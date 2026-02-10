Samsung heads to San Francisco as Unpacked 2026 is officially on the calendar
A new era of personal AI is arriving this February.
It seems like we have already seen the next Galaxy S26 Ultra from every possible angle due to the numerous leaks that have left nothing to the imagination. From the renders to the specs floating around on the internet through social media, the internet has been buzzing with rumors about what Samsung has in store for us this year.
Samsung has officially announced their next big event, Galaxy Unpacked, which is taking place on February 25, 2026. The company is headed to San Francisco to reveal their next-generation Galaxy S26 series. However, if you cannot make it to California, you do not have to worry, as you can catch the event live on their official website, Newsroom, or YouTube channel starting at 10:00 a.m. PT or 1:00 p.m. ET.
If you were already planning on upgrading, there are some pretty great incentives to get in early. Samsung is opening up reservations, and this is what’s on the table:
For those of us who are feeling that our phones are getting a little cluttered and complicated, removing friction is a welcome change. While Galaxy AI is nothing new, Samsung’s announcement that they are working on features that will make using our phones more natural really piques my interest.
For the first time, you can actually check out AT&T and Best Buy to get more information on these early offers, which makes this a much more accessible experience for the average shopper. I think the no trade-in option for a $150 credit is great, as it is a perfect way for people to enter the Galaxy ecosystem by purchasing other Galaxy hardware (such as Galaxy Buds) with the money they save.
As any tech enthusiast would agree, the difference between a leak and the actual product is huge. As we thought we had already seen enough of its next-generation smartphone, Samsung has made an announcement that tells us the wait for the actual product is almost over.
The big reveal in San Francisco
As made obvious by the invitation, the focus of the event this year is on making the AI an integral part of the experience, as opposed to it being something you would otherwise have to dig through menus to find. They are calling it the "new phase" of the smartphone, "where intelligence is adaptive to you."
- Reservation Credit: You get a $30 credit just for signing up to pre-order.
- Sweepstakes: You get a chance to win a $5,000 gift card to shop in Samsung’s online store.
- Trade-in Values: You get a savings of up to $900 with trade-in.
- No Trade-in Option: You get a $150 credit if you don’t want to trade in your device, which you can spend on accessories such as the Galaxy Ring, watches, and tablets.
Heavy focus on AI
Video credit — Samsung
What are you most excited about for the next Galaxy?
More ways to get early offers
However, what I am most curious about and looking forward to at this point is the hardware itself and how it will feel and function. Of course, we’re almost there, and the wait time is getting shorter by the second.
