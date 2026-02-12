The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has just become cheaper than ever
Who would pass up this chance to score 34% off a high-class flip phone?
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE shows off style and functionality. | Image by Samsung
Believe it or not, this actually brings the flip option to a new lowest price ever. No joke — all previous price cuts have capped at $310, making this $330 discount truly one-of-a-kind. I'm not sure if it'll stick around for long, though, so you might want to act fast if you're tempted.
The main panel measures 6.7 inches and boasts superb brightness, keeping it legible outdoors. And with the 120Hz refresh rate, it offers smooth animations and scrolling.
Samsung added an Exynos 2400 chip under the hood, ensuring the Galaxy AI device can handle daily tasks like a breeze. You also get some multitasking potential, though this SoC is nowhere near as capable as the Snapdragon 8 Elite.
Add seven years of Android and security patches down the road, and you've got a polished flip option that's more than adequate for daily use. And the best part? You can now grab the Z Flip 7 FE at its best price ever. Don't miss out on Amazon's sale.
Missed out on Amazon's last Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE offer? Lucky you — the e-commerce giant is now selling this clamshell foldable at an even lower price. Right now, you can snag the 256GB variant, which normally costs nearly $960, for just under $630.
Sure, the Fan Edition model doesn't scream 'premium' as much as the Z Flip 7. But it's actually a fantastic choice for Galaxy fans seeking a clamshell option that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. With its 3.4-inch cover screen and familiar design that reminds me of the Z Flip 6, it looks great for its asking price.
What about the camera? You get a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, giving you mostly good-looking images with crisp detail. And with AI extras within the camera app, you can turn everyday images into share-worthy gems.
