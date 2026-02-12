Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time

This rare deal on one of the best foldable phones around is unlikely to last long.

Is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold better than the Galaxy Z Fold 7? That's debatable, but the two book-style foldable giants are definitely close in most key departments, and if you hurry, you can get the Google-made model at a significantly lower price than Samsung's latest super-flagship.

Normally available for a pretty extravagant $1,799 and up, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is currently marked down by a whopping 350 bucks by Amazon in a single Moonstone colorway and only its entry-level 256GB storage variant.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

$350 off (19%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, Gemini AI Assistant, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.4-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2364 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 5,015mAh Battery, Pixelsnap Wireless Charging Support, Moonstone Color
Buy at Amazon

Naturally, that means this outstanding new deal is unlikely to last longer than a few days (at best), so if you happen to be a foldable enthusiast who also appreciates Google's stock Android experience (and stellar long-term software support), you might want to pull the trigger as soon as possible.

While it's certainly not unusual to be able to buy such a typically expensive phone at a hefty discount, it's clearly worth pointing out that deeper than $350 price cuts are a thing of the past that may or may not return sometime in the (distant) future. Yes, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has been discounted even more steeply than this, but the last time that happened was around Christmas, and since then, the best deals I've seen only slashed $300 off the beautiful monster's list price.

Even right now, Amazon lets you save $300 on every other model besides this Moonstone-coated one with 256 gigs of internal storage space, which is one more reason why you should hurry and take advantage of Amazon's one-color-and-one-variant-only promotion.


Want a few other reasons? How about a gorgeous 8-inch primary display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a minimal crease? Or a 6.4-inch cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities of its own? Or a gargantuan 5,015mAh battery squeezed into a 5.2mm thin body (when unfolded)? 

And yes, as you might expect, our comprehensive Pixel 10 Pro Fold review last fall found the overall performance to be short of impressive (especially for hardcore gamers), but those displays, the rock-solid design, and the silky smooth software more than make up for the handset's inherent flaws, making it a super-smart buy (especially at this latest discount).

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
