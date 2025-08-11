Here's why the Galaxy S24 Ultra is my favorite choice at $500 off on Amazon
Missed last week's limited-time Galaxy S24 Ultra deal? This is your next best chance to save $500!
Amazon launched a time-limited Galaxy S24 Ultra sale last week, offering the premium flagship for $500 off its original price. Just as I expected, the promo vanished soon after going live — only to return today. Yep, one of the best Android phones is once again on sale at a smashingly good price, and here I am, once again recommending you go for it.
Will the current deal last longer? There's absolutely no telling. What I do know is that the 256GB model is now available at the price of the vanilla Galaxy S25, which is a pretty sweet deal. If you missed out on last week's sale, this is your next chance to upgrade without paying ~$1,300.
Aside from the premium display, the S24 Ultra packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for Galaxy, which delivers enough potential for any task you can think of. It's no slouch at the camera department either, capturing exceptional photos day and night.
However you look at it, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a device you just can't pass up. With a premium display and camera capabilities, solid horsepower, and an unbeatable asking price, it's a must-have for many. If I were you, I definitely wouldn't pass up this offer. Just remember: you probably won't be able to save $500 for much longer — these promos tend to expire quickly, so you might want to act fast.
But what's so good about this flagship, despite the seriously awesome $500 price cut? Quite a lot. It has one of the best-looking displays, featuring a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung added a special anti-reflective coating, too, so you'll have no issues with reflections or outdoor visibility.
Like many Android phones, this fella also stands out with top-tier AI features, including Live Translate during calls, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and more. Software support is another strong suit, with the device receiving a solid seven years of continuous software and security updates.
