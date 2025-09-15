Galaxy Z Fold 7 breaks sales records and you won’t be shocked to learn why
Samsung is dominating the Western European market and might be making foldables mainstream.
Everyone would guess that making a better smartphone would lead to higher sales, but now Samsung has proof of that. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has broken the record for the best-selling book-type foldable smartphone in Western Europe, dwarfing the numbers of its predecessors and confirming that good phones sell well.
Over the first four weeks of availability, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has sold over 250,000 units in Western Europe, according to Counterpoint Research’s Weekly Smartphone Tracker. That makes it the fastest-selling Galaxy Fold model and the best-selling book-type or clamshell foldable smartphone in that region, beating competitors like Google and Honor.
The sales figures for the Fold 7 are over 70% larger than the previous best-seller in the series, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Counterpoint Research goes as far as saying that the new model is making foldables mainstream in Western Europe.
Before getting my own hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, I was a little sceptical about it. Yeah, we called it a winner in our review, and on paper, it seemed like Samsung had fixed everything I didn’t like about its predecessors, but how much better could it get? Well, much, much better.
It’s actually so good that it made me consider switching to a foldable. So, yeah, of course it’s selling well, no surprise here.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 is selling better than any other foldable
Earlier reports from South Korea already suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was a huge success for Samsung, but now we can gauge exactly how much better it is doing than its predecessors. Compared to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6, this year’s model has sold more than double the units.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the best-selling entry in the series. | Image Credit - Counterpoint Research
It’s because of the improvements
For anyone paying attention, it should be obvious what made the Galaxy Z Fold 7 such a hit. Samsung has introduced various upgrades to the device, making it much more appealing, even among competitors like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Honor Magic V5.
After years of iterative upgrades, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is a major step forward, and Samsung has finally closed the gap on the competition. It is Samsung’s thinnest and lightest book-type foldable yet, and with its improved camera module and advanced Galaxy AI features, the brand seems to have finally brought foldable smartphones to the mass market.
Jan Stryjak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, September 2025
Is anyone surprised?
