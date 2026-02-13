Weekly deals roundup: Save $250 on the Pixel 10 Pro, $350 on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and more
This week's list of the best mobile tech offers from across the web is dominated by Google, but many other brands are also in the limelight.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 10 Pro is one of the most appealing devices on sale right now. | Image by PhoneArena
Is it wise to buy a new phone just a few days ahead of Google's confirmed Pixel 10a launch, as well as Apple's probable iPhone 17e announcement, not to mention with Samsung's first big Unpacked event of 2026 also right around the corner? In theory, absolutely not, but in practice, this might actually be one of the best times to get popular products like the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 9a, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Motorola Razr Ultra, not to mention some of the greatest tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds out there.
That's at least if you take the time to check out my latest week-ending collection of top mobile tech deals available at retailers and brands like Amazon, Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, and Lenovo, which happens to be packed with hefty discounts that are unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon.
What an outstanding trio of headlining offers!
Obviously, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold are not sold at Black Friday-grade discounts in February. But given that the two's sequels are probably six months or so away, it's pretty impressive that you can save a whopping $250 and $350, respectively, with no strings attached and no special requirements right now.
Recommended For You
These are unprecedented deals... in 2026, mind you, and the same goes for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra's $200 price cut sans trade-in. Of course, the three devices on this list are still not what you'd call conventionally affordable, but that's because you're looking at one of the best foldables money can buy, probably the best compact Android phone, and arguably the greatest Android tablet around.
Here are eight more exceptional smartphone promotions!
Don't like the small (by 2026 standards) body of the Pixel 10 Pro? Then why not opt for a gargantuan Pixel 10 Pro XL at an even heftier $300 discount? Don't have a problem with a 6.3-inch screen in this day and age but still can't afford Google's most advanced diminutive handset? Then you'll probably want to choose between a "vanilla" Pixel 10 at $200 off its list price and a Pixel 9a mid-ranger marked down by $100 from a $499 MSRP.
And yes, I continue to recommend the Pixel 9a over the impending Pixel 10a, which is likely to look the same and keep all the specifications of its predecessor unchanged while costing $499 and up for the foreseeable future. Can't even afford the Pixel 9a? Don't worry, I got you, as Samsung's entry-level Galaxy A17 5G is still discounted by 20 bucks from an already remarkably low $200 list price. Just keep in mind you'll have to look at an ugly notch every day.
At the other end of the spectrum, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is marked down by a huge $400 from an arguably excessive regular price of $1,999.99, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is... pretty hard to recommend when the Motorola Razr Ultra continues to cost $700 (!!!) less than usual with an additional deal sweetener worth $200 also included.
And how about these eight stellar tablet deals?
Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, equipped with an undeniably gorgeous screen, and somehow bundled with both a keyboard and stylus, the 11.1-inch Lenovo Yoga Tab is hands down my favorite product in this category, especially at a killer $170 discount. Of course, the smaller and equally powerful Legion Tab Gen 3 is not to be ignored either at an identical markdown, while the Lenovo Tab One is perfect for unpretentious first-time tablet users and buyers on super-tight budgets right now.
The mid-range Galaxy Tab A11+ is also far from prohibitively priced at the time of this writing, while the 2025-released Surface Pro is impressively affordable... for a 12-inch Snapdragon X Plus beast with excellent battery life and a remarkably thin profile (by Surface Pro standards).
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ would be very compelling too at a rare $150 discount... if Apple's snappier iPad Air 11 (M3) wasn't also available at a special price today, and last but not necessarily least, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 mid-ranger delivers objectively great value at $50 off its regular price with not one but two handy gifts bundled in. So many wonderful options, so little money left in your bank account after Christmas and Valentine's Day.
Three of the best smartwatches in the world are also heavily discounted
I know that a list of three smartwatches sounds a lot less impressive than a group of eight smartphones or eight tablets, but the Galaxy Watch 8, Apple Watch Series 11, and Pixel Watch 4 happen to come from the industry's top three brands by both popularity and visibility (at least in the US), and of course, both Android phone and iPhone users can find exactly what they're looking for on this list at a virtually unbeatable price. What more could you want?
How about an ultra-affordable pair of wireless earbuds?
I don't know about "ultra-affordable", but the Beats Studio Buds Plus, Powerbeats Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 are clear and undeniable value champions at their latest discounts. And don't worry, two of these Apple-made products are fully compatible with Android handsets in addition to iPhones, not to mention that they offer state-of-the-art active noise cancellation and excellent overall sound quality. Again, I don't know what more you could want or how I could possibly make this section of my latest weekly deals roundup richer and more attractive for a larger number of people.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: