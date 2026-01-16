Build your custom plan with Tello!

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Review: Strong budget phone with one big catch

3comments
By , with contribution from
Orhan Chakarov
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy A Series
Why you can trust PhoneArena
25+ Years of Experience
4167 Product Reviews
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Review: Strong budget phone with one big catch
When it comes to dirt cheap phones in the US, you basically have two options: Samsung's Galaxy A seires and the Moto G family.

The new Galaxy A17 5G is the $200 heavy-weight in this class and while it does not bring any major upgrades, it still has a number of advantages like a beautiful AMOLED screen, a decent amount of storage and a promise for six years of software updates.

But what are the hidden pitfalls of a $200 phone and who is this phone for?

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
6.7-inch
Triple camera
5000 mAh
8GB
$270 at eBay
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
5.6
PhoneArena Rating
5.7
Price Class Average
Battery Life
8.1
7.3
Photo Quality
6.1
5.6
Video Quality
4.4
4.1
Charging
5.7
6.9
Performance Heavy
2.5
3.1
Performance Light
4.3
5.4
Display Quality
6
6.7
Design
4
6
Wireless Charging
0
Biometrics
7
6.8
Audio
5
5.8
Software
8
5.3
Why the score?
This device scores 1.8% worse than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G, Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 and Motorola Moto G Power (2026)
How do we rate?
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Full Specs

Table of Contents:

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Specs


Here is an overview of the Galaxy A17 5G specs:

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
Motorola Moto G Power (2026)
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Motorola Moto G Power (2026)
Design
Dimensions
164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5 mm 166.6 x 77.1 x 8.7 mm
Weight
192.0 g 208.0 g
Display
Size
6.7-inch 6.8-inch
Type
Super AMOLED, 90Hz IPS LCD, 120Hz
Hardware
System chip
Exynos 1330 S5E8535 (5 nm) MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6 nm)
Memory
8GB/128GB
8GB/256GB 		8GB/128GB
Battery
Type
5000 mAh 5200 mAh
Charge speed
Wired: 25.0W Wired: 30.0W
Wireless: 15.0W
Camera
Main camera
50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm 		50 MP
Aperture size: F1.8
Sensor size: 1/2.88"
Pixel size: 0.61 μm
Second camera
5 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Sensor size: 1/5" 		8 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Third camera
2 MP (Macro)
Aperture size: F2.4
Front
13 MP 32 MP
See the full Samsung Galaxy A17 5G vs Motorola Moto G Power (2026) specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


Samsung Galaxy A17 Design and Display

Beautiful display


The affordable Galaxy comes with a plastic body, so it lacks the premium materials, but it feels well put-together, with no screaking parts. It has flat sides with the so called Key Island 2.0, a slightly raised part off the top right side of the phone that makes it easier to find the power and volume buttons by touch.


At 7.5mm, the phone is not too thick either, on par with most other smartphones. It does feel wider than you'd expect for its 6.7-inch screen size, and that's because of the large borders around the screen.

In the US it comes in two color versions: Blue and Black, while in other markets there are additional options (our unit is a Gray global model).



The A17 5G comes in a slim box with all the usual contents: a USB cable (type C on both sides), SIM tool and user manuals, but there is no charger included, nor a case.



The big advantage of this Galaxy is that it comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, while rival Motorola equips its phones with the older type LCD screen with less vibrant colors and much worse quality overall.

The Galaxy runs at 90Hz refresh rate, a bit lower than the 120Hz we're used to seeing on mid-range phones, but still quite smooth.

Display Measurements:



The maximum brightness that we measured in our in-house display lab tests was over 1,000 nits, which is okay for the price class. It's higher than the 800-ish nit brightness score of the Moto G Power, for example. Still, the Galaxy A17 5G is not bright enough for care-free use on a sunny day and you would need to squint your eyes a bit to see the display well.

On the flip side, minimum brightness can drop to 1.7 nits, which is decent. The lower this number the easier the screen would be on your eyes at night when you use your phone in bed. Ideally, we are looking for a reading of 1 nit or lower, so the Galaxy is not quite perfect, but again better than the competition.

