My top 3 Samsung steals this week: Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at $200 off and more

I honestly feel tempted to take advantage of all three.

As a Sammy fanboy, I just can’t get enough of drawing kindergarten-grade sketches of people, dogs, and houses on the Galaxy S25 Ultra in the office. However, being a savvy shopper at heart, I can’t really imagine getting a premium smartphone without a hefty, juicy discount attached to it.

Because I know how cool Samsung’s devices are and that they’re often on sale at the official store, I decided to hop on Sammy’s online shop and check out the best Samsung deals on phones, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones currently available. Since I want this piece to deliver maximum value without being too tiresome to read, I’ve rounded up my top 3 Samsung deals for this week (Week 07 of 2026). You ready? Let’s dive in!

My top 3 Samsung deals this week at a glance

Get the Galaxy S25 Ultra at a massive $250 off sans trade-in


Galaxy S25 Ultra: Save up to $700 with a trade-in!

$599 99
$1299 99
$700 off (54%)
Right now, you can score a massive $250 discount on the Galaxy S25 Ultra—no trade-in required. To see the price cut, just select the "'No" option in the trade-in section. If you do have an old device to part with, you can slash the price by up to $700 off. To top it off, you can bundle your new phone with a Galaxy Ring, Watch Ultra, or Buds 3 Pro to save on add-ons.
Buy at Samsung

Since I opened this article by calling the Galaxy S25 Ultra my favorite phone to play around with at the office, it’s only natural to assume it was at the top of my list of devices to check for sales at the official store. You can’t imagine how excited I felt when I saw that Samsung is currently offering a massive $250 discount on this bad boy, allowing you to treat yourself to one of the best phones on the market for as low as $1,049.99. To see the discount, you just need to select “No” in the trade-in section of the listing.

However, if you have an old phone you can part with, you can save up to $700 instead. In that case, you have the chance to score this powerhouse for just $599.99 if you opt for the 256GB model and get the full trade-in value. I don’t know about you, but this sounds like a phenomenal deal to me, especially given that it’s for an incredibly powerful phone that also ranks among the best camera smartphones out there—yes, it’s that impressive! So, be sure to act fast and save with this deal, as you never know when it could expire!

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the versatile tablet you didn't know you needed at this $200 discount


Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: Save up to $600 at Samsung!

$599 99
$1199 99
$600 off (50%)
Act fast and save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at Samsung. With this being the tech giant's top-of-the-line tablet, you just can't go wrong with getting one. If you want to save more, feel free to trade in an eligible device to score up to $600 in savings instead. Plus, you can bundle the tablet with a cover keyboard and save 30% on the add-on.
Buy at Samsung

Claiming the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is a purchase you didn’t know you needed is a bold statement; I fully understand. But with the $200 discount Samsung is currently offering on this slate, it basically turns into an impulse buy. Sure, it will still set you back $999.99, but with its upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, it delivers incredible performance, making it a top-tier choice for work.

And with its massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen featuring a 2960 x 1848 resolution and HDR10+ support, it is an equally impressive pick to kick back and relax with a movie, hit TV series, or the latest video on our official YouTube channel—which I strongly encourage you to subscribe to, as we’re uploading really cool stuff that you definitely don’t want to miss.

If you want to save more, you can trade in an eligible device to score up to $600 in savings. Plus, you can save 30% on a Book Cover Keyboard Slim case, turning this powerhouse into a high-end laptop. Either way, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra brings a lot to the table, and it would be a shame not to enjoy its buttery-smooth web scrolling and stunning visuals, especially now that you can snag it at a bargain price. Therefore, be sure to save with this deal if you’re looking for a new tablet instead of a new phone!

At just $199.99, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the ultimate upgrade for Samsung fans right now


Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save $50 at Samsung!

$199 99
$249 99
$50 off (20%)
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are currently on sale for $50 off their price. While the discount may not seem significant, it actually drops them to just $199.99, making them a great value for money. The earbuds offer premium sound, have capable ANC, and can pair seamlessly with your other Samsung devices. They are the last thing you need to complete your ecosystem. Don't miss out!
Buy at Samsung

There may be a lot of high-end earbuds on the market, but only Samsung's Galaxy Buds offer seamless pairing with your Galaxy phone, Galaxy Tab, Galaxy smartwatch, and Galaxy Book. And with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro being Sammy's latest and greatest earbuds, they are a must-have for every Samsung user who demands listening to music in the best quality possible.

Sure, their current $50 discount at the official store might seem insignificant, but it actually plunges them to a pretty irresistible price for the value they offer. Not only do they deliver premium sound with deep bass and 360-degree audio, but they also have capable ANC. Plus, they are IP57-rated, which means they have strong protection against dust and can survive full water submersion—basically making them a must-have gym partner. So, yeah! They are definitely worth the splurge if you ask me.

Conclusion


As you can see, all three deals are worthy of your cash and attention. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is an absolute powerhouse, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the same thing just bigger, and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are their equivalent in the audio segment. Therefore, don't hesitate—save with these deals now!

