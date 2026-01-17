Home Discussions You are here What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist? General iOS iPhone DomtheCuber • Published: Jan 17, 2026, 3:23 PM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines PhoneArena Community Rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. What features do you wish Apple would add to iOS 27 next year? If I had to make a list, it would be: Performance/Bug FixesI got lucky because iOS 26 ran fairly well on my iPhone 15, but a lot of people, especially those with older iPhones, didn't have such a great experience. I hope iOS 27 is way less buggy and much smoother because recent iOS releases haven't run very well at launch. Plus if Apple focuses on making this a performance update like they did with iOS 12, then all devices that support the current os should run on the new one. And this means that the iPhone 11 will get 8 years of software updates, giving it even longer software support than the Fairphone 6. Better Non-LLM SiriI have no interest in an AI assistant, and I'd take normal Siri over AI Siri, but I really wish Apple would make normal Siri a lot smarter. Like if I ask it a question that can be searched on the web, Siri should be able to say "According to [website], ..." and then directly quote the text on the website. Even though I don't often use Siri for much more than setting timers, it would be nice to have basically 2016 Google Assistant but made by Apple. Liquid Glass AccessibilityThis is coming from someone who likes the Liquid Glass design, but we need way more customizability for how opaque/transparent the glass elements are. A lot of people find the clear Liquid Glass setting to be unreadable or hard to read, and the tinted setting barely even makes a difference to anything except lock screen notifications. I think the best thing to do would be to have 3 options: one that's really translucent and lets a lot of the background content shine through like how it was shown off at WWDC, one that's still glassy but slightly more frosted, and one that makes ui elements just have only a little bit of blur behind them. Ivan Karaboichev Phonearena team • 3w ago ... I'm using an iPhone 14 Pro, and I mainly want to see two performance issues fixed: Battery life has been terrible since updating to iOS 26.The phone gets extremely warm while watching videos, which also started with iOS 26.As for Liquid Glass, I've kind of gotten used to it despite the dozen things that still annoy me. Overall, I agree with what you said. Your point about battery drain and overheating after the update is the most valuable insight here, because real performance matters more than visual changes. While iOS 26 Brings AI-Powered Magic and a bold Liquid Glass design, the key gap is that stability and battery optimization still need serious attention for everyday users.

Crispin_Gatieza Arena Master • 1d ago ... My annual request for a system-wide back gesture. One that works on EVERY app, hence the system-wide mention, and can be used by right-handers. I’m using an iPhone 14 Pro, and I mainly want to see two performance issues fixed:
As for Liquid Glass, I’ve kind of gotten used to it despite the dozen things that still annoy me. Overall, I agree with what you said.