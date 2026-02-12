Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has just become cheaper than ever

Who would pass up this chance to score 34% off a high-class flip phone?

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black and White variants of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE shows off style and functionality. | Image by Samsung
View now at Amazon

Missed out on Amazon's last Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE offer? Lucky you — the e-commerce giant is now selling this clamshell foldable at an even lower price. Right now, you can snag the 256GB variant, which normally costs nearly $960, for just under $630. 

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE hits its best price at Amazon

$330 off (34%)
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE with 256GB of storage is now cheaper than ever. Right now, the option in Black can be yours for 34% off, topping previous discounts by around $20. Act fast and save before this deal disappears.
Buy at Amazon


Believe it or not, this actually brings the flip option to a new lowest price ever. No joke — all previous price cuts have capped at $310, making this $330 discount truly one-of-a-kind. I'm not sure if it'll stick around for long, though, so you might want to act fast if you're tempted. 

Sure, the Fan Edition model doesn't scream 'premium' as much as the Z Flip 7. But it's actually a fantastic choice for Galaxy fans seeking a clamshell option that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. With its 3.4-inch cover screen and familiar design that reminds me of the Z Flip 6, it looks great for its asking price. 

The main panel measures 6.7 inches and boasts superb brightness, keeping it legible outdoors. And with the 120Hz refresh rate, it offers smooth animations and scrolling.

Recommended For You

Samsung added an Exynos 2400 chip under the hood, ensuring the Galaxy AI device can handle daily tasks like a breeze. You also get some multitasking potential, though this SoC is nowhere near as capable as the Snapdragon 8 Elite. 

What about the camera? You get a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, giving you mostly good-looking images with crisp detail. And with AI extras within the camera app, you can turn everyday images into share-worthy gems. 

Add seven years of Android and security patches down the road, and you've got a polished flip option that's more than adequate for daily use. And the best part? You can now grab the Z Flip 7 FE at its best price ever. Don't miss out on Amazon's sale.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15752 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Verizon scores a touchdown against AT&T and T-Mobile
Verizon scores a touchdown against AT&T and T-Mobile
Bonkers new 'clearance' deal makes Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) cheaper than ever
Bonkers new 'clearance' deal makes Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) cheaper than ever

Latest News

Galaxy S26 Plus leaks with Exynos 2600, Snapdragon split looks confirmed
Galaxy S26 Plus leaks with Exynos 2600, Snapdragon split looks confirmed
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
My top 3 Samsung steals this week: Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at $200 off and more
My top 3 Samsung steals this week: Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at $200 off and more
You can still save big on the Lenovo Tab Plus with this exclusive offer
You can still save big on the Lenovo Tab Plus with this exclusive offer
Samsung has reportedly sent LPDDR6X samples even before the LPDD6 release
Samsung has reportedly sent LPDDR6X samples even before the LPDD6 release
AT&T has some surprises in store for the NBA All-Star game
AT&T has some surprises in store for the NBA All-Star game
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless