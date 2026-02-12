My top 3 Samsung steals this week: Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at $200 off and more
I honestly feel tempted to take advantage of all three.
A showcase of the vibrant display of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra | Image by PhoneArena
As a Sammy fanboy, I just can’t get enough of drawing kindergarten-grade sketches of people, dogs, and houses on the Galaxy S25 Ultra in the office. However, being a savvy shopper at heart, I can’t really imagine getting a premium smartphone without a hefty, juicy discount attached to it.
Because I know how cool Samsung’s devices are and that they’re often on sale at the official store, I decided to hop on Sammy’s online shop and check out the best Samsung deals on phones, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones currently available. Since I want this piece to deliver maximum value without being too tiresome to read, I’ve rounded up my top 3 Samsung deals for this week (Week 07 of 2026). You ready? Let’s dive in!
My top 3 Samsung deals this week at a glance
- Galaxy S25 Ultra at $250 off
- Save $200 on the versatile Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
- Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for just $199.99
Get the Galaxy S25 Ultra at a massive $250 off sans trade-in
Since I opened this article by calling the Galaxy S25 Ultra my favorite phone to play around with at the office, it’s only natural to assume it was at the top of my list of devices to check for sales at the official store. You can’t imagine how excited I felt when I saw that Samsung is currently offering a massive $250 discount on this bad boy, allowing you to treat yourself to one of the best phones on the market for as low as $1,049.99. To see the discount, you just need to select “No” in the trade-in section of the listing.
However, if you have an old phone you can part with, you can save up to $700 instead. In that case, you have the chance to score this powerhouse for just $599.99 if you opt for the 256GB model and get the full trade-in value. I don’t know about you, but this sounds like a phenomenal deal to me, especially given that it’s for an incredibly powerful phone that also ranks among the best camera smartphones out there—yes, it’s that impressive! So, be sure to act fast and save with this deal, as you never know when it could expire!
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the versatile tablet you didn't know you needed at this $200 discount
Claiming the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is a purchase you didn’t know you needed is a bold statement; I fully understand. But with the $200 discount Samsung is currently offering on this slate, it basically turns into an impulse buy. Sure, it will still set you back $999.99, but with its upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, it delivers incredible performance, making it a top-tier choice for work.
And with its massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen featuring a 2960 x 1848 resolution and HDR10+ support, it is an equally impressive pick to kick back and relax with a movie, hit TV series, or the latest video on our official YouTube channel—which I strongly encourage you to subscribe to, as we’re uploading really cool stuff that you definitely don’t want to miss.
If you want to save more, you can trade in an eligible device to score up to $600 in savings. Plus, you can save 30% on a Book Cover Keyboard Slim case, turning this powerhouse into a high-end laptop. Either way, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra brings a lot to the table, and it would be a shame not to enjoy its buttery-smooth web scrolling and stunning visuals, especially now that you can snag it at a bargain price. Therefore, be sure to save with this deal if you’re looking for a new tablet instead of a new phone!
At just $199.99, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the ultimate upgrade for Samsung fans right now
There may be a lot of high-end earbuds on the market, but only Samsung's Galaxy Buds offer seamless pairing with your Galaxy phone, Galaxy Tab, Galaxy smartwatch, and Galaxy Book. And with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro being Sammy's latest and greatest earbuds, they are a must-have for every Samsung user who demands listening to music in the best quality possible.
Sure, their current $50 discount at the official store might seem insignificant, but it actually plunges them to a pretty irresistible price for the value they offer. Not only do they deliver premium sound with deep bass and 360-degree audio, but they also have capable ANC. Plus, they are IP57-rated, which means they have strong protection against dust and can survive full water submersion—basically making them a must-have gym partner. So, yeah! They are definitely worth the splurge if you ask me.
Conclusion
As you can see, all three deals are worthy of your cash and attention. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is an absolute powerhouse, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the same thing just bigger, and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are their equivalent in the audio segment. Therefore, don't hesitate—save with these deals now!
