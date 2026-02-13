Weekly deals roundup: Save $250 on the Pixel 10 Pro, $350 on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and more

The Pixel 10 Pro is one of the most appealing devices on sale right now. | Image by PhoneArena









That's at least if you take the time to check out my latest week-ending collection of top mobile tech deals available at retailers and brands like Amazon, Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, and Lenovo, which happens to be packed with hefty discounts that are unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon.

What an outstanding trio of headlining offers!

Google Pixel 10 Pro $250 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra $999 99 $1199 99 $200 off (17%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Cameras, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold $350 off (19%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, Gemini AI Assistant, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.4-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2364 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 5,015mAh Battery, Pixelsnap Wireless Charging Support, Moonstone Color Buy at Amazon





Pixel 10 Pro Obviously, theand Pixel 10 Pro Fold are not sold at Black Friday-grade discounts in February. But given that the two's sequels are probably six months or so away, it's pretty impressive that you can save a whopping $250 and $350, respectively, with no strings attached and no special requirements right now.



Here are eight more exceptional smartphone promotions!

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G $20 off (10%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1330 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, Six OS Updates and Six Years of Security Patches, 50 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Three Color Options, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9a $100 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 FE $200 off (31%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Android 16 with One UI 8, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Armor Aluminum Frame, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 $200 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Gift Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) $799 99 $1499 99 $700 off (47%) 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options, Free Moto Buds+ Included Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 $201 off (18%) 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 2500 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 Pro XL $300 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.8-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,200mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $400 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silver Shadow Color Buy at Amazon





Pixel 10 Pro ? Then why not opt for a gargantuan at an even heftier $300 discount? Don't have a problem with a 6.3-inch screen in this day and age but still can't afford Google's most advanced diminutive handset? Then you'll probably want to choose between a "vanilla" Pixel 9a Don't like the small (by 2026 standards) body of the? Then why not opt for a gargantuan Pixel 10 Pro XL at an even heftier $300 discount? Don't have a problem with a 6.3-inch screen in this day and age but still can't afford Google's most advanced diminutive handset? Then you'll probably want to choose between a "vanilla" Pixel 10 at $200 off its list price and amid-ranger marked down by $100 from a $499 MSRP.





Pixel 9a over the impending Pixel 10a Pixel 9a ? Don't worry, I got you, as Samsung's entry-level And yes, I continue to recommend theover the impending, which is likely to look the same and keep all the specifications of its predecessor unchanged while costing $499 and up for the foreseeable future. Can't even afford the? Don't worry, I got you, as Samsung's entry-level Galaxy A17 5G is still discounted by 20 bucks from an already remarkably low $200 list price. Just keep in mind you'll have to look at an ugly notch every day.

And how about these eight stellar tablet deals?

Lenovo Tab One $79 99 $149 99 $70 off (47%) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 8.7-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Android 14, Guaranteed Android 15 Update, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front-Facing Camera, Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Luna Grey Color Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ $40 off (16%) Wi-Fi Only, Android 16, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Support, 7,040mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Gray Color, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Gift OnePlus Pad Go 2 $349 99 $399 99 $50 off (13%) 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2800 x 1980 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra Processor, Android 16, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker Sound System, 10,050mAh Battery, 33W Charging Capabilities, Shadow Black Color, Free Folio Case and Stylus Included Buy at OnePlus Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 $379 99 $549 99 $170 off (31%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Yoga Tab $399 99 $569 99 $170 off (30%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 11.1-Inch LTPS Display with 3200 x 2000 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 8,860mAh Battery, 68W Charging Support, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Sound, 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and 2-in-1 Keyboard Pack Included Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $110 off (18%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $150 off (23%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro (2025) $150 off (19%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 12-Inch Touchscreen with 2196 x 1464 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, All-Day Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports, Platinum Color Buy at Amazon





Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, equipped with an undeniably gorgeous screen, and somehow bundled with both a keyboard and stylus, the 11.1-inch Lenovo Yoga Tab is hands down my favorite product in this category, especially at a killer $170 discount. Of course, the smaller and equally powerful Legion Tab Gen 3 is not to be ignored either at an identical markdown, while the Lenovo Tab One is perfect for unpretentious first-time tablet users and buyers on super-tight budgets right now.





The mid-range Galaxy Tab A11+ is also far from prohibitively priced at the time of this writing, while the 2025-released Surface Pro is impressively affordable... for a 12-inch Snapdragon X Plus beast with excellent battery life and a remarkably thin profile (by Surface Pro standards).





Three of the best smartwatches in the world are also heavily discounted

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm) $90 off (26%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, One UI 8, Cushion Design, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, 3nm-Based Exynos W1000 Processor, ECG, Blood Pressure Sensor, Fall Detection, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Energy Score, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Galaxy AI, Armor Aluminum Frame, Graphite and Silver Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm) $100 off (25%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm) $50 off (14%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 3,000 Nits Brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection, Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Satellite SOS Communication, Up to 48 Hours of Battery Life, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon





Android phone and iPhone users can find exactly what they're looking for on this list at a virtually unbeatable price. What more could you want? I know that a list of three smartwatches sounds a lot less impressive than a group of eight smartphones or eight tablets, but the Galaxy Watch 8 Apple Watch Series 11 , and Pixel Watch 4 happen to come from the industry's top three brands by both popularity and visibility (at least in the US), and of course, bothand iPhone users can find exactly what they're looking for on this list at a virtually unbeatable price. What more could you want?

How about an ultra-affordable pair of wireless earbuds?

Beats Studio Buds+ $70 off (41%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 $50 off (20%) True Wireless Earbuds with Secure Fit Earhooks, Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Apple H2 Chip, Heart Rate Monitoring for Workouts, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Android and iOS Compatibility, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 3 $39 off (16%) True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, White Buy at Amazon





I don't know about "ultra-affordable", but the Beats Studio Buds Plus, Powerbeats Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 are clear and undeniable value champions at their latest discounts. And don't worry, two of these Apple-made products are fully compatible with Android handsets in addition to iPhones, not to mention that they offer state-of-the-art active noise cancellation and excellent overall sound quality. Again, I don't know what more you could want or how I could possibly make this section of my latest weekly deals roundup richer and more attractive for a larger number of people.