For biometrics, you have a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button on the side, and it does its job quite well, with good accuracy. You might notice a bit of a stutter when unlocking the phone, but that's likely due to the slower processor (more on that just below).

Samsung Galaxy A17 Camera

Fine, if you don't expect much


Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
124
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
136
Main (wide)
BEST 87
75
Zoom
BEST 30
18
Ultra-wide
BEST 26
17
Selfie
BEST 30
27
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 155
112
Main (wide)
BEST 83
55
Zoom
BEST 27
16
Ultra-wide
BEST 24
20
Selfie
BEST 28
21
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page

While the Galaxy A17 comes with two camera on the back, only one truly counts and it's the 50MP main camera with a 27mm lens and f/1.8 aperture.

The secondary 5MP ultra-wide camera features a 17mm lens and f/2.2 aperture, but it has a tiny sensor and the quality is just not great.

You can see the lack of a telephoto camera reflected in the low zoom score on our PhoneArena Camera ranking,



Main camera photos look decent with the familiar Samsung color science for slightly exaggerated colors, but an overall pleasing look.

The bigger issue with the camera is just how sluggish the app can be. Switching between the main and ultra-wide cameras happens with a delay we are not used to seeing on other phones. 

In low light, the ultrawide camera becomes practically unusable as you can see in our sample photos gallery above. Images are just way too dark and lacking detail. The main camera is not particularly inspiring at night, but it's at least usable.

Video Quality


Video Thumbnail


The A17 only features 1080p video recording at 30fps. There is no 4K support here, not even 1080p60.

There is not much good that can be said about video quality — detail is noticeably lacking and the only thing that saves this phone is the decent video stabilization that you have on board. It's also noticeable how switching between the main and ultra-wide cameras is not a smooth transition but an abrupt jump from 1X directly to 0.5X.

Samsung Galaxy A17 Performance & Benchmarks

Its weakest point


The biggest weakness of cheaper phones and specifically the Galaxy A17 is clearly the performance.

Samsung is using the same Exynos 1330 chipset as last year, and the US version of the phone only comes with 4GB of RAM (the global model is available in a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage).

That makes for one sluggish performance that you can notice constantly. From unlocking the phone to using the browser and texting, the phone stutters often.

More intense tasks like using the camera or multitasking happen even slower. This is definitely not a phone for heavy users (or at least not for the impatient ones).

CPU Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
Single Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G723
Motorola Moto G Power(2026)776
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G1910
Motorola Moto G Power(2026)2114
View all


On the GeekBench CPU benchmark, the Galaxy A17 5G scores around 700 points for single-core and less than 2,000 points for multi-core performance. We have noticed that you need a score of around 50% higher to see smoother performance.

GPU Performance


3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G346
Motorola Moto G Power(2026)382
3DMark Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G338
Motorola Moto G Power(2026)379
View all

As you'd expect, a $200 phone cannot be a gaming powerhouse. The A17 stays consistent throughout the 20-minute 3D Mark Wildlife Extreme stress test, but the score is far from inspiring at just around 350 points. Intense games appear choppy and while you can still use the phone for the occasional Candy Crush session, it's not one for gamers.

You also have a hybrid card slot on the Galaxy A17 5G, meaning that you can either use the phone in dual SIM configuration or have one SIM card and one microSD card to expand the storage. That's a welcome option.

Samsung Galaxy A17 Software




The A17 ships with Android 15 and Samsung's One UI 7 on top of that, which is a bit disappointing considering that Android 16 was launched nearly half a year prior the launch of the device.

Still, Samsung offers a generous promise of six years of major OS updates, more than other budget phone makers. An update to Android 16 should be arriving over the coming weeks, bringing the phone to a more modern software.

Samsung Galaxy A17 Battery

Excellent battery life and standard 25W charging

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
( 5000 mAh )
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
Battery Life Estimate
8h 6m
Ranks #32 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 7h 28m
Browsing
17h 36m
Average is 17h 58m
Video
13h 26m
Average is 10h 33m
Gaming
8h 37m
Average is 9h 56m
Charging speed
25W
Charger
45%
30 min
1h 31m
Full charge
Ranks #118 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
N/A
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


With a 5,000 mAh battery on board, the Galaxy A17 5G is just like so many other Samsung phones out there. Battery life is decent — in real use, you can get a bit more than a day on a single charge, and with scarce use you can stretch this to two days. 

PhoneArena Battery Test Results:


Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
5000 mAh
 8h 6min 17h 36min 13h 26min 8h 37min
Motorola Moto G Power (2026)
5200 mAh
 7h 7min 18h 12min 9h 37min 9h 0min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
5000 mAh
 1h 31min N/A 45% N/A
Motorola Moto G Power (2026)
5200 mAh
 1h 9min Untested 53% Untested
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

The Galaxy A17 was also a strong performer in our in-house battery tests. It scored nearly 17 hours and a half on our lightest web browsing test. On our YouTube video streaming test, the phone lasted for a whopping 13 hours and a half (likely because of the single speaker draining less power).

Overall, we estimate a total screen time of just over 8 hours on the Galaxy A17 5G, an excellent score.

The A17 5G supports 25W wired charging speeds, a decent speed, but not exactly super fast. A full charge takes a bit more than an hour.



Just as you expect for a very cheap phone, it does not support wireless charging.

Recommended For You

Samsung Galaxy A17 Audio Quality and Haptics


With a single bottom-firing speaker, the Galaxy A17 5G is far from impressive. The speaker gets decently loud, but the almost total lack of lower frequency, bassy sound is very noticeable and listening to music on this phone is not a particularly exciting experience. But hey, let's not forget we are talking about a very cheap phone here, so expectations must be managed.

Haptics are also quite buzzy and vague. You have to jump to a more expensive phone if you want good haptics.

There is no 3.5mm headphone jack either. Some budget phones still have that feature, but Samsung has now removed it from the A1X series.

Should you buy it?



Despite its shortcomings, the Galaxy A17 5G is a great find for shoppers on a tight budget. 

The recommended starting price is $200, but almost from the launch date, the phone is discounted to an even more palatable $170. That's a great price.

Still, you have to understand that this phone definitely feels on the slow side and it will not be a great fit for someone used to quickly switching between apps or for heavier users. Those people would benefit a lot from a faster processor, which you can find on devices like the Galaxy A3X series priced in the $350-$400 tier.

What are your alternatives in the $200 price class? For US buyers, there are very few. The Moto G (2026) is probably the closest match at the same $200 starting price and same 128GB of base storage. The big downside of that phone, howerver, is the LCD screen. Not only is the screen of the older LCD type with poor viewing angles and color vibrancy, but it's also a 720p display, so you can see pixelization. Its performance is a bit faster than the Galaxy, but we don't think that outweighs the display issues.

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (3)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Pixel 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 plagued by an issue Google is struggling to fix
Pixel 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 plagued by an issue Google is struggling to fix
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
I think I've found my ideal 2026 foldable... and it's a 2025 Motorola
I think I've found my ideal 2026 foldable... and it's a 2025 Motorola
T-Mobile shares crash after talk of Deutsche Telekom merger
T-Mobile shares crash after talk of Deutsche Telekom merger
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
Latest News
iPhone 18 Pro colors: all the rumored shades
iPhone 18 Pro colors: all the rumored shades
Apple releases important iOS and iPadOS security fix you need to install now
Apple releases important iOS and iPadOS security fix you need to install now
T-Mobile's Mint Mobile is doing the simple things right and makes the Pixel 10 more accessible
T-Mobile's Mint Mobile is doing the simple things right and makes the Pixel 10 more accessible
Larger-sized Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Larger-sized Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Grab freebies worth $480 with the Moto G Stylus (2026) in Motorola's limited-time sale
Grab freebies worth $480 with the Moto G Stylus (2026) in Motorola's limited-time sale
For as low as $229.99, the Moto G Stylus (2025) turns into a no-brainer purchase
For as low as $229.99, the Moto G Stylus (2025) turns into a no-brainer purchase