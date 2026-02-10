One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't

Galaxy S25 Ultra









With a clean, understated look and thin bezels, the phone has definitely passed the test of time.









At 8.2mm, the S25 Ultra is not the thinnest around, but it's not too thick either. It feels like a good middle ground.



Recommended For You





The 6.9-inch screen is the big highlight of the S25 Ultra.









The Gorilla Armor 2 anti-reflective coating makes the phone so much easier to use outdoors.









With four cameras on the back, including two telephoto ones, you have one of the most versatile camera systems on the market.









The 3X telephoto camera on the right is a bit weaker than the larger-sensor 5X zoom camera.









Every camera lens has a ring around it that adds a bit of extra protection.









By default, the phone takes 12MP photos, but I love using the 50MP option to get more detail in images.









The Pro photo and video options allow you to tweak many settings and take full manual control.









Samsung has some of the best AI image editing tools on the market.









However, many people still criticize it for not including the latest and largest camera hardware and sensors.





The S Pen is another unique Galaxy S25 Ultra feature.









I feel like the community is split on this one: some people swear by the stylus, while others see it as wasted space that could have been used by a larger battery.









So what are the best use cases for the S Pen? Drawing and jotting down notes are definitely some of them.









One year after its launch, the S25 Ultra remains fast and responsive.









The S25 Ultra charges at up to 45W, while the newer S26 Ultra is expected to get slightly faster 60W speeds.









The regular software updates and Samsung's seven-year commitment are two other strong points.









I actually prefer the slightly rounded corners of the S25 Ultra compared to previous models.









But this S25 Ultra still feels remarkably evergreen, comfortable, and well put together. So one year later, here's a closer look at how the's design has held up.