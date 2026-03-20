Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S26, Pixel 10 Pro, iPad Air (M3), and more unique offers!
Two of the best Android phones and one of the greatest tablets around are the clear headliners of our latest list of the top mobile tech deals.
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The Galaxy S26 and Pixel 10 Pro are VERY hard to turn down right now. | Image by PhoneArena
With yet another potentially spectacular sitewide Amazon sales event right around the corner, you might feel hesitant to commit to a new smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, or wireless earbuds today. But that's only until you see what I have carefully selected as the week's top deals across those key product categories and understand there's no point in waiting even another second before picking the mobile tech bargain that best fits your desires, preferences, and budget.
Do I know for sure the devices I'm going to talk about in the following lines won't get bigger discounts during Amazon's Big Spring Sale next week? Obviously not. But should you take the risk of playing the waiting game and possibly missing out on what are clearly some phenomenal offers on a bunch of the best gadgets out there? I think that would be extremely foolish.
Check out the three greatest deals available right now!
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A Galaxy S26 with a $100 gift card is no longer a mind-blowing steal, but a Galaxy S26 with a $100-worth freebie bundled in and an outright discount of nearly $50 is... something a little more special, not to mention totally unprecedented and pretty hard to turn down for fans of compact Android handsets with ultra-high-end specifications.
Of course, the same description also applies to the Pixel 10 Pro, which is significantly more affordable than the "vanilla" S26 after a much higher $250 discount... in a humbler 128GB storage variant... with a superior 16GB RAM count.
Talk about a rollercoaster of a deal, unlike the very straightforward iPad Air 11 (M3) bargain. That 2025-released 11-inch slate is on sale at a new record high discount of $200 in a 128GB configuration with built-in 5G connectivity, and for a lot of cash-strapped Apple fans out there, that makes it the best tablet available today. Full stop, no catches, no asterisks.
Do not ignore these nine other smartphone offers either!
Google's "vanilla" Pixel 10 and the jumbo-sized Pixel 10 Pro XL look like this section's headliners, at least at first glance and especially for Android purists who have no intention of buying the Pixel 10 Pro due to its compact body or high price.
Of course, the 6.3-inch Pixel 10 is not the most affordable product in this category today, with the entry-level Samsung Galaxy A17 5G and the mid-range Motorola Edge (2025) being even more adequate for the most cash-strapped Android phone buyers out there.
At the other end of the spectrum, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold are pretty much locked in their head-to-head battle for the hearts of book-style foldable lovers today, while the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) and Razr Ultra are ideal for clamshell enthusiasts who might find the Galaxy Z Flip 7 a little rich for their blood. Oh, and let's not forget about the non-foldable Galaxy S26 Ultra super-flagship either, which hasn't been outright discounted yet, but it continues to be sold at its regular price alongside a nice and handy $200 Amazon gift card.
Who wants a deeply discounted tablet?
Okay, so maybe the $50 and $60 price cuts of the new 11 and 13-inch iPad Air (M4) models, respectively, aren't exactly "deep"... by conventional standards. But these are very new and very good Apple-made tablets, so any buck saved will go a long way for folks who were... probably going to order the latest and greatest iPad Airs anyway.
Obviously, the older (and cheaper) Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus and Lenovo Idea Tab Pro are both on sale at significantly heftier discounts, and the ultra-affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is... even more affordable than usual (with 5G connectivity), looking like a bargain hunter's absolute dream this spring.
So many amazing smartwatch promotions to choose from!
Hopefully, not too little money left for you to make the correct buying decision before (some of) these deals inevitably go away. Both the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, for instance, are available at unusually deep price cuts that are unlikely to last long, while the Pixel Watch 4 is somehow still on sale at a record high discount kicked off almost two weeks ago.
The Pixel Watch 3 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, meanwhile, could literally be discontinued at any moment to stop taking attention away from their improved sequels, and last but not least, the Apple Watch Series 11 is... literally the best smartwatch (with a non-rugged design, at least) that you can pair with your iPhone, and once again, it's $100 cheaper than usual. How could you not love these outstanding deals?
This week's top earbuds deals are all about two brands
And while one of the brands is fairly easy to guess, the other is a bit of a surprise. That's right, it's a little unusual to see the always affordable OnePlus Buds 4 and OnePlus Buds Pro 3 fetch such ridiculously low prices, and if you can use them (that is, if you don't own an iPhone), I believe you should go for whichever model fits your budget best.
As for the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 3, I don't think a lot of words are necessary to describe and praise probably the best wireless earbuds a hardcore Apple fan can buy right now.
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