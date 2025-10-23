iPhone Air production is getting cut, and Kuo says the Pros are to blame

Kuo thinks the iPhone 17 Pro killed the iPhone Air

Kuo is the latest voice to join in with multiple sources claiming that Apple is cutting orders for the iPhone Air and ordering more Pro models. Reportedly, the iPhone Air 's production is being adjusted to reflect the lackluster demand for the phone.





iPhone Air demand has fallen short of expectations, leading the supply chain to begin scaling back both shipments and production capacity. Most suppliers are expected to reduce capacity by more than 80% by 1Q26, while some components with longer lead times are expected to be… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 22, 2025



It seems the Pro models are just way too good

Kuo's opinion is that what's happening with the iPhone Air is a trend with Apple's product lines, because of the Pro models. Kuo believes that the Pro models and the standard one are already covering the majority of high-end user demand well, which leaves little room for Apple to create new markets.





Is the iPhone Air a flop?





So, I find that it's a bit early to label the iPhone Air as a complete failure. Things can shift. The phone is nevertheless a gorgeous device, in my opinion. I'd personally go for a Pro model just because of the superior battery life, but I'm hopeful the Air still gets its buyers, as it's one beautiful iPhone.







