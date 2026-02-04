Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a

Pixel 10a

The Pixel 10a launch trailer. | Video – Google

A drop of color

Google didn’t share any other details about the new device. We still don’t know anything official about its specs or pricing. However, the tagline of the video is “A phone with more in store, in store soon,” which could mean the base store will see an upgrade to 256 GB.Of course, there are various leaks about the upcoming device. According to them, we’ll get a 6.3-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 2,700 nits peak brightness, a Tensor G4 chipset, a 5,100 mAh battery, and a 48 MP main camera.I don’t think Google will have any surprises in store with the, but I’m glad that the company is giving us bright colors. As stylish as a black or white phone may look, I’d always opt for something more fun and memorable.