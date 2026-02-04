Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a
The Pixel 10a looks a lot like its predecessor in Google’s teaser.
After months of rumors, Google has finally revealed the Pixel 10a. The company’s new budget-friendly smartphone appeared in a teaser for the official launch, which is coming in two weeks's time.
Google will start the preorders for the long-awaited Pixel 10a on February 18. The company shared a teaser video that shows off the slightly changed design of the device and one of its new colors.
Besides those details, the design of the Pixel 10a is almost identical to last year’s mid-range Pixel.
Pixel 10a is launching on February 18
Based on Google’s video, the Pixel 10a won’t stray too much from the design of the Pixel 9a. The most significant change is the flat double camera on the back, which appears completely flush with the back of the device. Last year’s model had a raised lip around the pill-shaped camera cutout.
Another intriguing detail is the new blue-purplish color, which looks a lot like the Iris of the Pixel 9a and the Indigo of the base Pixel 10. That’s probably the rumored Lavender color, while the rumored Berry color can be seen in the background of the video. A render of the Pixel 10a in Berry has already leaked.
We still need to wait for more details
The Pixel 10a launch trailer. | Video – Google
Google didn’t share any other details about the new device. We still don’t know anything official about its specs or pricing. However, the tagline of the video is “A phone with more in store, in store soon,” which could mean the base store will see an upgrade to 256 GB.
Of course, there are various leaks about the upcoming device. According to them, we’ll get a 6.3-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 2,700 nits peak brightness, a Tensor G4 chipset, a 5,100 mAh battery, and a 48 MP main camera.
I don’t think Google will have any surprises in store with the Pixel 10a, but I’m glad that the company is giving us bright colors. As stylish as a black or white phone may look, I’d always opt for something more fun and memorable.
Do you plan to buy the Pixel 10a?
A drop of color
