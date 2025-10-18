The iPhone Air is the thinnest iPhone ever, 19% thinner than the iPhone 6





Apple will reportedly cut iPhone Air production by one million units





Apple also created the 48MP Fusion camera on the back. Without the separate Ultra Wide or Telephoto lenses found on the iPhone Pro models, the camera doesn't deliver ultra wide-angle shots and telephoto pictures are limited to a 2x optical zoom. The device starts at $999 or Apple will allow you to finance the phone over 24 months at $41.62 per month.









. Based on analysis from a Mizuho Securities analyst, Apple might cut production of the iPhone Air by 1 million units. While the iPhone Air has been a sales disappointment for Apple, the other three models have captured the attention of consumers in a way that we haven't seen in some time. A report by South Korea's The Elec reveals that due to less than expected demand, Apple is cutting production of the iPhone Air . Based on analysis from a Mizuho Securities analyst, Apple might cut production of theby 1 million units. While thehas been a sales disappointment for Apple, the other three models have captured the attention of consumers in a way that we haven't seen in some time.





Will you buy the iPhone Air? Yes. t's just so cool looking. No. I don't want to give up on "Pro" features. I'm not buying an iPhone model. Yes. t's just so cool looking. 33.33% No. I don't want to give up on "Pro" features. 41.67% I'm not buying an iPhone model. 25%





iPhone 17 by two million units. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air . Apple is reportedly hiking production of theby two million units. ThePro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will supposedly see production increases of one million and four million units, respectively. Some analysts believe that iPhone buyers are flocking to the models they know rather than trying the

iPhone Air might be considered a sales failure (it certainly can't be considered a failure of engineering) is the improvements made to the base iPhone 17 model. This year, Apple added the ProMotion display to the entry level model, which adds a variable refresh rate from 1-120Hz. Battery life for video playbacks soared on the iPhone 17 to as much as 30 hours, up significantly from the 22 hours achieved by the Ironically, the big reason why themight be considered a sales failure (it certainly can't be considered a failure of engineering) is the improvements made to the basemodel. This year, Apple added the ProMotion display to the entry level model, which adds a variable refresh rate from 1-120Hz. Battery life for video playbacks soared on theto as much as 30 hours, up significantly from the 22 hours achieved by the iPhone 16





Apple iPhone 17 orders are still taking two to three weeks to arrive in countries including the U.S., the U.K., France, China, Japan, and Switzerland.

The iPhone Fold could be delayed until 2027





iPhone Air , sales might be under Apple's expectations, but it really not might matter. The phone might have been created by Apple as a proof of concept especially since the Bloomberg as two iPhone Air units placed side-by-side. As for when we might see the device dubbed the iPhone Fold . At first there were indications that the foldable iPhone would see the light of day next year. Some reports now call for a 2027 launch since Apple has supposedly yet to make a decision on the design of the foldable's hinge and other components. As for the, sales might be under Apple's expectations, but it really not might matter. The phone might have been created by Apple as a proof of concept especially since the foldable iPhone has been described byas twounits placed side-by-side. As for when we might see the device dubbed the. At first there were indications that thewould see the light of day next year. Some reports now call for a 2027 launch since Apple has supposedly yet to make a decision on the design of the foldable's hinge and other components.



Recommended Stories

iPhone Air is available in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue. We gave the iPhone Air 7.4 points out of a possible 10 . The positives we cited included the "fast, bright, and vivid" display, and the unique style of the phone including the thin build. What we panned was the "weak and flat" mono speakers, the rear camera, and the propensity of the device to run hot. Theis available in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue.

Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer