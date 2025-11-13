Apple has two failed iPhones in 2025, and you won’t be surprised which those are
Is anyone shocked that underwhelming smartphones don’t sell well?
Apple is no stranger to failure, but this year may enter history as one of the most difficult for the iPhone. Apparently, not one but two of the company’s smartphones are not very popular, and you won’t be shocked to learn which models we’re talking about.
Sales of both the iPhone 16e and iPhone Air are not going as Apple would’ve wished, according to information (source in Chinese) by leaker Fixed Focus Digital. Without providing specific numbers, the leaker claims that Apple’s attempt at delivering a widely popular, low-cost iPhone has failed.
Apple introduced the iPhone 16e earlier this year, with an A18 chip, an OLED display with a notch, and a single 48MP camera. While it’s the most affordable iPhone on the market, its $599 price tag puts it in competition with several devices with much better specs. Phones like the Galaxy S25 FE, Pixel 9a, and even the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro offer more, often at a lower price.
The iPhone 17e could change that with some crucial upgrades over its predecessor. The device is rumored to feature the A19 chip and an upgraded display with Dynamic Island.
If Apple wants to learn how to turn a smartphone into a smash hit, it shouldn’t look further than its own iPhone 17. Just like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, this year’s vanilla iPhone delivered everything people wanted from it, so they had an incentive to buy it. I know it sounds too simple, but I’m sure people just want to buy good phones at fair prices, and I don’t think the iPhone 16e is that, hence the results.
iPhone 16e sales are a failure, just like the iPhone Air
Sales of both the iPhone 16e and iPhone Air are not going as Apple would’ve wished, according to information (source in Chinese) by leaker Fixed Focus Digital. Without providing specific numbers, the leaker claims that Apple’s attempt at delivering a widely popular, low-cost iPhone has failed.
Despite the difficulties, Apple is still planning to launch successors to both models. The iPhone 17e is expected to debut on schedule in the spring of 2026, while the iPhone Air 2 was reportedly delayed. In a separate post, the leaker claims that the iPhone 17 series sales continue to surge, leading to increased production orders.
Losing to the competition
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is just one of the many competitors to the iPhone 16e. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Apple introduced the iPhone 16e earlier this year, with an A18 chip, an OLED display with a notch, and a single 48MP camera. While it’s the most affordable iPhone on the market, its $599 price tag puts it in competition with several devices with much better specs. Phones like the Galaxy S25 FE, Pixel 9a, and even the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro offer more, often at a lower price.
Unlike the widely reported failure of the iPhone Air, we’ve seen few details about the sales of the iPhone 16e. Initial reports claimed the device was selling well, but apparently that wasn’t good enough for Apple.
The iPhone 17e could change that with some crucial upgrades over its predecessor. The device is rumored to feature the A19 chip and an upgraded display with Dynamic Island.
Is anyone surprised?
If Apple wants to learn how to turn a smartphone into a smash hit, it shouldn’t look further than its own iPhone 17. Just like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, this year’s vanilla iPhone delivered everything people wanted from it, so they had an incentive to buy it. I know it sounds too simple, but I’m sure people just want to buy good phones at fair prices, and I don’t think the iPhone 16e is that, hence the results.
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: