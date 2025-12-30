iPhone 17 Pro users report a strange charging issue Apple still hasn’t addressed
Users have been reporting a strange issue while charging their iPhone 17 Pro devices for months, but there’s no fix yet.
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Along with the excitement from a new model, most iPhone releases also come with some quirky issues experienced by a small subset of users. With the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, that issue appears to be related to the charging of the devices.
Various owners of Apple’s latest iPhone 17 Pro models are reporting a strange issue with the speakers of their devices. While charging, they hear a static or hissing noise coming out of the device’s speaker. Reports about the issue have appeared across various forums, including Reddit and Apple’s Support Community, according to MacRumors.
Affected users have started reporting the issue online as early as September, just days after the launch of the iPhone 17 series, but Apple still hasn’t resolved it. Some users even exchanged their devices for new ones, but their replacements ended up having the same issue.
The type of charger doesn’t seem to be the issue, as users report the noise can be heard even when an official Apple charger is used. While using a MagSafe charger doesn’t solve the problem, users report that the noise is quieter.
Apple is reportedly working on a fix for the problem. A Reddit user has been in contact with the company’s support and was reassured that it has been forwarded to Apple engineers. If a software fix is available, it may be included with the iOS 26.3 release, which is expected in a few weeks.
Every iPhone launch comes with a bug that affects some of the early devices and often receives disproportionate attention. The reason is that we’re talking about the most popular smartphone in the world. Because of that popularity, even a relatively small issue ends up affecting a huge number of users.
iPhone 17 Pro users report static noise from the speaker while charging
Various owners of Apple’s latest iPhone 17 Pro models are reporting a strange issue with the speakers of their devices. While charging, they hear a static or hissing noise coming out of the device’s speaker. Reports about the issue have appeared across various forums, including Reddit and Apple’s Support Community, according to MacRumors.
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Users say that the noise sounds like the static of an old radio, and some claim to hear it when playing audio and lowering the volume, while others report the noise is audible even without playing anything. Some users even report a low-volume noise even when their iPhone isn’t on a charger, with one user saying they hear it when their battery is at over 75% charge.
A long-term problem
The static is heard from the bottom speaker of the iPhone 17 Pro. | Image by Image credit – PhoneArena
Affected users have started reporting the issue online as early as September, just days after the launch of the iPhone 17 series, but Apple still hasn’t resolved it. Some users even exchanged their devices for new ones, but their replacements ended up having the same issue.
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Have you experienced any issues with your iPhone 17 Pro?
Yes, I’ve heard the hissing while charging
25.15%
Yes, but it was another issue
14.11%
No, everything’s normal for me
60.74%
Apple is reportedly working on a fix for the problem. A Reddit user has been in contact with the company’s support and was reassured that it has been forwarded to Apple engineers. If a software fix is available, it may be included with the iOS 26.3 release, which is expected in a few weeks.
Not that uncommon
Every iPhone launch comes with a bug that affects some of the early devices and often receives disproportionate attention. The reason is that we’re talking about the most popular smartphone in the world. Because of that popularity, even a relatively small issue ends up affecting a huge number of users.
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