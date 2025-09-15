Forever young and forever gorgeous, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a total steal for a limited time
Who cares about the age... or "like new" condition of the Galaxy S24 Ultra units on sale at Woot right now when the price is so incredibly low?
Officially discontinued by its manufacturer for... fairly obvious reasons and pretty hard to come by (at least at a decent price) at major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy nowadays, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is cheaper than ever before at a less major but equally reliable seller right now.
I'm talking about Amazon-owned Woot, which is charging as little as $549.99 for what's still objectively one of the best Android phones money can buy. This bad boy used to cost $1,300 and up, mind you, so you're looking at saving a small fortune here if you hurry and if you're okay with making a couple of relatively minor compromises.
First (and unsurprisingly), these are not brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on sale at that crazy low price until September 22 (or while supplies last). Instead, they're "like new", which is obviously not the same thing, but pretty close.
The details of their condition are likely to sound as music to a professional bargain hunter's ears, as Woot claims "each device has been gently handled and thoroughly inspected" before being deemed ready for (re)sale. And don't worry, the original owners of these S24 Ultra units are unlikely to have left very pronounced usage marks, returning them within the limits of Samsung's 15-day buyer's remorse program.
Can I guarantee you won't feel such remorse too after pulling the trigger at $549.99 or $599.99? I cannot, but you do get a 90-day warranty with your purchase, as well as the possibility to return the phone if you're not satisfied with its functionality or the way it looks.
That design, that S Pen, and those cameras are all very good reasons to consider the S24 Ultra today, especially at this killer price. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
$599.99, mind you, will double the 256GB internal storage space of the entry-level configuration that costs just $50 less, and in case you're wondering, the best Amazon deal I can recommend right now offers the humbler variant at $80 more than Woot in "renewed" condition, which is clearly not ideal.
Long story short, this is an amazing opportunity to minimize your spending for what was arguably the greatest Android handset released in 2024 and what's currently only slightly inferior to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. I'm not going to tell you that our in-depth Galaxy S24 Ultra review from last year 100 percent holds true today, but most of our initial conclusions haven't been impacted by time to a very large degree.
