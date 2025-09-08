Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Hurry up and get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at this unbelievable $600 discount while you can!

Samsung's crown jewel from last year is obviously not as good as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but right now, it's affordable enough to top your back-to-school shopping list.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Have you ever saved 600 bucks on a new phone without trading in your existing device or meeting any other special requirements? I'm not talking about spending $600, mind you, but slashing $600 off... an admittedly excessive list price of $1,299.99.

Yup, that means the Galaxy S24 Ultra can be yours for as little as $699.99 if you hurry, and although this mind-blowing new deal comes from an e-tailer known to many of you primarily for selling refurbished and used gadgets at unbeatable prices, these particular devices on sale for the next three days (or while supplies last) are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

$699 99
$1299 99
$600 off (46%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 15, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Yellow Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

$671 off (52%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 15, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Violet Color, Renewed Condition
Buy at Amazon

On top of all that, you'll also get a full 1-year Samsung warranty from Woot if you decide to jump on this offer before it's too late, so you'll basically make no compromise here compared to an Amazon.com order at a significantly higher price.

Speaking of Amazon, you might remember that Woot's parent company sold this same early 2024-released ultra-high-end handset at a massive discount of $500 as well fairly recently, but that promotion is no longer available and may never return. Instead, the best deal you can get on the nation-leading e-commerce platform right now actually comes from a third-party seller, saving you an additional 70 bucks compared to Woot... if you're okay with going the "renewed" route.


I'm obviously not going to recommend making that compromise for just $70 unless you really, really, really hate the "Titanium Yellow" color option available at Woot for $699.99.

Even if that's the case, you can't deny the top-notch build quality and visual appeal of what's still one of the best Android phones out there from every key standpoint. That's despite the existence of (slightly) better models like the Galaxy S25 Ultra or OnePlus 13, and our comprehensive Galaxy S24 Ultra review from last year makes it clear that this is a product capable of standing the test of time like very few other Android-powered giants around.

