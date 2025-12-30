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OnePlus 16 may address one of the major issues fans had with the OnePlus 15

Fans may get the fixes they wanted from the OnePlus 15 with its successor.

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The earliest OnePlus 16 rumors claimed it could double down on some of the more questionable features of the OnePlus 15, but a new leak suggests it may also resolve some of its issues. As premature as it may sound, considering it won’t premiere anytime soon, the device may come with a meaningful camera upgrade.

OnePlus 16 may feature a 200MP camera sensor


OnePlus may bet on a camera system with a 200MP sensor for the OnePlus 16. The flagship device, set to launch in late 2026, may use the same 200MP sensor as the upcoming Oppo Find N6, according to a post (source in Chinese) by leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo.

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According to the leaker, the Find N6 and OnePlus 16 will feature the same camera sensors for the main and telephoto cameras. That wouldn’t be a surprise, as it has already happened with the Oppo Find N5 and OnePlus 15, which use the same 50MP Sony sensor for their main cameras and the same 50MP Samsung sensor for the telephoto cameras.

An important upgrade



One of the main complaints with the OnePlus 15 is that it uses smaller camera sensors than its predecessor, the OnePlus 13. While that didn’t affect the performance as much as some have feared, it felt like a step back for some OnePlus fans.

While Samsung uses the high-resolution sensor in the Galaxy S25 Ultra for the main camera, most of its competitors add it to the zoom cameras. OnePlus is likely to follow the approach of the Honor Magic8 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, and Vivo X300 Pro and add a 200MP telephoto camera to the OnePlus 16. The device is expected to launch around October 2026.

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Size matters


Seeing the whole smartphone industry again using megapixels as a competitive advantage is one of the least interesting recent developments. I don’t mind having a 200MP sensor, but I’d much rather have a larger sensor with smaller resolution. That’s more likely to produce higher-quality images, which is more important than any fancy number.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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