My top 3 Samsung steals this week: Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at $200 off and more

Get the Galaxy S25 Ultra at a massive $250 off sans trade-in





Galaxy S25 Ultra my favorite phone to play around with at the office, it’s only natural to assume it was at the top of my list of devices to check for sales at the official store. You can’t imagine how excited I felt when I saw that Samsung is currently offering a massive $250 discount on this bad boy, allowing you to treat yourself to one of the



However, if you have an old phone you can part with, you can save up to $700 instead. In that case, you have the chance to score this powerhouse for just $599.99 if you opt for the 256GB model and get the full trade-in value. I don't know about you, but this sounds like a phenomenal deal to me, especially given that it's for an incredibly powerful phone that also ranks among the best camera smartphones out there—yes, it's that impressive! So, be sure to act fast and save with this deal, as you never know when it could expire!





The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the versatile tablet you didn't know you needed at this $200 discount





Claiming the



And with its massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen featuring a 2960 x 1848 resolution and HDR10+ support, it is an equally impressive pick to kick back and relax with a movie, hit TV series, or the latest video on our official YouTube channel—which I strongly encourage you to subscribe to, as we’re uploading really cool stuff that you definitely don’t want to miss.



And with its massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen featuring a 2960 x 1848 resolution and HDR10+ support, it is an equally impressive pick to kick back and relax with a movie, hit TV series, or the latest video on our official YouTube channel—which I strongly encourage you to subscribe to, as we're uploading really cool stuff that you definitely don't want to miss.

If you want to save more, you can trade in an eligible device to score up to $600 in savings. Plus, you can save 30% on a Book Cover Keyboard Slim case, turning this powerhouse into a high-end laptop. Either way, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra brings a lot to the table, and it would be a shame not to enjoy its buttery-smooth web scrolling and stunning visuals, especially now that you can snag it at a bargain price. Therefore, be sure to save with this deal if you're looking for a new tablet instead of a new phone!





At just $199.99, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the ultimate upgrade for Samsung fans right now





Sure, their current $50 discount at the official store might seem insignificant, but it actually plunges them to a pretty irresistible price for the value they offer. Not only do they deliver premium sound with deep bass and 360-degree audio, but they also have capable ANC. Plus, they are IP57-rated, which means they have strong protection against dust and can survive full water submersion—basically making them a must-have gym partner. So, yeah! They are definitely worth the splurge if you ask me. There may be a lot of high-end earbuds on the market, but only Samsung's Galaxy Buds offer seamless pairing with your Galaxy phone , Galaxy Tab, Galaxy smartwatch, and Galaxy Book. And with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro being Sammy's latest and greatest earbuds, they are a must-have for every Samsung user who demands listening to music in the best quality possible.Sure, their current $50 discount at the official store might seem insignificant, but it actually plunges them to a pretty irresistible price for the value they offer. Not only do they deliver premium sound with deep bass and 360-degree audio, but they also have capable ANC. Plus, they are IP57-rated, which means they have strong protection against dust and can survive full water submersion—basically making them a must-have gym partner. So, yeah! They are definitely worth the splurge if you ask me.





Conclusion





As you can see, all three deals are worthy of your cash and attention. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is an absolute powerhouse, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the same thing just bigger, and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are their equivalent in the audio segment. Therefore, don't hesitate—save with these deals now!





