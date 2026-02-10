Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Samsung heads to San Francisco as Unpacked 2026 is officially on the calendar

A new era of personal AI is arriving this February.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked invite
It seems like we have already seen the next Galaxy S26 Ultra from every possible angle due to the numerous leaks that have left nothing to the imagination. From the renders to the specs floating around on the internet through social media, the internet has been buzzing with rumors about what Samsung has in store for us this year.

As any tech enthusiast would agree, the difference between a leak and the actual product is huge. As we thought we had already seen enough of its next-generation smartphone, Samsung has made an announcement that tells us the wait for the actual product is almost over.

The big reveal in San Francisco


Samsung has officially announced their next big event, Galaxy Unpacked, which is taking place on February 25, 2026. The company is headed to San Francisco to reveal their next-generation Galaxy S26 series. However, if you cannot make it to California, you do not have to worry, as you can catch the event live on their official website, Newsroom, or YouTube channel starting at 10:00 a.m. PT or 1:00 p.m. ET.

Recommended For You

As made obvious by the invitation, the focus of the event this year is on making the AI an integral part of the experience, as opposed to it being something you would otherwise have to dig through menus to find. They are calling it the "new phase" of the smartphone, "where intelligence is adaptive to you."

If you were already planning on upgrading, there are some pretty great incentives to get in early. Samsung is opening up reservations, and this is what’s on the table:

  • Reservation Credit: You get a $30 credit just for signing up to pre-order.
  • Sweepstakes: You get a chance to win a $5,000 gift card to shop in Samsung’s online store.
  • Trade-in Values: You get a savings of up to $900 with trade-in.
  • No Trade-in Option: You get a $150 credit if you don’t want to trade in your device, which you can spend on accessories such as the Galaxy Ring, watches, and tablets.

Heavy focus on AI

Video Thumbnail
Video credit — Samsung

For those of us who are feeling that our phones are getting a little cluttered and complicated, removing friction is a welcome change. While Galaxy AI is nothing new, Samsung’s announcement that they are working on features that will make using our phones more natural really piques my interest.

What are you most excited about for the next Galaxy?

More ways to get early offers


For the first time, you can actually check out AT&T and Best Buy to get more information on these early offers, which makes this a much more accessible experience for the average shopper. I think the no trade-in option for a $150 credit is great, as it is a perfect way for people to enter the Galaxy ecosystem by purchasing other Galaxy hardware (such as Galaxy Buds) with the money they save.

However, what I am most curious about and looking forward to at this point is the hardware itself and how it will feel and function. Of course, we’re almost there, and the wait time is getting shorter by the second.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area

Latest News

Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless