $150 off (100%) Believe it or not, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) can be yours free of charge right now. Total Wireless is offering a great offer on the device, allowing you to get it for free when you switch and purchase any phone plan. Buy at Total Wireless Moto G (2026): $79.99 at Total Wireless $79 99 You can now get a prepaid Moto G (2026) at Total Wireless for just $79.99. You can also bundle the device with eligible plans, with prices starting at $40/mo. Buy at Total Wireless Recommended For You

Motorola phones for everyone at affordable prices

Love taking notes or doodling? The Moto G Stylus comes with a built-in stylus so you can jot down ideas anytime. It has a smooth 120Hz display, a solid 50MP camera, and fast charging to keep you going. Perfect for students or creative types who want a phone that doubles as a digital notepad.





Meanwhile, if you suffer from battery anxiety, or you're prone to it, you'll want to check the Motorola G Power 5G out. This phone is built to last all day and then some. It's also got a nice display, a good camera, and even wireless charging. If you're tired of your phone dying before dinner, this one is your answer.





Would you grab a Motorola phone from Total Wireless at these prices? Yes — a free phone is hard to say no to 100% Maybe — depends on the plan 0% No — I’d rather buy unlocked 0% I’m waiting for post-holiday deals 0% Vote 3 Votes

Total Wireless is making it really easy to grab a solid Motorola phone

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible