Amazon's Galaxy Buds FE 3 launch bundle includes a free SmartTag 2

The Galaxy Buds FE are now bundled with a nice freebie at Amazon.

Samsung Deals
In case you missed it, Samsung has launched its latest budget-friendly earbuds, the Galaxy Buds FE 3. Although a bit pricier than the Galaxy Buds FE, these buds promise various upgrades, including a new design. But that’s not all! Amazon has a sweet deal to celebrate their launch. For a limited time, you can grab these in-ear headphones with a free SmartTag 2, which saves you $30.

The Galaxy Buds FE 3 come with SmartTag 2

The Galaxy Buds FE 3 are now available with a free SmartTag 2 at Amazon. That allows you to save $29.99 on the accessory, making it one of the best launch offers. Don't miss out on this sweet offer and take advantage before it disappears.
Sure, you’d still have to cough up around $150 for the earbuds, but hey — it still beats the official store’s offer. You can only get $20 discount when you trade in an eligible audio device in good condition at the Samsung Store. So, if you’d rather pay full price and score a useful gift, the Amazon promo is clearly the one to pick.

But what’s so intriguing about these Samsung earbuds? First of all, they feature improved active noise cancellation (ANC), designed to tackle more of that annoying ambient noise. They also come with an IP54 rating, handling water and dust well enough to become your workout companions.

Another highlight of the new Buds FE 3 is the inclusion of AI features. The earbuds support both Gemini and Galaxy AI, letting you control them with your voice, search through your calendar, and even get real-time translation through the Interpreter app. Translations only work when the buds are paired with Galaxy phones, so keep that in mind.

What about audio quality? Samsung has integrated a bigger 11mm dynamic driver, giving you deeper and more powerful bass. You can expect your listening sessions to be lively and energetic. Factor in the battery life of up to six hours with ANC (8.5 hours without ANC), and you’ve got a solid pair of everyday earbuds.

There’s just no denying it — the new Galaxy Buds FE check all the boxes for casual listening. And now that they come in a bundle with a free SmartTag 2, they’re even more attractive. Get yours and save while it lasts.

Polina Kovalakova
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless