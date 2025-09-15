Forever young and forever gorgeous, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a total steal for a limited time





I'm talking about Amazon-owned Woot, which is charging as little as $549.99 for what's still objectively one of the best Android phones money can buy. This bad boy used to cost $1,300 and up, mind you, so you're looking at saving a small fortune here if you hurry and if you're okay with making a couple of relatively minor compromises.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra $549 99 $1299 99 $750 off (58%) 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 15, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, Verizon and T-Mobile Variants, Like New Condition, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra $670 off (52%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 15, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Violet Color, Renewed Condition Buy at Amazon





First (and unsurprisingly), these are not brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on sale at that crazy low price until September 22 (or while supplies last). Instead, they're "like new", which is obviously not the same thing, but pretty close.





The details of their condition are likely to sound as music to a professional bargain hunter's ears, as Woot claims "each device has been gently handled and thoroughly inspected" before being deemed ready for (re)sale. And don't worry, the original owners of these S24 Ultra units are unlikely to have left very pronounced usage marks, returning them within the limits of Samsung 's 15-day buyer's remorse program.

Can I guarantee you won't feel such remorse too after pulling the trigger at $549.99 or $599.99? I cannot, but you do get a 90-day warranty with your purchase, as well as the possibility to return the phone if you're not satisfied with its functionality or the way it looks.









$599.99, mind you, will double the 256GB internal storage space of the entry-level configuration that costs just $50 less, and in case you're wondering, the best Amazon deal I can recommend right now offers the humbler variant at $80 more than Woot in "renewed" condition, which is clearly not ideal.





Long story short, this is an amazing opportunity to minimize your spending for what was arguably the greatest Android handset released in 2024 and what's currently only slightly inferior to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.







