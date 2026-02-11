Bonkers new 'clearance' deal makes Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) cheaper than ever





Believe it or not, the Believe it or not, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is also available at a huge new discount, and yes, I'm talking about the 2025 edition of Samsung 's Apple Watch Ultra rival. This is... really not that different from the original 2024 generation, but it's likely to receive better long-term software support due to its younger age, and more importantly, it's roughly as affordable as a non-rugged smartwatch right now.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) $299 99 $649 99 $350 off (54%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS with One UI 8 Watch, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Three Color Options, New Condition, International Version, 90-Day Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) $150 off (23%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS with One UI 8 Watch, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Gray Color, New, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon





That's right, you can pay as little as $299.99 for an extra-robust 47mm titanium case, a handy Quick Button (that's totally not a clone of Apple's Action Button), and industry-leading 10ATM water resistance if you hurry. That's down from a $649.99 list price, so obviously, there are a couple of key details you need to consider before taking advantage of this insane new Woot deal.



Recommended For You

Number one, you'll only get a 90-day warranty with your purchase. Want to bump that up to two years? No problem, just head over to Amazon and cough up (at least) an extra 200 bucks.





The second big thing you have to keep in mind is that Woot's deeply discounted Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) units are "international" rather than devices designed specifically for US use, which might pose some LTE connectivity issues. But most likely not.









If you're okay with all that, you should probably look to pull the trigger as soon as possible, as this "clearance" sale is scheduled to run until Monday, February 16, but only if Woot can handle your demand all this time, which seems unlikely.





After all, this is clearly one of the best smartwatches you can pair with an Android phone today, and its durability is matched by stellar battery life (at least for a Wear OS device), excellent overall performance, and a health monitoring arsenal like no other. What more could you possibly hope to get at only three Benjamins?