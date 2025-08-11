$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Here's why the Galaxy S24 Ultra is my favorite choice at $500 off on Amazon

Missed last week's limited-time Galaxy S24 Ultra deal? This is your next best chance to save $500!

A person holds the Galaxy S24 Ultra, showcasing its beautiful rear design and quad camera.
Amazon launched a time-limited Galaxy S24 Ultra sale last week, offering the premium flagship for $500 off its original price. Just as I expected, the promo vanished soon after going live — only to return today. Yep, one of the best Android phones is once again on sale at a smashingly good price, and here I am, once again recommending you go for it.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is $500 off at Amazon

$500 off (38%)
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a dream come true yet again, especially thanks to Amazon's latest deal. Right now, you can save $500 on the 256GB in Titanium Gray. This promo will probably expire soon, so you might want to hurry up.
Buy at Amazon

Will the current deal last longer? There's absolutely no telling. What I do know is that the 256GB model is now available at the price of the vanilla Galaxy S25, which is a pretty sweet deal. If you missed out on last week's sale, this is your next chance to upgrade without paying ~$1,300.

But what's so good about this flagship, despite the seriously awesome $500 price cut? Quite a lot. It has one of the best-looking displays, featuring a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung added a special anti-reflective coating, too, so you'll have no issues with reflections or outdoor visibility.

Aside from the premium display, the S24 Ultra packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for Galaxy, which delivers enough potential for any task you can think of. It's no slouch at the camera department either, capturing exceptional photos day and night.

Like many Android phones, this fella also stands out with top-tier AI features, including Live Translate during calls, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and more. Software support is another strong suit, with the device receiving a solid seven years of continuous software and security updates.

However you look at it, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a device you just can't pass up. With a premium display and camera capabilities, solid horsepower, and an unbeatable asking price, it's a must-have for many. If I were you, I definitely wouldn't pass up this offer. Just remember: you probably won't be able to save $500 for much longer — these promos tend to expire quickly, so you might want to act fast.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Samsung Galaxy S24 - Deals History
85 stories
11 Aug, 2025
Here's why the Galaxy S24 Ultra is my favorite choice at $500 off on Amazon
03 Aug, 2025
Amazon is incredibly selling the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at an unbeatable $500 discount
01 Aug, 2025
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is hitting the sweet spot with this limited-time Amazon discount
23 Jul, 2025
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy S24 Ultra is a timeless bargain at a towering $500 discount
14 Jul, 2025
Amazon’s lightning deal makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra a total no-brainer at $536 off
