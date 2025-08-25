At $190 off, the Galaxy S24 FE is hands-down my favorite Galaxy phone right now
I wouldn't miss this epic $190 discount on the Galaxy S24 FE if I were you.
I just spotted an epic deal that Galaxy fans will love. If you’ve been eyeing premium Galaxy features but don’t want to pay a premium price for the S25 series, the Galaxy S24 FE is a no-brainer right now. Amazon’s got the 128GB Graphite model at a killer 29% off — that’s $190 off the ~$650 asking price! Honestly, that makes it a top pick in my book.
By the way, Amazon’s latest promo beats even Prime Day’s hefty $180 price cut! Plus, the sale doesn’t require a Prime membership, making it more exciting. Even better, neither Best Buy nor Samsung offers a matching discount.
But that’s not all! The Samsung phone is no slouch when it comes to performance. With an Exynos 2400e chip inside, this bad boy completely surpasses its predecessor on the benchmark tests. It also beats Google Pixel’s latest mid-range option, the Pixel 9a. So, if intense horsepower is your top priority, this bad boy won’t let you down.
Factor in the seven-year software support promise, and you’ve got a mid-range champ. Frankly, the Galaxy S24 FE packs it all — stunning display, superb performance, and excellent camera. And now that you can buy it for $190 less than usual, it’s all the more irresistible. Grab yours and save before Amazon’s limited-time promo expires.
Clearly, saving $190 on one of the best mid-range phones sounds like a pretty sweet deal. But I’m not recommending the handset just for the price — it’s actually a fantastic choice for Android lovers. First of all, it features a premium 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with excellent brightness and vivid colors, delivering visuals I’m happy to watch all day long.
Another reason why I’d go for the Galaxy S24 FE is its camera prowess. This Android phone delivers absolutely gorgeous photos with its 50MP main rear camera with loads of detail, crisp dynamic range, and natural-looking colors.
