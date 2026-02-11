Samsung’s focus on the wrong thing is why the Galaxy S26 is likely going to flop hard
Betting everything on Galaxy AI is the worst thing Samsung could do to the Galaxy S26.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
It’s safe to say that Samsung won’t surprise anyone with the hardware it’s about to launch on February 25. Even so, software is an entirely different beast, and after numerous One UI 8.5 leaks, we’re certainly getting multiple surprises. Unfortunately, those probably won’t be very good surprises.
For me, that’s probably the worst move from Samsung in years, and it may doom the Galaxy S26 series to disappointing sales. Here’s why.
I’m sure it may sound bombastic and even regressive to the die-hard AI believers, but the vast majority of users don’t care about AI on their smartphones. Even the most hardcore AI power users are hardly bothered by things like Galaxy AI and Apple Intelligence. While they provide some nice utility, those features pale in comparison with the best AI-powered third-party apps and integrations.
Samsung has a similar story with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is the best-selling Galaxy Z Fold model and helped elevate the global foldables market and cement the company’s leading position. While that phone supports Galaxy AI, it would be a stretch to say it sold well because of it.
Those examples make it clear that integrated AI features don’t drive smartphone sales. What attracts consumers are more tangible things, like better displays with higher refresh rates, longer-lasting batteries, and better designs. That’s only natural, considering what makes people buy new phones in the first place.
The vast majority of smartphone users upgrade their phones either because their old devices have started experiencing issues, like slow performance or diminished battery life, or have been lost, stolen, or broken and don’t work anymore. Those types of smartphone buyers are more interested in getting a better user experience than their last phone had, which is usually served by the fundamentals.
The relative minority that buys a phone for the new features is typically motivated by better cameras or displays and improved battery life. Basically, the same things that the majority is looking for. AI doesn’t make the list of the main reasons to buy a new phone. In the best-case scenario, it could nudge someone to choose a device over a similar competitor that doesn’t offer the same AI magic.
Samsung’s bet on AI is problematic because of the rest of the Galaxy S26, and especially the Galaxy S26 Ultra. While software rumors are scarce, the hardware of the new phones is almost certainly clear by now, and it feels like a repeat. Most specs are the same as last year’s, and some key elements are the same as a few years ago. That includes the camera hardware and the batteries.
Samsung could prove me wrong come February 25, but I doubt that will be the case. Instead, we’re likely to see another episode of a show that I fear will end up a tragedy. I sincerely hope Samsung pulls an ace out of its sleeve because I’d hate seeing the Galaxy S26 flop.
Samsung sent out the invitations for its February 25 Galaxy Unpacked event, and it says that AI will be an integral part of the Galaxy S26 experience. For the company, that’s the beginning of a new phase, “where intelligence is adaptive to you.”
People don’t really care about AI
Checking the best-selling smartphones of 2025 makes it glaringly obvious how little AI matters to the consumer. After a year of harsh criticism of its botched AI efforts, Apple managed to beat Samsung and turn into the best-selling smartphone brand in the world. That was done thanks to the iPhone 17, which supports the famously incapable Apple Intelligence. The state of Apple Intelligence was such that even Apple didn’t talk about it during the launch of the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air.
Offering the iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange turned out more successful than AI for Apple. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung has a similar story with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is the best-selling Galaxy Z Fold model and helped elevate the global foldables market and cement the company’s leading position. While that phone supports Galaxy AI, it would be a stretch to say it sold well because of it.
Both the iPhone 17 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 are simply great smartphones. Apple finally featured a ProMotion display on the base iPhone, alongside meaningful camera and battery improvements across the lineup. The iPhone 17 Pro models also benefited from the intriguing Cosmic Orange color that became viral in China. Samsung also caught up to the competition by launching its slimmest book-style foldable with significant battery and display upgrades.
Why do we buy new phones
The Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
What makes you change your smartphone?
Samsung’s AI problem
While Apple is struggling to offer AI but sells phones that sound like great upgrades, Samsung has a different strategy. The Korean company is packing a relatively strong AI into a phone that feels a lot like a rerun of the same show we’ve been watching for years.
