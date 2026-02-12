Samsung has reportedly sent LPDDR6X samples even before the LPDD6 release

LPDDR6 for illustrative purposes. | Image by JEDEC

Looking at blank numbers may not give you the full picture, so let's put things in perspective. The latest available DRAM is the LPDDR5X, which peaks at 10.7 Gbps. While Samsung currently states that the LPDDR6 operates at the same clock speeds, that's because demo units featured during CES 2026 were limited to those speeds.It is expected that once finalized, LPDDR6 will operate at base speeds of 10.7 Gbps, possibly hitting a peak of 14.4 Gbps. The cherry on top is that LPDDR6 moves to a 24-bit channel, compared to a 16-bit channel on the LPDDR5X. In plain language, this means the newer DRAM will allow devices to handle heavy multitasking and AI effortlessly, all the while consuming less power.