Galaxy S24 Ultra shines at a solid discount once again, this time at Walmart

Premium Galaxy features now come at a much more affordable price, thanks to this Walmart promo.

By
Did you miss out on Woot’s ultra-limited-time promo on the mighty Galaxy S24 Ultra? Don’t worry — you can still save big on the Samsung phone. Walmart is now offering the 512GB model in Titanium Black for $400 off.

Galaxy S24 Ultra, 512GB: save $400 at Walmart

$999 99
$1400
$400 off (29%)
Walmart has a fantastic offer on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with huge 512GB of storage. Right now, you can get the Titanium Black version for $400 off. Actually, the retailer has lowered the phone's MSRP by $20, so you're essentially saving $420 — making the bargain even sweeter.
Buy at Walmart

And sure, this bargain isn’t quite as exciting as Woot’s stunning $600 price cut, but with no similar discounts at that merchant or Amazon right now, Walmart’s deal certainly stands out. Over at Amazon, you can get the 512GB variant for as low as $1,100, so if you’re looking to save the most, this offer is the one to grab.

While the Galaxy S24 Ultra is no longer the most premium non-foldable Samsung handset, it still has a lot to offer with its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip. This is an overclocked version of Qualcomm’s premium SoC, which provides enhanced multitasking capabilities.

Beyond the impressive performance, this 2024-released Android phone boasts a top-tier 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a snappy 120Hz refresh rate. Expect ultra-crisp visuals, excellent visibility outdoors, and, of course, far fewer reflections thanks to the Corning Gorilla Armor.

As a proper flagship, this device offers exceptional camera capabilities. In fact, it remains among the top 5 camera phones we’ve tested. Photo samples in our Galaxy S24 Ultra review reveal just how capable its quad rear setup featuring a 200MP main sensor really is — so be sure to check it out.

While not the latest Ultra, this bad boy will remain safe and reliable in the years to come. Samsung has committed to seven years of timely software and security updates, so you’ll be getting the latest One UI features for quite a while.

Bottom line: if you’re after a seriously impressive Samsung phone but don’t want to shell out for the S25 Ultra, its predecessor might just be the one to pick at its $400 discount. Get yours at Walmart and save big while it lasts.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Loading ...
