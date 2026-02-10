One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
This could be the last Titanium Galaxy Ultra and it's aged remarkably well.
It's been about a year since the Galaxy S25 Ultra launched, and for that time, I've used it more than a few times.
Of course, specs age and AI features come and go, but the design is something you feel every day. And that's exactly where the S25 Ultra has quietly impressed me.
The durable titanium frame definitely holds up better than your average aluminum frame, as there are no scratches or dings. Sadly, with Apple switching to aluminum and Samsung expected to follow, the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to go back to aluminum.
But this S25 Ultra still feels remarkably evergreen, comfortable, and well put together. So one year later, here's a closer look at how the Galaxy S25 Ultra's design has held up.
S25 Ultra back and front (Image by PhoneArena)
With a clean, understated look and thin bezels, the phone has definitely passed the test of time.
(Image by PhoneArena)
At 8.2mm, the S25 Ultra is not the thinnest around, but it's not too thick either. It feels like a good middle ground.
(Image by PhoneArena)
The 6.9-inch screen is the big highlight of the S25 Ultra.
(Image by PhoneArena)
The Gorilla Armor 2 anti-reflective coating makes the phone so much easier to use outdoors.
(Image by PhoneArena)
With four cameras on the back, including two telephoto ones, you have one of the most versatile camera systems on the market.
(Image by PhoneArena)
The 3X telephoto camera on the right is a bit weaker than the larger-sensor 5X zoom camera.
(Image by PhoneArena)
Every camera lens has a ring around it that adds a bit of extra protection.
(Image by PhoneArena)
By default, the phone takes 12MP photos, but I love using the 50MP option to get more detail in images.
(Image by PhoneArena)
The Pro photo and video options allow you to tweak many settings and take full manual control.
(Image by PhoneArena)
Samsung has some of the best AI image editing tools on the market.
(Image by PhoneArena)
However, many people still criticize it for not including the latest and largest camera hardware and sensors.
(Image by PhoneArena)
The S Pen is another unique Galaxy S25 Ultra feature.
(Image by PhoneArena)
I feel like the community is split on this one: some people swear by the stylus, while others see it as wasted space that could have been used by a larger battery.
(Image by PhoneArena)
So what are the best use cases for the S Pen? Drawing and jotting down notes are definitely some of them.
(Image by PhoneArena)
One year after its launch, the S25 Ultra remains fast and responsive.
(Image by PhoneArena)
The S25 Ultra charges at up to 45W, while the newer S26 Ultra is expected to get slightly faster 60W speeds.
(Image by PhoneArena)
The regular software updates and Samsung's seven-year commitment are two other strong points.
(Image by PhoneArena)
I actually prefer the slightly rounded corners of the S25 Ultra compared to previous models.
(Image by PhoneArena)
And here you have the S25 Ultra against the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Learn more in our in-depth Galaxy S25 Ultra review
