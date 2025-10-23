iPhone Air production is getting cut, and Kuo says the Pros are to blame
Weak demand for Apple’s ultra-slim iPhone Air is causing production cuts, while the Pro models continue to dominate.
Apparently, Apple's ultra-slim iPhone Air is in trouble... recently, a rumor came out from Korea claiming that Apple is cutting its iPhone Air production orders, which meant the slim-chic device is falling short of expectations. Now, reputable analyst Ming-Chu Kuo is joining in, corroborating the sad news for the slim phone fans.
The same was seen before with the mini model, and that's the fate of the Plus model as well. Now, it's the Air that's fallen victim to the Pro-ness of the Pros.
Reportedly, Apple is revising manufacturing orders – it seems the Cupertino giant is increasing overall production for the iPhone 17 series but reducing iPhone Air orders at the same time.
A similar predicament is reportedly facing the iPhone Air's competitor, the Galaxy S26 Edge. Reports claim that Samsung has given up on the idea of a Galaxy S26 Edge because of weak sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge.
It seems Apple expected people to be more welcoming of the iPhone Air. However, weak initial demand doesn't mean the iPhone Air is doomed. At least not just yet.
There's something curious going on with the Air that I've noticed. The phone seems to be experiencing a bigger demand in China than in Western markets. Noticeably bigger.
On the other hand, it's a trend that Pro iPhones usually get quite a lot of sales in the first months after launch. Later on, the scales stabilize with other models getting some love by buyers as well.
Kuo thinks the iPhone 17 Pro killed the iPhone Air
Kuo is the latest voice to join in with multiple sources claiming that Apple is cutting orders for the iPhone Air and ordering more Pro models. Reportedly, the iPhone Air's production is being adjusted to reflect the lackluster demand for the phone.
According to the tipster, the supply chain is scaling back production capacity for the iPhone Air. What's even more shocking is that Kuo claims most suppliers are cutting capacity by more than 80% by the first quarter of 2026. Components with longer lead times are said to be discontinued by the end of 2025.
iPhone Air demand has fallen short of expectations, leading the supply chain to begin scaling back both shipments and production capacity. Most suppliers are expected to reduce capacity by more than 80% by 1Q26, while some components with longer lead times are expected to be…— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 22, 2025
Currently, it's unclear whether Kuo has new data on iPhone Air production or is simply joining in on earlier reports.
It seems the Pro models are just way too good
Kuo's opinion is that what's happening with the iPhone Air is a trend with Apple's product lines, because of the Pro models. Kuo believes that the Pro models and the standard one are already covering the majority of high-end user demand well, which leaves little room for Apple to create new markets.
Is the iPhone Air a flop?
The iPhone Air. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
It seems Apple expected people to be more welcoming of the iPhone Air. However, weak initial demand doesn't mean the iPhone Air is doomed. At least not just yet.
There's something curious going on with the Air that I've noticed. The phone seems to be experiencing a bigger demand in China than in Western markets. Noticeably bigger.
This could partially be due to the newness of the iPhone Air; it's something different, and it's possible that some people are just not willing to risk it. While in China, there are plenty of innovative devices all the time, and I think this could be partially a reason why the Chinese market is more willing to welcome the Air.
On the other hand, it's a trend that Pro iPhones usually get quite a lot of sales in the first months after launch. Later on, the scales stabilize with other models getting some love by buyers as well.
So, I find that it's a bit early to label the iPhone Air as a complete failure. Things can shift. The phone is nevertheless a gorgeous device, in my opinion. I'd personally go for a Pro model just because of the superior battery life, but I'm hopeful the Air still gets its buyers, as it's one beautiful iPhone.
