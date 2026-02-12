You can still save big on the Lenovo Tab Plus with this exclusive offer
You might be looking at a last-call chance to grab a feature-packed device at a solid discount.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Lenovo Tab Plus is perfect for everyday use. | Image by PhoneArena
Didn't get a chance to save big on the Lenovo Tab Plus in the past? You're in luck — the model is still on sale at the Motorola Store, allowing you to score $70 in savings.
In case you missed it, Lenovo actually no longer sells it, leaving Android tablet fans to search for promos at Amazon and other retailers. With this ongoing Motorola sale (which has been live for about a week, by the way), you might just be looking at one of your last chances to grab a fantastic device for everyday entertainment at a solid discount.
Personally, I find tablets with a built-in kickstand truly amazing. It's all about the functionality — being able to use a device hands-free without coughing up extra for a case is always a win in my book. But that's just one selling point.
The device features a great 11.5-inch display with a 2K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. While the lack of OLED might be a letdown, the truth is very few budget options feature those gorgeous pitch blacks you get on a flagship model.
Recommended For You
The real highlight for me is the sound quality. Boasting a massive eight speakers with Dolby Atmos support, this model offers audio that punches way above its weight.
By the way, even though it was released in 2024, the Tab Plus gets Android updates up to Android 16, with security patches continuing until 2028. Don't forget to check out the full Lenovo Tab Plus review for more details.
Bottom line: the Lenovo Tab Plus checks a lot of boxes for its asking price. So, now that it's still 20% off at Motorola, it's an option you definitely don't want to miss — especially given that this might just be your last chance to save.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: