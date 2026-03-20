Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S26, Pixel 10 Pro, iPad Air (M3), and more unique offers!

With yet another potentially spectacular sitewide Amazon sales event right around the corner, you might feel hesitant to commit to a new smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, or wireless earbuds today. But that's only until you see what I have carefully selected as the week's top deals across those key product categories and understand there's no point in waiting even another second before picking the mobile tech bargain that best fits your desires, preferences, and budget.





Do I know for sure the devices I'm going to talk about in the following lines won't get bigger discounts during Amazon's Big Spring Sale next week ? Obviously not. But should you take the risk of playing the waiting game and possibly missing out on what are clearly some phenomenal offers on a bunch of the best gadgets out there? I think that would be extremely foolish.

Check out the three greatest deals available right now!

Gift Samsung Galaxy S26 $47 off (5%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.3-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, Android 16, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Black Color, Free $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 Pro $250 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Obsidian Color Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $199 off (27%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Purple and Blue Color Options Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





Galaxy S26 with a $100-worth freebie bundled in and Galaxy S26 with a $100 gift card is no longer a mind-blowing steal, but awith a $100-worth freebie bundled in an outright discount of nearly $50 is... something a little more special, not to mention totally unprecedented and pretty hard to turn down for fans of compact Android handsets with ultra-high-end specifications.





S26 after a much higher $250 discount... in a humbler 128GB storage variant... with a superior 16GB RAM count. Of course, the same description also applies to the Pixel 10 Pro , which is significantly more affordable than the "vanilla"after a much higher $250 discount... in a humbler 128GB storage variant... with a superior 16GB RAM count.





Talk about a rollercoaster of a deal, unlike the very straightforward iPad Air 11 (M3) bargain. That 2025-released 11-inch slate is on sale at a new record high discount of $200 in a 128GB configuration with built-in 5G connectivity, and for a lot of cash-strapped Apple fans out there, that makes it the best tablet available today. Full stop, no catches, no asterisks.

Do not ignore these nine other smartphone offers either!

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G $20 off (10%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1330 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, Six OS Updates and Six Years of Security Patches, 50 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Three Color Options, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge (2025) $150 off (27%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Display with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 10 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Deep Forest Color Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 $250 off (31%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Indigo Color Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr Plus (2025) $699 99 $999 99 $300 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Mocha Mousse and Hot Pink Color Options Buy at Motorola Gift Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) $799 99 $1499 99 $700 off (47%) 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Three Color Options, Free Moto Buds+ Included Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 10 Pro XL $300 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.8-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,200mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Obsidian Color Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Privacy Display, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, Android 16, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 60W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, Free $200 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold $300 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, Gemini AI Assistant, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.4-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2364 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 5,015mAh Battery, Pixelsnap Wireless Charging Support, Moonstone and Jade Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $325 off (16%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Blue Shadow Color Buy at Amazon





look like this section's headliners, at least at first glance and especially for Android purists who have no intention of buying the Pixel 10 Pro due to its compact body or high price. Google's "vanilla" Pixel 10 and the jumbo-sized Pixel 10 Pro XL look like this section's headliners, at least at first glance and especially for Android purists who have no intention of buying thedue to its compact body or high price.









Who wants a deeply discounted tablet?

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ $40 off (14%) Wi-Fi + 5G, Unlocked, Android 16, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Support, 7,040mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Gray Color, US Version Buy at Amazon Lenovo Idea Tab Pro $249 99 $389 99 $140 off (36%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $150 off (23%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Gray Color, US Version, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4, 2026) $49 off (7%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M4 Processor, Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Wi-Fi 7.2, USB Type-C Port, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4, 2026) $59 off (7%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M4 Processor, Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Wi-Fi 7.2, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray Color Pre-order at Amazon





Okay, so maybe the $50 and $60 price cuts of the new 11 and 13-inch iPad Air (M4) models, respectively, aren't exactly "deep"... by conventional standards. But these are very new and very good Apple-made tablets, so any buck saved will go a long way for folks who were... probably going to order the latest and greatest iPad Airs anyway.





Obviously, the older (and cheaper) Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus and Lenovo Idea Tab Pro are both on sale at significantly heftier discounts, and the ultra-affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is... even more affordable than usual (with 5G connectivity), looking like a bargain hunter's absolute dream this spring.

So many amazing smartwatch promotions to choose from!

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) $160 off (40%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Matte Hazel Aluminum Case, Hazel Band Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm) $249 99 $349 $99 off (28%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite and Silver Color Options Buy at Walmart Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm) $60 off (17%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 3,000 Nits Brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection, Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Satellite SOS Communication, Up to 48 Hours of Battery Life, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm) $100 off (25%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $130 off (26%) GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black and White Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 2 $300 off (38%) GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Rugged Titanium Case, Indigo Alpine Loop (Medium Size) Buy at Amazon





, for instance, are available at unusually deep price cuts that are unlikely to last long, while the Hopefully, not too little money left for you to make the correct buying decision before (some of) these deals inevitably go away. Both the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic , for instance, are available at unusually deep price cuts that are unlikely to last long, while the Pixel Watch 4 is somehow still on sale at a record high discount kicked off almost two weeks ago.





This week's top earbuds deals are all about two brands

OnePlus Buds 4 $79 99 $129 99 $50 off (38%) True Wireless Earbuds with Real-Time Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Flagship-Level Sound Quality, 11mm Woofer, 6mm Tweeter, 3-Mic AI Call Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth 5.4 with Steady Connect, Hi-Res Audio, LHDC 5.0, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 11 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 45 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Google Fast Pair, Dual Connection, Storm Gray and Zen Green Color Options Buy at OnePlus Apple AirPods 4 $29 off (22%) True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Amazon OnePlus Buds Pro 3 $99 99 $179 99 $80 off (44%) True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Dual Drivers Custom-Engineered with Dynaudio, Twin Tailored DACs, Bluetooth 5.4, Hi-Res Audio, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 43 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Google Fast Pair, Dual Connection, Three Color Options Buy at OnePlus Apple AirPods Pro 3 $49 off (20%) True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, White Buy at Amazon





And while one of the brands is fairly easy to guess, the other is a bit of a surprise. That's right, it's a little unusual to see the always affordable OnePlus Buds 4 and OnePlus Buds Pro 3 fetch such ridiculously low prices, and if you can use them (that is, if you don't own an iPhone), I believe you should go for whichever model fits your budget best.



