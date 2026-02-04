Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a

The Pixel 10a looks a lot like its predecessor in Google’s teaser. 

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google Google Pixel
Promotional image of the Google Pixel 10a
After months of rumors, Google has finally revealed the Pixel 10a. The company’s new budget-friendly smartphone appeared in a teaser for the official launch, which is coming in two weeks's time. 

Pixel 10a is launching on February 18


Google will start the preorders for the long-awaited Pixel 10a on February 18. The company shared a teaser video that shows off the slightly changed design of the device and one of its new colors.

Based on Google’s video, the Pixel 10a won’t stray too much from the design of the Pixel 9a. The most significant change is the flat double camera on the back, which appears completely flush with the back of the device. Last year’s model had a raised lip around the pill-shaped camera cutout. 

Another intriguing detail is the new blue-purplish color, which looks a lot like the Iris of the Pixel 9a and the Indigo of the base Pixel 10. That’s probably the rumored Lavender color, while the rumored Berry color can be seen in the background of the video. A render of the Pixel 10a in Berry has already leaked.

Recommended For You

Besides those details, the design of the Pixel 10a is almost identical to last year’s mid-range Pixel.

We still need to wait for more details


Video Thumbnail

The Pixel 10a launch trailer. | Video – Google

Google didn’t share any other details about the new device. We still don’t know anything official about its specs or pricing. However, the tagline of the video is “A phone with more in store, in store soon,” which could mean the base store will see an upgrade to 256 GB.

Do you plan to buy the Pixel 10a?


Of course, there are various leaks about the upcoming device. According to them, we’ll get a 6.3-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 2,700 nits peak brightness, a Tensor G4 chipset, a 5,100 mAh battery, and a 48 MP main camera.

A drop of color


I don’t think Google will have any surprises in store with the Pixel 10a, but I’m glad that the company is giving us bright colors. As stylish as a black or white phone may look, I’d always opt for something more fun and memorable.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have

Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could steal one of the iPhone’s best features minus the notch
The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could steal one of the iPhone’s best features minus the notch
Huawei is almost ready with a new mid-range chipset with impressive speeds
Huawei is almost ready with a new mid-range chipset with impressive speeds
One settings change might give your Android phone more battery life
One settings change might give your Android phone more battery life
Amazing new deal makes the JBL Charge 6 absolutely irresistible
Amazing new deal makes the JBL Charge 6 absolutely irresistible
The iPhone Flip - Why your next iPhone should fold in half
The iPhone Flip - Why your next iPhone should fold in half
PhoneArena Wrapped 2025: your year in tech, decoded
PhoneArena Wrapped 2025: your year in tech, decoded
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless