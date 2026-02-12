Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities

T-Mobile

T-Mobile reps want you to apply for a new credit card





T-Mobile reps are given certain metrics that they must meet and preferably meet every month. These include sales of accessories, P360 insurance, screen protectors, chargers, new lines, and more. Back in December, we told you that T-Mobile store. That product is the still relatively new T-Mobile Capital One Visa credit card. Before we get to the message and what it said, you might recall thatreps are given certain metrics that they must meet and preferably meet every month. These include sales of accessories, P360 insurance, screen protectors, chargers, new lines, and more. Back in December, we told you that T-Mobile had added a new product to the list that its reps must flog to customers making a purchase, or just browsing inside astore. That product is the still relatively newCapital One Visa credit card.





Now that I've given you a bit more background, let's talk about the message that the T-Mobile rep and other employees received from the store manager. It said that even though the sales crew at the store each had multiple interactions with customers labeled as a priority in T-Mobile 's computer system, over the past 60 days only one person on the team was able to get a priority customer to apply for a card. The message reminds the store's reps to be diligent in identifying priority customers and getting management involved.



The worse thing a T-Mobile rep can do





The Redditor who works at this T-Mobile store and shared the message added that his store is being written up for not selling a Visa card, which is crazy when you consider that the store is supposed to concentrate on selling phones, other mobile devices, and wireless plans. By the way, to be clear, a priority customer is one whose personal data and spending history as tracked by T-Mobile determines that he would be likely to apply for the card.





Besides getting credit from management for getting a customer to apply for the card, reps get $10 for each customer considered marketable by T-Mobile who applies, plus a $25 SPLIFF (Sales Performance Incentive Fund). The latter is an immediate cash bonus paid to reps and is used to get them to push a certain product to customers.





The worse thing a rep can do is not notice that a priority customer is in the store, or miss asking him to apply to the card. Both would be considered a wasted opportunity.