Apple reportedly cuts iPhone Air production while other models thrive
Weak demand for the ultra-thin iPhone Air has led Apple to slash production of the device.
Apple was sure that this would be the year that the middle child would get some love. After trying a mini-iPhone (which several iPhone users had said they wanted) and then a lower priced non-Pro version of the Pro Max, Apple struck out twice. But this year was supposed to be different thanks to the ultra-thin iPhone that we had been hearing about for some time. You don't have to be an iPhone fan to admire the iPhone Air.
The iPhone Air is the thinnest iPhone ever, 19% thinner than the iPhone 6
Think about this. At 5.6 mm thin, the iPhone Air is almost 19% thinner than the 6.9 mm iPhone 6. The latter model, released by Apple along with the iPhone 6 Plus in 2014, had previously been the thinnest iPhone ever made. Apple was able to squeeze enough juice out of the 3149 mAh battery (eSIM-only models) and the 3036 mAh battery (models with a physical eSIM) to get what Apple claims is all day battery life for the iPhone Air.
Apple will reportedly cut iPhone Air production by one million units
Apple also created the 48MP Fusion camera on the back. Without the separate Ultra Wide or Telephoto lenses found on the iPhone Pro models, the camera doesn't deliver ultra wide-angle shots and telephoto pictures are limited to a 2x optical zoom. The device starts at $999 or Apple will allow you to finance the phone over 24 months at $41.62 per month.
Apple's ultra-thin iPhone Air. | Image credit-Apple
A report by South Korea's The Elec reveals that due to less than expected demand, Apple is cutting production of the iPhone Air. Based on analysis from a Mizuho Securities analyst, Apple might cut production of the iPhone Air by 1 million units. While the iPhone Air has been a sales disappointment for Apple, the other three models have captured the attention of consumers in a way that we haven't seen in some time.
Apple is reportedly hiking production of the iPhone 17 by two million units. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will supposedly see production increases of one million and four million units, respectively. Some analysts believe that iPhone buyers are flocking to the models they know rather than trying the iPhone Air.
Ironically, the big reason why the iPhone Air might be considered a sales failure (it certainly can't be considered a failure of engineering) is the improvements made to the base iPhone 17 model. This year, Apple added the ProMotion display to the entry level model, which adds a variable refresh rate from 1-120Hz. Battery life for video playbacks soared on the iPhone 17 to as much as 30 hours, up significantly from the 22 hours achieved by the iPhone 16.
Apple iPhone 17 orders are still taking two to three weeks to arrive in countries including the U.S., the U.K., France, China, Japan, and Switzerland.
The iPhone Fold could be delayed until 2027
As for the iPhone Air, sales might be under Apple's expectations, but it really not might matter. The phone might have been created by Apple as a proof of concept especially since the foldable iPhone has been described by Bloomberg as two iPhone Air units placed side-by-side. As for when we might see the device dubbed the iPhone Fold. At first there were indications that the foldable iPhone would see the light of day next year. Some reports now call for a 2027 launch since Apple has supposedly yet to make a decision on the design of the foldable's hinge and other components.
We gave the iPhone Air 7.4 points out of a possible 10. The positives we cited included the "fast, bright, and vivid" display, and the unique style of the phone including the thin build. What we panned was the "weak and flat" mono speakers, the rear camera, and the propensity of the device to run hot. The iPhone Air is available in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue.
