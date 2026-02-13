Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Sony's new WF-1000XM6 are (allegedly) the world's best noise-cancelling earbuds right now

Yes, you can already order the highly anticipated sequel to the Sony WF-1000XM5 in exchange for $329.99.

The WF-1000XM6 look pretty cool in black. | Image by Sony

In an oversaturated and highly competitive market where Apple adds innovative technologies like live translations and in-ear heart rate monitoring to its flagship product without increasing the $250 list price and reasonably powerful noise-cancelling models like the OnePlus Buds 4 go below $100, one company still believes it can get 330 bucks from the most demanding audiophiles out there.

Sony WF-1000XM6

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, QN3e and V1 Processors, Improved DAC and Amplifier, Dual Beamforming Microphones, Bone Conduction Sensor, AI-Powered Noise Reduction Technology, Auto Ambient Sound Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, On-Ear Controls, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and Platinum Silver Color Options
Pre-order at Amazon

That may sound like a lot of money to ask for a pair of true wireless earbuds (because it is), but for what it's worth, the newly unveiled Sony WF-1000XM6 look radically different from their (exceptionally well-reviewed) forerunners at first glance while also claiming to deliver a bunch of substantial internal upgrades.

The official spec sheet may leave you underwhelmed


  • QN3e processor with adaptive noise-cancelling optimizer and four microphones on each earbud;
  • Integrated V2 processor;
  • Bone conduction sensor, dual beamforming microphones, and AI-powered noise reduction technology;
  • Auto Ambient Sound Mode;
  • Hi-Res Audio Wireless with LDAC, DSEE Extreme, and 360 Reality Audio support;
  • 8.4 mm driver;
  • Up to eight hours of uninterrupted listening time;
  • Up to 24 hours of battery life with charging case;
  • IPX4 water resistance;
  • On-ear controls and voice/gesture commands;
  • Wireless charging support;
  • Bluetooth 5.3;
  • LE Audio support;
  • 6.5 grams weight (per bud);
  • Black and Platinum Silver color options.

While I was literally just arguing yesterday that the specifications of a new phone are still important for the vast majority of prospective buyers and "regular" users, I must admit that earbuds and headphones are not really in the same position because there's only so much a brand like Sony can realistically do to improve the fact sheet of a brilliant product like the WF-1000XM5.

And yes, it's certainly a little disappointing to see the WF-1000XM6 keep the battery life claims and modest water protection rating of its nearly three-year-old predecessor unchanged. But it's also incredibly exciting to hear that the noise reduction (which was already an impressively strong point of the WF-1000XM5) is enhanced by 25 percent here, and even crazier, that the QN3e chip is three times faster than the QN1e found inside Sony's ultra-high-end buds from 2023.

Are you buying Sony's new super-premium earbuds?

What does that actually mean for an end user? Simply put, that you're looking at the "world's best noise-cancelling earbuds" here, at least according to their makers. And of course, the key under-the-hood upgrades don't stop there, with both the voice call quality and the overall audio performance being advertised as even better than what the WF-1000XM5 offer thanks to some extra built-in microphones, bone conduction technology, and a "newly developed" driver unit that promises to "bring a new dimension to sound."

What about the design?


As you can imagine, Sony is hyping up its latest cosmetic revisions as well, claiming that the redesigned shape of the WF-1000XM6 not only helps boost noise cancellation, also improving all-day comfort and stability.

I guess we'll have to wait and rigorously review the company's newest AirPods Pro 3 alternative to discover if that checks out in day-to-day use, but what I can say for the time being is that the Sony WF-1000XM6 look like they'll better fit in your ears and stay steady for longer periods without causing discomfort.


That's just a vibe I'm getting from the promotional product depictions, mind you, although at the same time, it feels to me like the WF-1000XM6 look less polished, and dare I say it, less premium than the WF-1000XM5.

What's certainly premium is the $329.99 price tag, which is also unchanged from the WF-1000XM5's commercial debut two and a half years ago, and if history is any indication, retailers like Amazon should start offering discounts of $30 or even $50 in a matter of weeks.

Should you buy the Sony WF-1000XM6?


Probably not right away. At least not until our review comes out to corroborate (or debunk) Sony's big noise cancellation, call quality, sound quality, and all-day comfort promises. And not until that price point drops to $299.99 or $279.99.


After all, the AirPods Pro 3 are normally available for $250 a pair and frequently marked down to $210 or $200, and the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are also right around the corner with a $250 price tag likely to be attached to their name at launch as well. 

Will the WF-1000XM6 trump their mighty rivals in real-world noise cancellation and audio performance? Perhaps, but probably not by much, and almost certainly not by enough to justify an additional expense of $80, $100, or $120.

