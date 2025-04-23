Dropping the iPhone SE name for iPhone 16e led to a major shakeup in US iPhone sales during Q1





The introduction of the iPhone 16e helped improve US sales of lower-priced iPhone models in Q1







On the other hand, unlike the rest of the iPhone 16 family, the iPhone 16e is equipped with Apple's home-grown C1 modem which does not support the fastest high-band mmWave 5G signals. Not that it really matters because one of the characteristics of high-band frequencies is that they travel short distances which means that you'll rarely be connected to a mmWave band.









Having its low-priced model join the iPhone 16 line instead of being placed in a special "SE" category has helped boost U.S. sales of lower-priced iPhone models. Based on its survey, CIRP says that even with its partial availability for Q1, the iPhone 16e made up 7% of iPhone U.S. iPhone unit sales during Q1. That was an increase of 40% over the 5% of unit sales attributed to the iPhone SE during last year's first quarter.

iPhone 16 series accounted for 74% of total 2025 Q1 iPhone sales in the U.S. That compares with the 68% share of total U.S. iPhone sales generated by the iPhone 16e this year. Here's more evidence that Apple made the right call with its naming decision. Theseries accounted for 74% of total 2025 Q1 iPhone sales in the U.S. That compares with the 68% share of total U.S. iPhone sales generated by the iPhone 15 line with the difference entirely due to the inclusion of thethis year.









CIRP's survey shows that the iPhone 16e name might have led US consumers to buy lower-priced models in Q1







Running with the same thought, the base iPhone 16 accounted for 20% of Q1 U.S. in Q1 2026 up 43% from the 14% share captured by the base iPhone 15 model during the same quarter last year. The availability of the iPhone 16e also seemed to reduce legacy iPhone sales (defined as those released over a year ago). This year, legacy models made up 26% of U.S. iPhone sales in Q1 compared to the 32% share won by legacy models in Q1 2024.



iPhone 16e 's release. One question that won't be answered until later this year or early next year is whether Apple will update its lower-priced iPhone and offer an iPhone 17e. That could take place alongside the introduction of the iPhone 17 line this coming September (less than five months away) or next February-March at the one-year anniversary of the's release.



