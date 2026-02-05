Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Here is when the iPhone 17e may launch

Apple could launch the iPhone 17e in just a few weeks.

Apple is famously secretive about everything it does, and for years that made every iPhone premiere feel truly special. Those times are long gone, and we already know most of the key details about the iPhone 17e. Now, we also have the exact date when Apple’s mid-range phone may launch.

iPhone 17e may launch February 19


Apple may premiere the iPhone 17e on February 19, according to a report (translated source) by the German outlet Macwelt. That would be a rather unusual move from the company, as the date falls precisely one year after the launch of the iPhone 16e and on a Thursday.

The most common day for new Apple product launches is Tuesday, with some devices premiering on a Monday or, even less frequently, on a Wednesday. Just like last year’s mid-range iPhone, the 17e is reportedly launching via a press release, and there won’t be a special event for it.

Another interesting tidbit is that the iPhone 17e premiere may come just a day after the launch of the Pixel 10a. Yesterday, Google published a video teaser for the premiere of its mid-ranger, which will be on February 18.

Only one major change



Rumors suggest that Apple will add MagSafe and wireless charging with up to 25W to the iPhone 17e. That would address one of the major complaints with the iPhone 16e, which missed the magnetic charging option and supported the slower Qi wireless charging with up to 7.5W. 

While some rumors claimed that Apple may also add a Dynamic Island to the new mid-ranger, that’s unlikely. Macwelt says that the device will stick to the notch, while the Dynamic Island may not arrive to Apple’s e-series devices in the next year or two.

Do you plan buying the iPhone 17e?


Apple is expected to feature the next generation of its C1 modem and an ultra-band chip in the iPhone 17e. The company recently launched the AirTag 2, which has extended Precision Finding support, so it’d only make sense for the new phone to also support the feature.

Besides Apple and Google, Samsung is also rumored to launch new mid-range devices in the coming weeks. The Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 may come around the time when the company launches the Galaxy S26 series.

Double the iPhones


Apple is now firmly on the list of companies with multiple smartphone premieres every year, which is not such a bad thing. The company used to have sporadic premieres for the iPhone SE models, but now we can count on new budget releases every spring. I think that’s a nice change, as it makes it easier for everyone to make plans about refreshing their devices.

