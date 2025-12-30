OnePlus 16 may address one of the major issues fans had with the OnePlus 15
Fans may get the fixes they wanted from the OnePlus 15 with its successor.
3comments
The earliest OnePlus 16 rumors claimed it could double down on some of the more questionable features of the OnePlus 15, but a new leak suggests it may also resolve some of its issues. As premature as it may sound, considering it won’t premiere anytime soon, the device may come with a meaningful camera upgrade.
OnePlus may bet on a camera system with a 200MP sensor for the OnePlus 16. The flagship device, set to launch in late 2026, may use the same 200MP sensor as the upcoming Oppo Find N6, according to a post (source in Chinese) by leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo.
One of the main complaints with the OnePlus 15 is that it uses smaller camera sensors than its predecessor, the OnePlus 13. While that didn’t affect the performance as much as some have feared, it felt like a step back for some OnePlus fans.
While Samsung uses the high-resolution sensor in the Galaxy S25 Ultra for the main camera, most of its competitors add it to the zoom cameras. OnePlus is likely to follow the approach of the Honor Magic8 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, and Vivo X300 Pro and add a 200MP telephoto camera to the OnePlus 16. The device is expected to launch around October 2026.
Seeing the whole smartphone industry again using megapixels as a competitive advantage is one of the least interesting recent developments. I don’t mind having a 200MP sensor, but I’d much rather have a larger sensor with smaller resolution. That’s more likely to produce higher-quality images, which is more important than any fancy number.
OnePlus 16 may feature a 200MP camera sensor
OnePlus may bet on a camera system with a 200MP sensor for the OnePlus 16. The flagship device, set to launch in late 2026, may use the same 200MP sensor as the upcoming Oppo Find N6, according to a post (source in Chinese) by leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo.
Recommended For You
According to the leaker, the Find N6 and OnePlus 16 will feature the same camera sensors for the main and telephoto cameras. That wouldn’t be a surprise, as it has already happened with the Oppo Find N5 and OnePlus 15, which use the same 50MP Sony sensor for their main cameras and the same 50MP Samsung sensor for the telephoto cameras.
An important upgrade
The OnePlus 15 featured smaller camera sensors than its predecessor. | Image by Image credit – PhoneArena
One of the main complaints with the OnePlus 15 is that it uses smaller camera sensors than its predecessor, the OnePlus 13. While that didn’t affect the performance as much as some have feared, it felt like a step back for some OnePlus fans.
While Samsung uses the high-resolution sensor in the Galaxy S25 Ultra for the main camera, most of its competitors add it to the zoom cameras. OnePlus is likely to follow the approach of the Honor Magic8 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, and Vivo X300 Pro and add a 200MP telephoto camera to the OnePlus 16. The device is expected to launch around October 2026.
Recommended For You
Size matters
Seeing the whole smartphone industry again using megapixels as a competitive advantage is one of the least interesting recent developments. I don’t mind having a 200MP sensor, but I’d much rather have a larger sensor with smaller resolution. That’s more likely to produce higher-quality images, which is more important than any fancy number.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: