Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
This is your best look at all of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 phones in the colors that they will launch in.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in Cobalt Violet. | Image by Evan Blass
Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy S26 series this month, and the phones will hit store shelves in March. We pretty much know everything that there is to know about the new Galaxy flagships — specifications, upgrades, color options — but we’ve only gotten sneak peeks at leaked renders. Until now, that is.
Starting with the base model, the Samsung Galaxy S26 will be available in the following four color options next month:
The phone looks very similar to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, save for the fewer number of rear cameras and the lack of an S Pen. Interestingly, the base model also has the rear camera bump that, according to reports, made a return on the Ultra because of its wider aperture.
As expected, the Galaxy S26 Plus is just the base model, but bigger. It is also available in the following colors:
The Galaxy S26 Plus also features the returning rear camera bump, and the camera setup is the same as the base model. Its display, however, will feature a higher resolution to make up for the increased size: 6.7 inches across compared to the 6.3 inches of the base model. Also similar to the base model is the fact that the Plus will also likely use the Exynos 2600 in most regions.
And lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which will also launch in the following colors:
In addition, however, prior reports have revealed that online exclusive colors for the Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely include these two options:
For now, we don’t have renders for these two shades, but everything else checks out according to the new images.
The rear camera island is present and correct, and it actually serves a purpose on the Galaxy S26 Ultra according to previous leaks. Samsung is going to introduce a wider aperture for better low-light photography and enhanced object clarity and detail. The company had to bring back the camera island because, while slimming down the phone even further than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, there wasn’t enough space for the new aperture.
In addition, of course, is the brilliant new feature that Samsung is incorporating into the Galaxy S26 Ultra: the privacy display. In fact, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time this year, just like the Galaxy S9 was all the way back in 2018.
It’s still unclear if the Galaxy S26 Ultra will also have an Exynos variant, so all regions might get the version that uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The display is said to be almost 6.9 inches across, and the S Pen is still where it should be.
Unfortunately, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will yet again use the same 5,000 mAh battery that Samsung has been using for its phones for years, but there is a silver lining here. Samsung has finally upgraded the wired and wireless charging speeds on the S26 Ultra: 60W and 25W, up from 45W and 15W respectively.
It’s not just you, the white Galaxy S26 renders look that bright for a reason. According to several reports that have come in over the last few weeks, Samsung has made the white option much more stunning this year than we’ve seen in generations.
Sky Blue kind of looks like the white shades we’ve been getting for years. Black, as always, is just as classy as ever and is most definitely going to remain a fan favorite. However, the purple Cobalt Violet is a bit duller than I expected.
When I first heard that Samsung was bringing back purple, I thought it might be as striking as Cosmic Orange on the iPhone 17 Pro or Ultramarine on the iPhone 16. As it turns out, Cobalt Violet is a lot duller than anticipated. But hey, who knows, maybe it’ll be prettier in person.
If it is, I’ll be sure to praise Samsung for it over on X and Threads, so give me a follow if you’d like to know just how pretty Cobalt Violet turns out to be.
Industry insider and tipster extraordinaire Evan Blass has just leaked official renders of all Galaxy S26 phones in all of the main colors that Samsung will release them in. This is our best look yet at the upcoming phones, and if you were still on the fence because of how they might end up looking, now you can decide if you want to pull the trigger come March.
Samsung Galaxy S26 renders
The base model of the Galaxy S26 will launch in these four color options. | Images by Evan Blass
Starting with the base model, the Samsung Galaxy S26 will be available in the following four color options next month:
- Black
- White
- Cobalt Violet
- Sky Blue
The phone looks very similar to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, save for the fewer number of rear cameras and the lack of an S Pen. Interestingly, the base model also has the rear camera bump that, according to reports, made a return on the Ultra because of its wider aperture.
The base Galaxy S26 will have a 4,300 mAh battery, up from 4,000 mAh on the base Galaxy S25, and will be 6.3 inches across, a slight increase over the 6.2 inches of its predecessor. It will most likely be using Samsung's own in-house 2 nm Exynos 2600 chipset in most regions. Lastly, wired charging speeds are expected to stay capped at 25W, just like the previous model.
Galaxy S26 Plus: the same, but bigger
At first glance, there is virtually no difference between the Galaxy S26 Plus and the base model. | Images by Evan Blass
As expected, the Galaxy S26 Plus is just the base model, but bigger. It is also available in the following colors:
- Black
- White
- Cobalt Violet
- Sky Blue
The Galaxy S26 Plus also features the returning rear camera bump, and the camera setup is the same as the base model. Its display, however, will feature a higher resolution to make up for the increased size: 6.7 inches across compared to the 6.3 inches of the base model. Also similar to the base model is the fact that the Plus will also likely use the Exynos 2600 in most regions.
It's not all the same, though. Due to its larger size, the Galaxy S26 Plus is said to have a bigger battery as well — with a capacity of 4,900 mAh — just as is tradition. The Galaxy S25 Plus will also retain 45W wired charging speeds, a big improvement over the base model, which was initially expected to get improved charging speeds as well.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, the star of the show
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up to be an excellent phone for 2026 and beyond. | Images by Evan Blass
And lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which will also launch in the following colors:
- Black
- White
- Cobalt Violet
- Sky Blue
In addition, however, prior reports have revealed that online exclusive colors for the Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely include these two options:
- Silver Shadow
- Pink Gold
For now, we don't have renders for these two shades, but everything else checks out according to the new images.
The rear camera island is present and correct, and it actually serves a purpose on the Galaxy S26 Ultra according to previous leaks. Samsung is going to introduce a wider aperture for better low-light photography and enhanced object clarity and detail. The company had to bring back the camera island because, while slimming down the phone even further than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, there wasn't enough space for the new aperture.
In addition, of course, is the brilliant new feature that Samsung is incorporating into the Galaxy S26 Ultra: the privacy display. In fact, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time this year, just like the Galaxy S9 was all the way back in 2018.
The privacy display, a feature not seen before on any consumer-grade smartphone, will be able to hide the contents of your screen from anyone trying to sneak a peek. It will also reportedly be highly customizable, letting you set which apps it should activate for and even letting Galaxy AI keep an eye on your surroundings, automatically hiding the display when someone passes by.
It's still unclear if the Galaxy S26 Ultra will also have an Exynos variant, so all regions might get the version that uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The display is said to be almost 6.9 inches across, and the S Pen is still where it should be.
Unfortunately, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will yet again use the same 5,000 mAh battery that Samsung has been using for its phones for years, but there is a silver lining here. Samsung has finally upgraded the wired and wireless charging speeds on the S26 Ultra: 60W and 25W, up from 45W and 15W respectively.
This will probably remain our clearest look at Samsung's new phones until the company officially unveils them later this month. Fingers crossed that the privacy display is as exciting as it seems.
A dull purple and a stunning white
It's not just you, the white Galaxy S26 renders look that bright for a reason. According to several reports that have come in over the last few weeks, Samsung has made the white option much more stunning this year than we've seen in generations.
Sky Blue kind of looks like the white shades we've been getting for years. Black, as always, is just as classy as ever and is most definitely going to remain a fan favorite. However, the purple Cobalt Violet is a bit duller than I expected.
When I first heard that Samsung was bringing back purple, I thought it might be as striking as Cosmic Orange on the iPhone 17 Pro or Ultramarine on the iPhone 16. As it turns out, Cobalt Violet is a lot duller than anticipated. But hey, who knows, maybe it'll be prettier in person.
If it is, I’ll be sure to praise Samsung for it over on X and Threads, so give me a follow if you’d like to know just how pretty Cobalt Violet turns out to be.
