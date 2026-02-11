Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a feature not found on any other smartphone, and I fear it might not last long.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image credit — PhoneArena
In recent years, Samsung has had a bit of a habit of introducing features to its flagship phones that have already debuted on rival smartphones. In addition, the company has also taken “inspiration” and removed many of the goodies that were once standard across all phone boxes.
Back in 2018, Samsung did something incredible. The company released the first ever smartphone with a variable aperture for its camera. This was a big deal, especially during a time when annual phone releases mostly competed with each other over photography capabilities instead of AI.
As it turns out, however, the Galaxy S9 might have been a bit too advanced for its time. Samsung discontinued the feature and it hasn’t been seen since. Until now, that is.
Reports indicate that this year’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models from Apple will come with a variable aperture. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is already getting a wider aperture, and Apple’s move has spurred Samsung to immediately ask suppliers for variable aperture units of its own, likely to be used in the Galaxy S27 series next year.
But a wider aperture isn’t the only new upgrade coming to the Galaxy S26 Ultra this year. Samsung, once again, is doing something no one else has done before, and it might just be ahead of the times yet again.
This year, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is getting a privacy display the likes of which has never, to my knowledge, been seen before on a consumer-grade smartphone. The display doesn’t use solely software trickery: it is a hardware-level solution.
How it will work is similar to those special screen protectors that you can get, the ones that don’t allow the contents of the screen to be visible from the sides. However, the privacy display on the S26 Ultra won’t be that limited. Instead, it will be able to switch this privacy feature on and off as required.
I’ve drawn the parallel to the variable aperture on the Galaxy S9 because that was also a feature that had not been seen on a smartphone before. As such, on the one hand, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is bringing with it a brand new feature that should theoretically help it capture a lot more market attention. After all, if the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z TriFold, and the iPhone 17 Pro have taught us anything, it’s that people love new and exciting phones.
But this might be like 2018 all over again. Samsung might discontinue the feature after no one else follows suit while keeping manufacturing costs lower than Galaxy flagships by sticking to traditional displays. And then, in eight years’ time, Apple or some other company will introduce it as a new feature, leaving Samsung scrambling to play catch up for something that it had pioneered in the first place.
But this wasn’t always the case, and Samsung is reeling it back in with the Galaxy S26 Ultra this year by introducing a new feature not found elsewhere. However, just like with the Galaxy S9 from 2018, I have to wonder if Samsung might not just be ahead of its time. Because if that’s the case, then this new feature might not last long.
Galaxy S9 was too advanced for 2018
The Galaxy S9 had a very special camera. | Image credit — PhoneArena
A variable aperture allows users to set exactly how much light is let into the camera hole, though the options were rather limited on the Galaxy S9. By controlling this directly, you are able to perfect your photo no matter the lighting in that area. Darker environments, for example, benefit from a wider aperture as it gives the sensor much more information to work with, leading to improved object clarity and detail.
Privacy display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Leaked render of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image credit — Evan Blass
According to initial reports, users will be able to set when the privacy aspect should kick in: for example, when a certain app is open. In addition, some reports claim that AI will be heavily involved, letting the phone keep track of passersby. If someone tries to sneak a peek at your phone, or if someone stops moving around you, then the phone will activate the privacy function.
The Galaxy Z TriFold is a fascinating answer to the Huawei Mate XT. | Image credit — PhoneArena
