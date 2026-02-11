Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Samsung’s focus on the wrong thing is why the Galaxy S26 is likely going to flop hard

Betting everything on Galaxy AI is the worst thing Samsung could do to the Galaxy S26.

It’s safe to say that Samsung won’t surprise anyone with the hardware it’s about to launch on February 25. Even so, software is an entirely different beast, and after numerous One UI 8.5 leaks, we’re certainly getting multiple surprises. Unfortunately, those probably won’t be very good surprises.

Samsung sent out the invitations for its February 25 Galaxy Unpacked event, and it says that AI will be an integral part of the Galaxy S26 experience. For the company, that’s the beginning of a new phase, “where intelligence is adaptive to you.”

For me, that’s probably the worst move from Samsung in years, and it may doom the Galaxy S26 series to disappointing sales. Here’s why.

People don’t really care about AI


I’m sure it may sound bombastic and even regressive to the die-hard AI believers, but the vast majority of users don’t care about AI on their smartphones. Even the most hardcore AI power users are hardly bothered by things like Galaxy AI and Apple Intelligence. While they provide some nice utility, those features pale in comparison with the best AI-powered third-party apps and integrations.

Recommended For You

Checking the best-selling smartphones of 2025 makes it glaringly obvious how little AI matters to the consumer. After a year of harsh criticism of its botched AI efforts, Apple managed to beat Samsung and turn into the best-selling smartphone brand in the world. That was done thanks to the iPhone 17, which supports the famously incapable Apple Intelligence. The state of Apple Intelligence was such that even Apple didn’t talk about it during the launch of the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air.



Samsung has a similar story with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is the best-selling Galaxy Z Fold model and helped elevate the global foldables market and cement the company’s leading position. While that phone supports Galaxy AI, it would be a stretch to say it sold well because of it.

Both the iPhone 17 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 are simply great smartphones. Apple finally featured a ProMotion display on the base iPhone, alongside meaningful camera and battery improvements across the lineup. The iPhone 17 Pro models also benefited from the intriguing Cosmic Orange color that became viral in China. Samsung also caught up to the competition by launching its slimmest book-style foldable with significant battery and display upgrades. 

Why do we buy new phones



Those examples make it clear that integrated AI features don’t drive smartphone sales. What attracts consumers are more tangible things, like better displays with higher refresh rates, longer-lasting batteries, and better designs. That’s only natural, considering what makes people buy new phones in the first place.

The vast majority of smartphone users upgrade their phones either because their old devices have started experiencing issues, like slow performance or diminished battery life, or have been lost, stolen, or broken and don’t work anymore. Those types of smartphone buyers are more interested in getting a better user experience than their last phone had, which is usually served by the fundamentals.

What makes you change your smartphone?


The relative minority that buys a phone for the new features is typically motivated by better cameras or displays and improved battery life. Basically, the same things that the majority is looking for. AI doesn’t make the list of the main reasons to buy a new phone. In the best-case scenario, it could nudge someone to choose a device over a similar competitor that doesn’t offer the same AI magic.

Samsung’s AI problem


Samsung’s bet on AI is problematic because of the rest of the Galaxy S26, and especially the Galaxy S26 Ultra. While software rumors are scarce, the hardware of the new phones is almost certainly clear by now, and it feels like a repeat. Most specs are the same as last year’s, and some key elements are the same as a few years ago. That includes the camera hardware and the batteries.

While Apple is struggling to offer AI but sells phones that sound like great upgrades, Samsung has a different strategy. The Korean company is packing a relatively strong AI into a phone that feels a lot like a rerun of the same show we’ve been watching for years. 

Samsung could prove me wrong come February 25, but I doubt that will be the case. Instead, we’re likely to see another episode of a show that I fear will end up a tragedy. I sincerely hope Samsung pulls an ace out of its sleeve because I’d hate seeing the Galaxy S26 flop.

Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
