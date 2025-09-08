Hurry up and get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at this unbelievable $600 discount while you can!
Samsung's crown jewel from last year is obviously not as good as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but right now, it's affordable enough to top your back-to-school shopping list.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Have you ever saved 600 bucks on a new phone without trading in your existing device or meeting any other special requirements? I'm not talking about spending $600, mind you, but slashing $600 off... an admittedly excessive list price of $1,299.99.
Yup, that means the Galaxy S24 Ultra can be yours for as little as $699.99 if you hurry, and although this mind-blowing new deal comes from an e-tailer known to many of you primarily for selling refurbished and used gadgets at unbeatable prices, these particular devices on sale for the next three days (or while supplies last) are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged.
On top of all that, you'll also get a full 1-year Samsung warranty from Woot if you decide to jump on this offer before it's too late, so you'll basically make no compromise here compared to an Amazon.com order at a significantly higher price.
Speaking of Amazon, you might remember that Woot's parent company sold this same early 2024-released ultra-high-end handset at a massive discount of $500 as well fairly recently, but that promotion is no longer available and may never return. Instead, the best deal you can get on the nation-leading e-commerce platform right now actually comes from a third-party seller, saving you an additional 70 bucks compared to Woot... if you're okay with going the "renewed" route.
That built-in S Pen is just one of many reasons to consider a Galaxy S24 Ultra, especially at this killer price. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
I'm obviously not going to recommend making that compromise for just $70 unless you really, really, really hate the "Titanium Yellow" color option available at Woot for $699.99.
Even if that's the case, you can't deny the top-notch build quality and visual appeal of what's still one of the best Android phones out there from every key standpoint. That's despite the existence of (slightly) better models like the Galaxy S25 Ultra or OnePlus 13, and our comprehensive Galaxy S24 Ultra review from last year makes it clear that this is a product capable of standing the test of time like very few other Android-powered giants around.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
08 Sep, 2025Hurry up and get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at this unbelievable $600 discount while you can!
25 Aug, 2025At $190 off, the Galaxy S24 FE is hands-down my favorite Galaxy phone right now
11 Aug, 2025Here's why the Galaxy S24 Ultra is my favorite choice at $500 off on Amazon
03 Aug, 2025Amazon is incredibly selling the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at an unbeatable $500 discount
01 Aug, 2025The Galaxy S24 Ultra is hitting the sweet spot with this limited-time Amazon discount
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: